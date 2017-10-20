Coming in at No. 5 on this year's list of America's favorite ski cities, Seattle offers winter lovers multiple nearby high peaks. Summit at Snoqualmie is close enough (and easy enough) for professionals to escape to even on weekday nights. On the other side of the same mountain, Alpental has some of the steepest runs in Washington. Further afield, Crystal Mountain's 50 runs, and 3,000-foot vertical drop make the two hour drive worth it.