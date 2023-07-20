This $2 Billion Theme Park Is Expected to Be the Disney World of Oklahoma — What We Know so Far

A new Americana-themed amusement park and resort complex — with amenities comparable to Disney World — is coming to Oklahoma.

The $2 billion theme park destination, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, is proposed to be a 1,000-acre resort destination that is expected to attract around 5 million guests per year, the park said in a press release shared on Wednesday. The project’s design team is made up of over 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.

American Heartland will be located outside Vinita on the historic Route 66 and will feature a large-scale RV park, world-class theme park, 300-room hotel, and modern indoor water park.

Courtesy of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

The anchor of the proposed destination will be American Heartland Theme Park, which will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings."

“Thrilling rides and heartwarming shows” will be spread across six distinctly American themed lands: Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

At 125-acres, it will be comparable in size to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.

Courtesy of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said in the press release. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”



Adjacent to the theme park will be the 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, anticipated to be the largest campground in the Central United States. The RV resort will feature 300 cabins, 750 RV spaces, and on-site amenities.

“There’s no better place to represent the heart of America than northeast Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom in the press release. “This $2 billion investment in our state will create more than 4,000 jobs and introduce a new category of entertainment to the region, and its long-term economic impact will be transformative.”

American Heartland is set to be built in phases with the RV park expected to be complete in spring 2025 followed by the theme park in 2026. The project is being developed by American Heartland, an affiliate of Manson Entertainment Group, a leading Branson, Missouri-based company.

