Published on March 6, 2023
American Cruise Lines is kicking off its biggest season yet on the Mississippi River with itineraries on its all-new American Serenade ship. 

The sixth ship in the company’s American Riverboat series will set sail on April 20, 2023, on its inaugural journey down the Mississippi River. On the eight-day trip, American Serenade will be joined by sibling ships American Melody and American Symphony, along with two of the company’s classic paddlewheelers, American Heritage and American Splendor

“Like American Symphony, the 180-passenger American Serenade introduces an updated modern interior design, integrating an elegant and refined aesthetic with our tradition for the spacious comfort found aboard all of our ships,” the company says of the new ship on its website. “Drawing inspiration from the geography across America, the new interior design highlights natural textural elements and serene color palettes.” Rooms range in size from 250 to 650 square feet, and all include full-size baths, closets, and private balconies. Beyond the rooms, the new ship also allows guests to drink in the views from every angle in its four-story glass atrium, located in the middle of the ship. 

After the christening cruise, the ship will continue on the company’s eight-day Tennessee rivers itinerary, which travels between Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee, including stops in Decatur, Alabama; Florence, Alabama;  Savannah, Tennessee; and Paducah, Tennessee. 

Additionally, American Cruise Lines is adding a host of new shore excursions to the Tennessee River and Mississippi River sailings, including the Mark Twain Cave Exploration & Wine Tasting, the Natchez Trails to Tamales Experience, and even offering one-of-a-kind VIP access to a taping of Antiques Roadshow for those who time their trip right. 

Not a long enough trip for you? American Cruise Lines will continue to offer the longest river cruise itinerary in the U.S., its 22-day Complete Mississippi River trip, which traverses 10 states as it travels almost the entire length of the river. Dates for that itinerary kick off in June and August aboard the American Serenade in August 2023. 

Those ready to set sail can see all the itineraries and available dates at americancruiselines.com

