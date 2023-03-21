Amtrak Introduces $5 Fares for Select Routes

Amtrak has introduced discounted late-night fares, for travelers who don't mind traveling in off-peak times.

The new “Night Owl Fares,” which start as low as $5, are available on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor routes, according to the rail company. The fares can be booked on trains traveling between Washington, D.C. and New York from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“This is a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer later or earlier departures,” Amtrak wrote in a statement.

Trains from Philadelphia to Baltimore/BWI, from New York to Newark, and from Washington D.C. to Baltimore/BWI start at just $5. Passengers can also travel from New York to Philadelphia, from New York to Wilmington, from Philadelphia to Washington D.C., and from Washington D.C. to Wilmington for just $10. And for only $20, travelers can head from New York all the way down to Washington D.C.

The low fares are available for coach seats, each of which includes free Wi-Fi, power outlets at each seat, and the ability to bring two personal items and two bags included in the fare.

Travelers looking to relax late at night can head for the quiet car in which passengers are asked to limit conversation, phone calls are not allowed, and low overhead lighting is used.

In addition to these new nighttime fares, Amtrak has made plans to upgrade its overnight and long-distance trains. The company is also researching which customer amenities to add to these trains.

Amtrak is also working on new Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor, which will feature amenities like contactless storage for luggage and winged headrests.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.