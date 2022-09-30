Amtrak Is Offering 25% Off Fall Fares — but You’ll Have to Book Soon

Amtrak is welcoming the fall season with a cool sale offering 25% off the company’s lowest available train fares.

The flash sale, which is available through Oct. 4, is valid on tickets throughout the United States on most routes in coach and Acela Business Class. To take advantage, customers must travel between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

“Kick back, relax, and save aboard Amtrak,” the company tweeted. “Right now, get 25% OFF already low fares across the country. Skip the hassles of driving, long lines, and save on Coach and Acela Business Class.”

Travelers can zip from New York to Philadelphia starting as low as just $14.25, head from Washington D.C. to the Big Apple for as low as $23.25, or travel from Boston to New York starting at just $23.25, according to Amtrak.

Longer distance routes are also on sale, like New York to Chicago, which will cost travelers as little as $67.50, Los Angeles to Seattle, which has tickets available for as low as $75.75, and Washington D.C. to Atlanta, where tickets start at $79.50.

The sale is not available on select blackout dates from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23 or from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27. The sale is also not valid on certain trains, including the Auto Train and the new Ethan Allen Express train between New York and Burlington in Vermont. Travelers who book the sale cannot upgrade their tickets to a sleeper ticket, first class, or non-Acela Business Class.

Earlier this summer, Amtrak extended waivers on change fees through Oct. 31 for all reservations made by that date, regardless of when the trip is scheduled for. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.