Amtrak is making an East Coast escape cheaper and more convenient by putting tickets to its auto train on sale starting at just $39 per person.

The flash sale, which is available to book through Aug. 18, is valid on northbound travel from Aug. 21 through Dec. 20, the train company shared with Travel + Leisure. Tickets for the auto train start at just $39 for coach, but travelers must pay extra to bring their vehicles.

“Amtrak is launching a fare sale on Auto Train — allowing customers to travel with their vehicle from Florida to the Northeast while saving time and money,” Amtrak wrote in a statement shared with T+L.

The sale excludes several blackout dates: from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25.

The auto train travels along the I-95 corridor from Sanford, FL, to Lorton, VA, over about 17 and a half hours and allows travelers to book a seat or private room on the train while carting their vehicles with them.

As part of the sale, private roomettes can be purchased for $239 per person — or $339 for two people — while a private bedroom can be purchased for $439 per person — or $539 for two travelers.

Travelers in a roomette receive newly-upgraded bedding, pillows, and towels, as well as a dedicated attendant, and complimentary meals. Roomettes have access to a restroom and shower in each car.

Travelers who book a private bedroom receive all of those amenities, plus a sink, restroom, and shower in their room.

Passengers who book a coach seat receive a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.

Elsewhere on the East Coast, Amtrak is in the process of upgrading its Acela trains to include modern amenities like contactless storage for luggage, USB ports, and winged headrests. The new fleet is expected to be rolled out starting in 2024.

