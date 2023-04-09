Travelers Will 'Never Bring a Checked Bag' As Long As They Have This Spacious Underseat Luggage

And, it's nearly 50 percent off right now.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on April 9, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Luggage Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Every traveler knows that every inch of suitcase space is precious. But, if you’re trying to skip checked baggage fees or challenging yourself to pack light for a brief trip, you’re going to need the right luggage for the job. And, for Amazon shoppers, that perfectly spacious-yet-compact carry-on is the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage, which just went on sale. 

This weekend, you can get the popular carry-on bag for 46 percent off, a discount that brings its triple-digit price tag down to $75. There’s no telling how long Amazon will be running this deal, so we recommend adding the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage to your cart ASAP, especially if you’ll be jetting off somewhere soon. 

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $140) 

As if its near-half off markdown isn't enough reason to add the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage to your travel gear collection, its surprisingly spacious interior and thoughtful design will definitely excite any minimalist packer. The 21-inch suitcase's softside construction allows it to expand up 1.5 inches for extra real estate, ensuring that there's room for everything on your packing list and any last-minute additions. 

Inside, you'll find compression straps to help maximize more space, as well as a large zippered mesh pocket along the main flap. There's also a handy pouch with an elasticized opening so you can put shoes, hair tools, and other cumbersome must-haves and accessories in a secure spot. For extra organizational space, you can also use the zippered exterior pockets on the front of the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage

What's more, the carry-on features a telescoping handle for easy maneuverability, plus four 360-degree spinning wheels that smoothly glide over any surface with ease. The American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage also has multiple carrying handles throughout the exterior, including two at the top, which can be snapped together with a button like a purse for hassle-free loading and unloading.

Since gaining popularity among travelers, the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage has earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "This is a great carry-on; it's lightweight and so easy to maneuver in the airport… Pulling it on the wheels or walking with it standing up straight was so comfortable. There is plenty of room, including the outside pockets." 

Similarly, another customer remarked, "There was more space than I expected. I was able to easily fit four outfits, my toiletries, and electronics." Chiming in, a third shopper added that it "fits a lot, but somehow manages to be pretty lightweight." And, an avid traveler declared it "literally the best carry-on I’ve ever had due to the size" and said, "I love the expansion option. I don’t think I will ever need to bring a larger checked bag due to the amount of space in this thing." 

Vouching for its quality construction, a final buyer that's had the suitcase for "a couple of years now" shared, "I've checked this bag and carried it on. It is in fantastic condition still and definitely holds up to travel. It's sturdy [and] still barely has a mark or a scuffed wheel." They were also happy to report that it "rolls smoothly, despite the fact that I always have an overpacked personal bag balanced on top of it" and that it "doesn't tip over when you aren't holding [the handle]."

Still on the hunt for the perfect carry-on? Look no further than the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage. Make sure to get one while it's up to 46 percent off at Amazon. Trust us, you don't want to sleep on this deal. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $75. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

beroy Women's Cycling Shorts Tout
Cyclists Swear These Padded Bike Shorts ‘Don’t Ride Up at All’ — and They’re Great for ‘Longer Distance’ Rides
This Meghan Markle-worn Brand Marked Their Highly Rated Travel-ready Dress 75% Off â and It Has Pockets TOUT
The Flowy Dress That’s Perfect ‘for Travel and Picnics’ Is 75% Off at This Surprise Sale — and It Has Pockets
BLENCOT Women Lace Trim Tank Top
This Super Comfy Lace Top Goes With Everything in Your Suitcase — and It’s on Sale for $16
Related Articles
Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023
The 11 Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023
Rockland suitcase 50%+ one-off TOUT
This Tiny Carry-on Suitcase Holds 'More Than 1 Week’s Worth of Clothes' — and It’s Less Than $60 Today
Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage Tout
Travelers Swear This Spacious Softside Suitcase Is ‘Super Easy to Roll Through Airports’ — and It’s on Sale
COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Piece Set Carry On
Travelers Can Pack 2 Weeks' Worth of Clothes in This Luggage Set — and It's on Sale Thanks to a Special Coupon
These Are Amazonâs Most Popular Suitcases and Luggage Sets â and They Start at $70 Tout
These Are the 10 Best Luggage Deals at Amazon Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $56
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage Tout
Travelers Swear This Durable Luggage Set Is the ‘Best Purchase’ They Ever Made — and It’s Only $80
Best Luxury Luggage Sets of 2023
The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Sets of 2023
Best Carry On Luggage
The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
This Compact Carry-on Suitcase ‘Fits in Every Overhead Bin’ — and It’s 37% Off at Amazon
Best Carry On Lightweight Luggage Test
The 13 Best Lightweight Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Best Deals St. Patrick's Weekend Tout
Woah, We Found 80 Travel Deals Hiding at Amazon for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Up to 80% Off
Best Underseat Luggage
The 8 Best Underseat Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Patterned Luggage
The 12 Best Patterned Luggage Pieces of 2023
Best Hardside Luggage of 2022
The 12 Best Hardside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Hard Shell Luggage
The 9 Best Luggage Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors