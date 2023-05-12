Amtrak's Latest BOGO 50% Off Sale Has No Blackout Dates — When to Book

The sale is available to book through May 17.

Published on May 12, 2023
Amtrak is granting the gift of travel with a buy one, bring one 50 percent off sale in time for Mother’s Day.

The flash sale, which the company shared with Travel + Leisure, is available to book through May 17 and valid on travel from June 1 through Aug. 30. To book, travelers should use the promo code “C514” online or in the Amtrak app.

As part of the sale, travelers can book either a coach ticket on most routes or an Acela Business Class ticket. There are no blackout dates, but upgrades are not permitted.

“Treat mom, grandma, a favorite aunt or another loved one to a memorable opportunity to travel  on Amtrak with a guest or a special trip for two!” Amtrak wrote in a statement shared with T+L. “And if you want to bring the whole family, Amtrak recently improved its children’s discount so all children 2-12 years old may travel for 50% off with an accompanying adult.”

Travel from Boston to New York City, for example, starting at just $46.50 for two passengers on the Northeast Regional line or $87 for two passengers on Acela. Or travel from Atlanta all the way to Washington, D.C. starting at just $159 for two. Travelers hoping to take advantage of amazing West Coast views can travel from Los Angeles to Portland starting at just $147 for two passengers, or from San Francisco to Portland starting at just $112.50 for two.

And travelers who want to take advantage of Amtrak’s unique Auto Train can travel from Virginia all the way down to Florida starting at just $142.50 for two passengers, plus the cost of their vehicle.

Amtrak has made plans to upgrade its overnight and long-distance trains, and recently introduced “Night Owl Fares” on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor routes starting as low as $5. The company is also working to upgrade its Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor, which will feature amenities like contactless storage for luggage and winged headrests.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

