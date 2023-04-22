Shoppers Can Fit an ‘Entire Week’s Worth of Clothes’ in This Hardside Carry-on, and It’s on Sale at Target

As someone who travels once a month, I’ll admit, luggage to me is like shoes to some of my friends: I can’t get enough. My storage closet has six hardside carry-ons, two large suitcases, and nine weekenders. At this point when a new one comes in, another must be donated for the sake of space. If you're a similar traveler in your affinity for functional and attractive luggage, Target’s current sale on a colorful carry-on suitcase that will last for your next vacation and well beyond should be your next must-have.

As a luggage-obsessed shopping writer, the American Tourister NXT Hardside Spinner Suitcase caught my eye thanks to its bold color options and durable design. And right now, you grab it for 20 percent off.

To buy: target.com, $80 (originally $100)

The 20-inch suitcase weighs in at just 7 pounds and fits all of the approved measurements for carry-on allowance. A zipper expansion gives travelers 1.5 inches of extra space (double check your airline’s size regulations before adding extra vacation outfits). On the inside, the bag boasts convenient features to help you stay organized and protect your valuables during air travel. One side of the Spinner Suitcase contains a larger mesh zip compartment for storing clothes or shoes without worrying about them moving around, plus a smaller zip closure pocket for easy access to essentials. The other side includes cross straps to keep neatly folded clothes organized — even if your bag gets tossed around.

The 360 degree spinner wheels are ideal for helping the bag glide effortlessly through the airport. The carry-on suitcase is also designed with a retractable top handle, and side handle, so you can carry and transport it with ease.

Shoppers raved about the American Tourister NXT Hardside Spinner Suitcase, with one sharing that they “used it over 20 times and [it] still isn’t dinged up or broken.” Another person used it for a weekend getaway and shared that it “fit everything” and is “super lightweight.” ” Travelers also highlighted its ease of use, with one shopper sharing that it “rolls effortlessly” even with “an extremely heavy hand bag on top.” They added that the suitcase “has changed [their] traveling life so much for the better.”

As for space, shoppers are praising the suitcase’s unassuming roominess. One traveler said the carry-on “fit an entire week's worth of clothes, shoes, toiletries, and makeup.” On average, however, reviewers noted the suitcase was sufficient for a five-day trip.

Just in time for spring and summer travel, upgrade your luggage options with the American Tourister NXT Hardside Spinner Suitcase. Grab this convenient carry-on in a multitude of vibrant colors while it’s still on sale at Target for just $80.

