Amtrak Has a Rewards Program You've Probably Never Heard Of — and It's Getting Even Easier to Earn Free Perks

Train travel has never been more rewarding.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Published on March 15, 2023
First class section on Amtrak's Acela fleet
Photo:

Courtesy of Amtrak

Sure, you may have your airline elite status programs on lock, and even your travel credit card points sorted. But what about your railway points? No? Well, now is a very good time to learn about and enroll in Amtrak’s Guest Rewards program.

That's because Amtrak just announced limited-time bonus points for new cardholders: 40,000 for new Amtrak Guest Rewards Preferred Mastercard cardholders, and 20,000 bonus points for those who sign on for an Amtrak Guest Rewards Mastercard

The Amtrak Guest Rewards Preferred Mastercard allows train travelers to score three points for every dollar they spend on Amtrak travel, including onboard purchases, two points for every dollar on dining and travel (including transit and rideshare), and one point per dollar spent on other qualifying purchases. The card also provides users with a round-trip companion coupon, a one-class upgrade coupon, and a station lounge pass upon account opening and each year afterward. There are other perks, too, including a 20 percent rebate on Amtrak onboard food and beverage purchases (which users receive as a statement credit, and allows users to earn tier status faster).

The Amtrak Guest Rewards Mastercard offers cardholders similar perks, including two points for every dollar spent on Amtrak travel, two points per dollar spent on dining, and one point for other qualifying purchases. 

All these points can then be used toward Amtrak tickets, upgrades, and gift cards. Of course, there is some fine print, including that to score those bonus points, cardholders must make “at least $1,000 in purchases within the first three billing cycles," per an Amtrak statement sent to Travel + Leisure. And the offer is only valid through April 26, 2023. 

Finally, it's worth noting that you don’t need either of these cards to join Amtrak Guest Rewards and start earning points. Amtrak Guest Rewards is free to join, and like the aforementioned airline loyalty programs, you earn simply by traveling. You can even earn points at partner hotels, car rental agencies, and at retail partners. But cashing in on a hefty bonus points package doesn’t hurt, especially for frequent train travelers. Learn more about the limited-time credit card offers at Amtrak.com/Apply.

