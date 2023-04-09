Travelers Will 'Never Bring a Checked Bag' As Long As They Have This Spacious Underseat Luggage

Every traveler knows that every inch of suitcase space is precious. But, if you’re trying to skip checked baggage fees or challenging yourself to pack light for a brief trip, you’re going to need the right luggage for the job. And, for Amazon shoppers, that perfectly spacious-yet-compact carry-on is the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage, which just went on sale.

This weekend, you can get the popular carry-on bag for 46 percent off, a discount that brings its triple-digit price tag down to $75. There’s no telling how long Amazon will be running this deal, so we recommend adding the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage to your cart ASAP, especially if you’ll be jetting off somewhere soon.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $75 (originally $140)



As if its near-half off markdown isn't enough reason to add the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage to your travel gear collection, its surprisingly spacious interior and thoughtful design will definitely excite any minimalist packer. The 21-inch suitcase's softside construction allows it to expand up 1.5 inches for extra real estate, ensuring that there's room for everything on your packing list and any last-minute additions.

Inside, you'll find compression straps to help maximize more space, as well as a large zippered mesh pocket along the main flap. There's also a handy pouch with an elasticized opening so you can put shoes, hair tools, and other cumbersome must-haves and accessories in a secure spot. For extra organizational space, you can also use the zippered exterior pockets on the front of the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage.

What's more, the carry-on features a telescoping handle for easy maneuverability, plus four 360-degree spinning wheels that smoothly glide over any surface with ease. The American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage also has multiple carrying handles throughout the exterior, including two at the top, which can be snapped together with a button like a purse for hassle-free loading and unloading.

Since gaining popularity among travelers, the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage has earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "This is a great carry-on; it's lightweight and so easy to maneuver in the airport… Pulling it on the wheels or walking with it standing up straight was so comfortable. There is plenty of room, including the outside pockets."

Similarly, another customer remarked, "There was more space than I expected. I was able to easily fit four outfits, my toiletries, and electronics." Chiming in, a third shopper added that it "fits a lot, but somehow manages to be pretty lightweight." And, an avid traveler declared it "literally the best carry-on I’ve ever had due to the size" and said, "I love the expansion option. I don’t think I will ever need to bring a larger checked bag due to the amount of space in this thing."

Vouching for its quality construction, a final buyer that's had the suitcase for "a couple of years now" shared, "I've checked this bag and carried it on. It is in fantastic condition still and definitely holds up to travel. It's sturdy [and] still barely has a mark or a scuffed wheel." They were also happy to report that it "rolls smoothly, despite the fact that I always have an overpacked personal bag balanced on top of it" and that it "doesn't tip over when you aren't holding [the handle]."

Still on the hunt for the perfect carry-on? Look no further than the American Tourister Belle Voyager Underseat Luggage. Make sure to get one while it's up to 46 percent off at Amazon. Trust us, you don't want to sleep on this deal.

At the time of publishing, the price was $75.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

