Shoppers Can Fit an ‘Entire Week’s Worth of Clothes’ in This Hardside Carry-on, and It’s on Sale at Target

Grab it in seven vibrant colors before it sells out.

By
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee headshot
Erinne Magee
Erinne Magee is a Maine-based travel and lifestyle journalist with more than 10 years of experience. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, National Geographic, Smithsonian, Travel + Leisure, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

As someone who travels once a month, I’ll admit, luggage to me is like shoes to some of my friends: I can’t get enough. My storage closet has six hardside carry-ons, two large suitcases, and nine weekenders. At this point when a new one comes in, another must be donated for the sake of space. If you're a similar traveler in your affinity for functional and attractive luggage, Target’s current sale on a colorful carry-on suitcase that will last for your next vacation and well beyond should be your next must-have.  

As a luggage-obsessed shopping writer, the American Tourister NXT Hardside Spinner Suitcase caught my eye thanks to its bold color options and durable design. And right now, you grab it for 20 percent off. 

American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $80 (originally $100)

The 20-inch suitcase weighs in at just 7 pounds and fits all of the approved measurements for carry-on allowance. A zipper expansion gives travelers 1.5 inches of extra space (double check your airline’s size regulations before adding extra vacation outfits). On the inside, the bag boasts convenient features to help you stay organized and protect your valuables during air travel. One side of the Spinner Suitcase contains a larger mesh zip compartment for storing clothes or shoes without worrying about them moving around, plus a smaller zip closure pocket for easy access to essentials. The other side includes cross straps to keep neatly folded clothes organized — even if your bag gets tossed around.

The 360 degree spinner wheels are ideal for helping the bag glide effortlessly through the airport. The carry-on suitcase is also designed with a retractable top handle, and side handle, so you can carry and transport it with ease.

Shoppers raved about the American Tourister NXT Hardside Spinner Suitcase, with one sharing that they “used it over 20 times and [it] still isn’t dinged up or broken.” Another person used it for a weekend getaway and shared that it “fit everything” and is “super lightweight.” ” Travelers also highlighted its ease of use, with one shopper sharing that it “rolls effortlessly” even with “an extremely heavy hand bag on top.” They added that the suitcase “has changed [their] traveling life so much for the better.”

American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $80 (originally $100)

As for space, shoppers are praising the suitcase’s unassuming roominess. One traveler said the carry-on “fit an entire week's worth of clothes, shoes, toiletries, and makeup.” On average, however, reviewers noted the suitcase was sufficient for a five-day trip. 

Just in time for spring and summer travel, upgrade your luggage options with the American Tourister NXT Hardside Spinner Suitcase. Grab this convenient carry-on in a multitude of vibrant colors while it’s still on sale at Target for just $80. 

American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $80 (originally $100)

American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $80 (originally $100)

American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Target

To buy: target.com, $80 (originally $100)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Spanx Swimwear Launch TOU
Celeb-loved Spanx Just Launched the Most Flattering Swim Line for Summer — and It's Bound to Sell Out
Lululemon Pieces That Are Perfect for Travel Tout
I Used to Work at Lululemon, and These Are the 17 Genius Items I Recommend for Travel
Birkenstock Secret Sale at Gilt Tout
Hurry! We Found Birkenstock Sandals on Rare Sale for Up to 45% Off — But They’re Selling Out Fast
Related Articles
This Travel-friendly Brandâs Sitewide Sale Has Vacation Dresses That Stay âWrinkle-free,â and Theyâre 25% Off TOUT
This Traveler-loved Brand Has Comfy Vacation Dresses That Never Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — and They're on Sale
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
Blake Lively Wore This Ultra-flattering Swimsuit on Vacation — and We Found an Identical One for $36
Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers
AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick Tout
This $10 Korean Beauty Secret Will Save Your Skin From Sun Damage This Summer, and It’s So Easy to Pack
REI Surprise Cycling Sale Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Bike Gear Up to 50% Off From REI's Surprise Sale, According to an Avid Cyclist
Baggallini Pocket Crossbody Travel Bag Tout
This Anti-theft Crossbody Purse Is ‘Great for Traveling’ — and on Sale for 51% Off at Amazon
Aerial view of the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue Has $39 Flights to Florida Right Now — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Comfortable, Warm Weather Staples are 'Great for Travel' Tout
Nordstrom Rack Is Filled With Travel-ready Dresses, Tops, and More Warm-weather Essentials Up to 72% Off
MOZOTER 2 Pack Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Case
These Waterproof AirTag Cases Are Designed to Hold Up Even 20 Feet Underwater — and Are Less Than $5 Right Now
Best Hiking Pants at Amazon Tout
10 Under-$50 Hiking Pants on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Including Styles T+L Editors Have Tested and Recommend
Diamond Candy Waterproof Hiking Backpack
You Won’t Believe How Much Can Fit Inside This Spacious Hiking Backpack — and It’s on Sale
U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-on Luggage Set Tout
Even Flight Attendants Are Shocked by How 'Durable and Dependable' This Luggage Set Is — and It’s Under $75
Veja Comfy Sneaker Sale Gilt TOUT
These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Have Become the New “It” Shoes for Travelers — and They’re Up to 45% Off
madewell travel bag round-up extra 30% off sale TOUT
Madewell's Epic Travel Bag Sale Is As if Black Friday Came Way Early — Prices Start at Just $49
Nordstrom Comfy Shoes Tout
Travelers Took Thousands of Steps in These Comfy Sneakers on Trips Around the World, and They’re Up to 50% Off
Waterproof Hiking Boots on Sale Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Nearly 60% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals for Men and Women