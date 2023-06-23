Amtrak's Latest Sale Has Business Class Tickets for As Low As $29 — When to Book

The sale ends June 28.

Published on June 23, 2023
Amtrak is making it easier to travel up and down the East Coast with a flash sale on its Acela business class trains.

The rail company is offering travelers one-way business class tickets starting as low as $29 and first class tickets starting as low as $124 for the summer. The sale, which must be booked by June 28, is valid on travel from June 30 through Sept. 4, according to Amtrak.

Travel from Philadelphia to Baltimore starting at just $29 one-way, or pay just $39 one-way to travel from Wilmington to New York, from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia, and from Providence to New York. For $49, travelers can ride from Boston or Baltimore to New York and from New York to Washington D.C. 

And as a bonus: there are no blackout dates during the sale period.

Amtrak Acela trains travel up and down the Northeast corridor from Boston to Washington D.C. with stops in popular cities like New York City and Philadelphia in between. The entire journey takes seven hours with trains going up to 150 mph.

The rail company is also working on upgrading its Acela trains to feature amenities like contactless storage for luggage, USB ports, and winged headrests. The new fleet is expected to be rolled out starting in 2024.

Beyond the Acela sale, Amtrak offers travelers the chance to save with “Night Owl Fares” starting as low as $5 on select Northeast Corridor routes. Those fares can be booked on trains traveling between Washington, D.C. and New York from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Currently, Amtrak has extended waivers on change fees for reservations made by Dec. 31, 2023. However, some cancellation fees still apply, and travelers who cancel a Saver Fare ticket after 24 hours of purchase will only be eligible to receive 75 percent of the original price of the ticket in the form of a non-refundable eVoucher.

