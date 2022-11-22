Amtrak’s Latest Sale Has Auto Train Tickets Starting at Just $29

Amtrak is making it easier to travel south for the winter by putting tickets for its Auto Train on sale.

The rail company has tickets starting at just $29 for travel either north or south along the east coast route, Amtrak shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book by Nov. 29.

The sale is good on northbound travel from Sanford, FL, to Lorton, VA, from Nov. 30 through March 23, 2023. The sale is also good on southbound travel from Virginia to Florida from Jan. 16, 2023, through June 30, 2023.

However, there are several blackout periods where the sale will not apply. For northbound travel these dates are Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 and Feb. 24 through March 1. Southbound there are several more blackout dates: Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, Feb. 16 through Feb. 18, Feb. 28, and finally, March 31 through April 8.

The Amtrak Auto Train allows customers to travel non-stop up and down the East Coast while bringing their cars along for an extra charge.

As part of the sale, travelers can purchase a one-way coach ticket for $29, or purchase a roomette for just $229 for one traveler or $329 for two travelers. A private bedroom costs $429 for one traveler or $529 for two.

Roomettes come with bedding, pillows, and towels, as well as a dedicated attendant, complimentary dinner, and a continental breakfast. Travelers in a private bedroom will also receive an in-room shower, sink, and restroom.

Travelers in coach receive a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.

Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Feb. 28, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

