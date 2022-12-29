Travelers Say This Carry-on Suitcase 'Holds Everything' — and It’s Up to 40% Off at Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution involves travel, then there’s nothing like a new suitcase to make it a reality. When shopping for that new piece of carry-on luggage, there are a few important things to consider, including durability, packing space, and ease of use. And let us guess: You’re also looking for something that’s affordable, especially after all that extra spending you probably did in December, right?

The American Tourister Stratum XLT Carry-on fits the bill, and select colors like pink are even on sale at Amazon for less than $70, making it a perfect time to buy for a little new-year cheer. So the next time you’re rolling through TSA lines, running from one gate to the next, or finding space in the overhead compartment, this traveler-loved carry-on luggage is sure to make your journey a bit smoother.

Measuring 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighing 6.3 pounds, the American Tourister Stratum XLT is compliant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations for carry-on luggage. It has a flexible yet sturdy hard shell, and the interior has plenty of space, opening like a book with two compartments — one with a mesh zippered divider and one with cross straps, plus a mini zippered pocket.

The suitcase comes in a variety of stylish colors, including classics like black as well as more vibrant shades like pink (the best deal at $67) and blue that many travelers shared made it “easy to spot” during a busy moment at baggage claim. The 360-degree wheels rotate smoothly, and reviewers often mention it allows them to “control the bag easily,” even handling the cobblestone streets of Rome with very little effort.

This sturdy, carry-on compliant bag has outer zippers that allow it to expand, making it nearly an inch wider, meaning you’re able to pack in that much more for your adventures. Shoppers have said it packs everything they need, and they’ve used it for everything from week-long business trips to packing lots of layers during winter travel. It's so nice that one reviewer even said, “It’s the best carry-on I have ever bought.” A notorious overpacker shared that they were “able to pack their clothes and shoes for a 10-day trip in this suitcase” all without even having to expand the bag. And if you do need a little more space, it comes in several other sizes, including a 24-inch checked-baggage size.

With more than 3,000 five-star ratings, owners of this luggage rave that it’s “lightweight and easy to maneuver” and it "fits great into the overhead compartment" on planes. So, if you’re looking for a sleek new travel aesthetic, then this suitcase could be exactly what you’re looking for with its modern, streamlined design. Take it from the many enamored shoppers, including one buyer who raved that this beautiful luggage “exceeded expectations.”

If you’re looking to take on the new year in style with brand new luggage, there’s no need to break the bank, especially when there’s a sale this great on such highly rated luggage. The American Tourister Stratum XLT Carry-on expands to hold everything you need, comes in multiple colors, and if you hurry, you can still score it for up to 40 percent off right now on Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $67.

