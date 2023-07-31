It Just Got Easier to Get to Mexico From This West Coast Hub

Phoenix Sky Harbor is adding a new flight to Tijuana and expanding its existing service to Guadalajara.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023
Phoenix, Arizona skyline at dusk
Photo:

4kodiak/Getty Images

American Airlines will add a pair of new flights from Phoenix next year, flying to Mexico and Washington state for the winter.

The new flights will each launch from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 15, 2024, according to the airport. American will fly from the Arizona city to two destinations it doesn’t currently serve: Pasco, WA, and Tijuana, Mexico.

“The local team here at Sky Harbor is excited about the local growth and opportunities to connect customers to new places and experiences across our network,” Sophia Philis-Ortiz, the vice president of PHX hub operations, said in a statement. “It’s particularly exciting when not only are we providing new direct service, but also opening a wide window of opportunity for the tens-of-thousands of customers that connect through the airport while traveling on American each day.”

In addition to the new routes, American will also add service to Guadalajara in Mexico, bringing its daily flights to the city from Phoenix from one to two each day.

With the new flights, American will serve 100 destinations nonstop from Phoenix, which the airport notes is more than any other individual airline.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego added the new route to Mexico “builds on Phoenix’s status as a major hub and one of Mexico’s largest air travel markets. This new connection will ultimately strengthen our tourism industry, support business, and create more job opportunities for Phoenicians.”

These aren’t the only new flights American Airlines is planning on launching in the fall and winter. Earlier this month, the airline said it would add a direct flight from Miami to Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas, for the first time in February. The airline will also add new daily service from Miami to Portland, OR, and Sacramento in November and December, respectively.

The new flights come weeks after JetBlue sought to dissolve its partnership with American Airlines in an effort to protect its planned purchase of Spirit Airlines.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cocktail
This Dream Job Will Pay You in Cocktails to Review Bars in Your Area
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Were Stranded at an Airport for Hours — See the Makeshift 'Bedroom' They Built
The main pool by the beach at Kona Village
This Hawaiian Resort Used to Be an Off-grid Celebrity Haven — and It Just Reopened After 12 Years
A Frontier Airlines airplane on an airplane tarmac
Score Flights to Orlando, Las Vegas, More for As Low As $19 With Frontier's Latest Sale — but You'll Have to Book Soon
An illustration of an open passport with stamps
Europe Will Roll Out an Entry Fee and Visa Requirement Next Year — How Much It Will Cost, How to Apply, and More
People are struggling with hot weather up to 30 degrees in New York on July 24, 2023.
This Sweltering Summer Heat Won't Let Up Until End of September, Accuweather Says
Service man helping disabled passenger to board an airplane
U.S. Finalizes Rule to Make Single-aisle Airplane Bathrooms Wheelchair Accessible
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower and Milky Way over the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Mt. Adams, Washington State
This Meteor Shower, With Up to 20 Meteors Per Hour, Will Peak This Weekend — When and How to See It
Fried chicken in KFC close-up
British Airways Just Served KFC on a Flight From the Caribbean to London — Here’s Why
General views of people swimming at Fort Zachary Taylor State Beach in Key West, Florida.
The Ocean Near This Popular Florida Destination Just Hit Over 100 Degrees
The Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in the Bronzeville neighborhood on in Chicago, Illinois.
A New National Monument Honoring Emmett Till Just Opened — What to Know and How to Visit
Southwest Airlines airplanes on the tarmac and taking off at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Southwest's California Flight Sale Includes $29 Fares and More — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris in a gondola in Venice on an episode of Trippinâ
After Taking His Mom on a European Adventure, Anthony Anderson Shares What He's Learned About Family Travel
Vai resorts
A Real 'Barbie World' Is Opening at This Arizona Theme Park Next Year — What to Know
The Celebrity Cruises Ascent sailing around the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises Is Having a Buy-one-get-one Sale Right Now — With Cruises Up to 75% Off
Fire Danger sign at High in Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone Issues ‘High’ Warning for Wildfires — What to Know