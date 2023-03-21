Travelers Swear This Durable Luggage Set Is the ‘Best Purchase’ They Ever Made — and It’s Only $80

The type of suitcase you should bring with you on vacation depends highly on the duration of your trip, as well as your method of travel. If you’re aiming to pack light, you may only want to bring a smaller carry-on bag, yet longer international trips require more planning and therefore a larger suitcase to fit all of your essentials. However, investing in a new piece of luggage, let alone multiple suitcases, is not often a wallet-friendly endeavor.

Here to take the stress out of buying a new set of luggage is the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Four-piece Set, which is currently on sale at Amazon for an impressive 58 percent off in Black. Well-suited for any vacation you may have on the horizon, this spacious set puts an end to the stress of packing.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $190)

This lightweight yet supremely durable four-piece luggage set is made with a high-quality polyester shell, with both rolling bags featuring inline wheels that promise smooth movement through the airport and on uneven city streets. An impressive collection of inside and outside pockets on each of the four bags provides ample space to safely store your travel essentials, and reinforced corners ensure these bags stay protected against turbulence and other natural side effects of travel.

The large checked bag sits at 25 inches by 16.5 inches by 8 inches, while the carry-on suitcase is 21 inches by 14 inches by 7 inches. The compact wheeled duffel is the perfect bag for shorter weekend trips at 11.5 inches by 23 inches by 12 inches, and the compact boarding bag easily slides under the airplane seat at 10 inches by 15 inches by 6.5 inches. Plus, these bags come in four dark colors and one bold print so you can find a piece of luggage that speaks to your personal taste.

More than 5,700 shoppers have awarded this four-piece luggage set with perfect ratings at Amazon, and one customer revealed that they used “the luggage set to go on a seven-day cruise” and “this set has all the pieces I needed to accommodate by desire to change out of more than 14 outfits” as well as space for “shoes, underwear, [and] makeup.” Another shopper went as far as to call the set the “best purchase I ever made,” explaining that the “material is very resistant and the [size] of every single one of them was perfect.”

When purchasing a new piece of luggage, you want it to be able to last for years to come. Setting your mind at ease, one shopper shared that their fiancé “travels for work and uses his luggage everyday,” adding that this set is “lightweight and durable.” Another customer agreed, explaining that they purchased their first American Tourister luggage set “20 years ago on a Black Friday,” and it “has lasted all this time.” After picking up their most recent set, they shared that it “will last me the rest of my life.”

The brand even holds its own weight with shoppers, as one customer raved, “It’s American Tourister — the name says it all,” adding that it has impressive “quality, durability, [and is] reasonably priced.” They even shared that they “won’t buy any other brand.”

You should have access to the right sized suitcase for every type of trip, and now the American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Set is making high-quality luggage affordable at just $80 for four suitcases. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal while the set is marked down by 58 percent in Black — the equivalent of just $20 a bag. Durable, high-quality, and spacious enough to pack everything you may need and more, this four-piece set is loved by shoppers and dependable enough to take with you on every excursion.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $80.

