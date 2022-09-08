American Tourist Fined Nearly $500 for Eating and Drinking on Fountain Steps in Rome

Having a snack on the steps of the Fontana dei Catecumeni will cost you.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 8, 2022
The Fontana dei Catecumeni in Rome
Photo:

Google

An American tourist visiting Rome was fined hundreds of dollars after he was caught eating and drinking while sitting on one of the city’s fountains.

The 55-year-old traveler was handed a €450 ($450.15) fine after he settled on the side of the Fontana dei Catecumeni and started to eat around 1 a.m. on Saturday, CNN reported, citing local police. Officers fined the man in an effort to maintain “decorum” and protect monumental fountains in the city as he "was intent on drinking and eating on part of the fountain."

The fountain, which sits about a 15 minute walk from Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain, is made from travertine and was built around 1588 to 1589, according to the Capitoline Superintendence for Cultural Heritage. The fountain was then restored in 1997.

In addition to protecting “environmental decorum,” the famous city also bans street drinking, organizing pub crawls, and swimming in the city's fountains, CNN reported. In 2019, Rome introduced a hefty fine for anyone caught sitting, eating, or drinking on the city’s Spanish Steps — once a popular and iconic spot to rest.

This isn’t the first time Rome has enforced its rules around famous landmarks: CNN reported a 37-year-old Saudi man was apprehended by border police in May after a Maserati was driven down the Spanish Steps, and two American tourists were fined and even briefly banned after they damaged the steps with electric scooters in June. 

Rome is not alone. Several cities in Italy have cracked down on overtourism in recent years, fining visitors who break the rules. Last month, a pair of tourists were fined for riding motorized surfboards down Venice's Grand Canal with the city’s mayor calling them "overbearing imbeciles who make a mockery of the City.” 

In 2020, a tourist was also fined $1,200 after trying to steal more than four pounds of sand from the Italian island of Sardinia. And in 2019, The Associated Press reported two German travelers were fined for making coffee on Venice’s 430-year-old Rialto Bridge.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Venice
Venice Tourists Fined Over $1500, Called Out by Mayor for Riding Motorized Surfboards Down the Grand Canal
Two photos from St Lucia, including a restaurant dish using pineapple, and opened cacao pods on a banana leaf
St. Lucia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches — but Its Cuisine Is Just As Incredible
Sophie and Eliza's photos from their trip to Italy
My Best Friend and I Went on a 'Honeymoon' in Italy Together — Here's How It Changed Our Relationship
Morning view of Positano cityscape on coast line of mediterranean sea, Italy
How to Plan a Trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast — Best Seaside Towns, Top Luxury Hotels, and Tastiest Restaurants Included
Flamingos in blue ocean water
This Little-known Caribbean Island Has Bright Blue Waters and More Flamingos Than People
A group of four men wade into the water of a lake in Turkey
With Ancient Ruins and Striking Landscapes, Turkey's Lakes Region Is a Hidden Gem
Spanish Steps off Trinita' dei Monti church in Rome on August 6, 2019
Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps Will Now Cost You $450 — and Police Mean It This Time (Video)
Piazza di Spagna square in Rome, Italy
Rome Travel Guide
The Baptistery of St John, Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, Giotto's Bell Tower, Florence, Tuscany, Italy
The Best Spots to Visit in Italy, According to T+L Editors
Pool terrace of the Villa Igiea hotel in Sicily, with ancient ruins
Sicily's Most Legendary Private Villa Has Reopened As a Luxury Hotel
A lake and mountain peak scenic photo near Aspen, Colorado
Aspen Is Just As Enchanting in Summer — Here's Where to Stay, What to Do, and Where to Eat
Es Vedra rock formation off the coast of Ibiza
How Ibiza Became a Luxury Wellness Destination
Rome Souvenir Stall
Rome Is Banning Souvenir Stalls at Many Tourist Attractions to 'Protect' the City's Heritage (Video)
Iconic signage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever — Here Are the Best New Resorts, Restaurants, and Shows
Two photos from Atlanta's Busy Bee Cafe, including a plate of chicken and waffles and sides, and an employee sitting at the restaurant's counter in a Busy Bee sweatshirt
I Grew Up in Atlanta — Here's How the Culinary Scene Changed Before My Eyes
Sunrise seen from Ponte dell'Accademia in Venice
Venice Travel Guide