How to Spend One Perfect Day in Amsterdam

Ready to explore all the best sights, hotels, and dining options in one perfect day in Oslo? Here’s a quick itinerary for your next trip.

Where to Stay



In Amsterdam, the name of the game is staying as close as possible to its iconic canals. And at The Pulitzer Amsterdam, all you need to do is open the front door. The Pulitzer perfectly pairs historic charm with modern conveniences in one epic accommodation. The hotel is actually 25 connecting canal houses dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries. Inside, guests will find distinctively Dutch decor, though each of the 225 guest rooms is thoughtfully decorated in a way that makes sense for its unique house history, making you feel at home and immersed in the city's culture all at the same time. Guests never need to leave for a good drink; they can just pull up a seat at the beloved on-site Pulitzer Bar. Rooms start at about $400 per night.

Where to Eat



Breakfast at Bakkerij Wolf: The small shop located in the Nine Streets is the place to be early in the morning. Even from a few doors down, you can smell the sweet scent of croissants and brioche wafting through the air. Hungry travelers can order from a long list of coffees that will perk them up for the rest of the day. Those wanting to dig into something more can sit for a plate of shakshuka, an omelet, or a decadent French toast.

Lunch at Collins: Collins is an all-day brunch delight, which serves heaping plates of everything from mushroom ragu to brisket. Don’t skip its housemade sourdough and cultured butter and pair it with one of its flavorful juices or hibiscus iced tea.

Dinner at Corner Store: The Corner Store, located in north Amsterdam, comes with a minimalist decor, vibrant bites, and bumping vinyl tracks. Guests will find a hefty selection of natural wines that pair well with its pan-Asian-inspired menu. Go for a few plates to share, like tempura kale, lotus root pickles, and cauliflower with black garlic, or try the chef’s tasting menu, which takes you through eight delicious courses.

What to Do



Take a Canal Ride: Cruising through the canals is as classic an activity as they come in Amsterdam. There are a number of tour operators willing to take you out for an hour or more, but if you’re staying at the Pulitzer, it’s easy to book through the hotel as it has two canal-ready vessels.

Smell the Flowers: Visit Hortus Botanicus Amsterdam, one of the oldest botanic gardens in the world. The garden was founded by the Amsterdam City Council in 1638 and was originally meant to be used as an herb garden for doctors and apothecaries for their botanical extracts. Today, visitors can stroll through the various greenhouses to see more than 4,000 plant species from around the world.

