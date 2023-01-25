American Express Is Opening an Exclusive New Lounge in Midtown Manhattan — How to Score Access

The new lounge, which is expected to open in March, will be on the 55th floor of the One Vanderbilt building.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Published on January 25, 2023
The Manhattan skyline including One Vanderbilt, the second tallest office building in New York City at sunset
Photo:

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

American Express is opening an exclusive new lounge in the middle of New York City complete with Michelin Star-worthy food, craft cocktails, and gorgeous views of the skyline.

The new lounge, which is expected to open in March on the 55th floor of the One Vanderbilt building, will be open to Amex black Centurion card members, according to an email that was sent to card holders and viewed by Travel + Leisure. The lounge will include several different dining venues from casual to fine dining curated by Daniel Boulud, as well as on-hand sommeliers, a private dining space, and more.

“Introducing a new luxury space spanning the 55th floor of One Vanderbilt in Midtown Manhattan, open daily for you to elevate your daily routine, enjoy premier hospitality and dining, and exclusive programming,” Amex wrote in the email.

Daniel Boulud attends a dinner at Daniel in NYC

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Centurion card members will be welcome to just walk in and will be able to bring guests with them. Limited reservations may be available to the public through Resy, but will depend on availability.

In addition to dining experiences, the lounge will feature programming focused on art, culinary, culture, and more that are exclusive to Centurion card members.

The Centurion card is available by invitation only, but interested customers can request to be considered online. New card holders must pay a $10,000 initiation fee and a $5,000 annual fee, according to CNBC

In addition to this new lounge, the card comes with several enviable perks like complimentary Delta Medallion, Marriott Gold, Hilton Diamond, and IHG Platinum status as well as access to a 24/7 concierge that will do everything from book a hard-to-snag restaurant reservation to help during an emergency. 

Beyond the Centurion card, Amex offers other travel credit cards that come with a less hefty fee, including the Amex Platinum card. That card costs $695 each year and comes with travel perks like a $200 hotel credit, $200 in Uber Cash, a $200 airline fee credit, and more. 

The card also includes access to Amex’s network of Centurion Lounges, which feature elevated speakeasies, installations by local artists, and locally-sourced beverages.

