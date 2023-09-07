TikTok Just Discovered the Best Travel Safety Hack — and It’s Only $23 at Amazon

When you’re traveling with valuables such as your passport, money, and a cell phone, keeping them safe and secure is likely always top of mind. However, it’s easier to keep track of these items when they're within arms reach, and it instantly becomes more difficult to ward off threats of theft when you’re traveling alone on a cruise or during a beach vacation and plan on going for a swim.

Traveling may be full of unpredictability, but the viral Amir Portable Safe Box, which is gaining traction on TikTok, is designed to give you peace of mind — and it’s currently on sale at Amazon starting at $23 for a limited time. Whether you’re concerned because you’re staying in a hostel that doesn’t have a safe, or you’re looking for the added peace of mind while embarking on a solo adventure, this durable hack is about to become a go-to solution for your future travels.

Amir Portable Safe Box

Amazon

This portable safe not only provides protection against theft, but it’s also designed with waterproof material, making it well-suited for beach vacations as well. A durable ABS plastic shell is lightweight and easily packable without adding too much heft to your carry-on, and it even offers impact protection if you happen to drop it while it’s filled with valuables. Not to mention the inside of the box is lined with a high-density EVA liner to provide another layer of padding to your items.

While this safe is a great option for staying in a hotel that doesn’t already have a security measure built into the wall, it’s also great for if you’re traveling alone and hope to swim in the ocean or pool without losing your phone or keys. Thankfully, this box comes with a removable, sturdy wire chain that can be wrapped around a beach chair or table to ward off thieves. Not to mention the 8.5-inch by 4.3-inch by 2.6-inch box is secured with a built-in 4-digit lock.

Amir Portable Safe Box

Amazon

This durable, waterproof lockbox is loved by Amazon shoppers and TikTok travelers alike. In a video that has now received more than 35,000 likes, TikTok influencer @jillcomesclean touted it as a “travel must-have” because it’s a great solution if you “hate leaving your personal items unattended at the beach, pool, amusement park, or other places with lots of people.” Another Amazon shopper echoed the same sentiment, explaining that they often use this box while on cruises, noting that they “usually attach it to a pole or something that is permanent and stays safe.”

One customer shared that they used this safe “for the water park,” and raved that it was “perfect for holding [their] keys, wallet, and phone.” After attaching it to a chair, they were able to enjoy “worry-free fun in the sun,” and this reviewer added that they are “planning to take it on a cruise” in the coming months. And yet another person called this lockbox “perfect for travel” as they bought it “to store some watches and other little things while [they] flew across the country,” and the box “locks very securely.”

Amir Portable Safe Box

Amazon

Getting your valuables stolen while traveling is one of the most stressful situations you could encounter on vacation, so set those fears aside while the Amir Portable Safe Box is on sale at Amazon for just $23. Whether you’re packing up for an end-of-summer beach getaway, or have an early fall cruise or camping trip on the horizon, this durable box will provide the peace of mind you need to enjoy your trip without worrying about someone taking off with your essentials.

Amazon has no shortage of gear to help ward off thieves, so keep reading to find more travel safety items on sale at the retailer.

More Theft-proof Safety Gear on Sale at Amazon

Sure Lock TSA Compatible Travel Lock

Amazon

Heeta 2-pack Waterproof Pouch

Amazon

Venture 4th Travel Money Belt

Amazon

Kuogo Portable Door Lock

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.