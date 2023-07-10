Severe Flooding in the Northeast Impacts Amtrak, Thousands of Flights – What to Know If You’re Traveling

Amtrak instructed travelers to follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information.

Published on July 10, 2023
Amtrak temporarily suspended service along the popular Northeast Corridor and more than 1,000 flights were delayed across the United States on Monday as severe flash flooding hit the East Coast.

Amtrak’s temporary suspension of service between New York City and Albany was extended through at least Monday due to flooding on Metro-North Railroad tracks the rail line uses, according to the company. Amtrak wrote in a statement it “regrets any inconvenience” caused by the suspension, which first went into effect Sunday.

Amtrak instructed travelers to follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information. The company was also waiving any additional fees to change reservations.

In addition to issues on rail lines, more than 1,200 flights had been delayed and more than 460 canceled as of Monday morning within, into, or out of the U.S., according to flight tracker FlightAware. Most issues were focused around Boston and the New York City area.

The flight disruptions follow more than 8,000 delays on Sunday and more than 2,000 cancellations. Southwest delayed the most flights at just over 1,400 scheduled departures, followed by American Airlines, which delayed just over 1,150.

The travel issues followed severe weather that slammed parts of New York on Sunday and threatened parts of neighboring Vermont.

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for the state's Orange County and later expanded it to include Ontario County, which sits southeast of Rochester.

“We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she wrote on Twitter. “If your area is under a ‘flash flood warning,’ your cell phone will buzz with an emergency alert from @NWS. If you live in a home that floods, prepare to move to higher ground and have supplies ready.”

On Monday, a flash flood “emergency” was issued for parts of central Vermont through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington.

“Continuing rounds of heavy rain are expected to produce widespread flash flooding today & tonight,” the NWS tweeted. “We have already received reports of washed out roads, with more to come. This is a potentially life-threatening situation. Please remain alert today!”

