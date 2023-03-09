Amtrak Auto Train Tickets Are on Sale for As Low As $29 — When to Book

Amtrak is making it easier — and cheaper — to head south just in time for spring break season with a sale on its Auto Train that has tickets starting as low as $29.

Tickets which must be booked by March 17, which are valid on southbound travel from Lorton, VA, to Sanford, FL, for travel from March 10 through June 8, according to Amtrak. During the sale, travelers can book a seat in coach starting at just $29, or book a private room starting at just $229, plus the cost of their vehicle.

“Amtrak is launching a limited-time sale for travelers who want to skip the hassles of driving on I-95 from the Northeast to Florida and bring their vehicle aboard the Auto Train,” the rail company wrote in a statement.

The promotion requires travelers to purchase their tickets at least three days in advance, and several blackout dates apply from March 30 to April 2, and from April 6 to April 8.

Amtrak’s Auto Train allows customers to travel non-stop up and down the East Coast while bringing their cars along for an extra charge. The ride takes a total of 17 hours and 29 minutes and can accommodate cars, vans, motorcycles, SUV’s, small boats, jet-skis, and more.

Travelers who book a coach ticket on the train receive a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.

Those looking for a more private experience can book a Roomette where they will receive bedding, pillows, and towels, a dedicated attendant, complimentary dinner, and a continental breakfast. And travelers who want to splurge on a private bedroom, which starts at $429 with the sale, will also have access to an in-room shower, sink, and restroom.

Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase, for example, are only eligible to receive 75% of the amount in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.