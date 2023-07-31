It Just Got Easier to Get to Mexico From This West Coast Hub

American Airlines will add a pair of new flights from Phoenix next year, flying to Mexico and Washington state for the winter.

The new flights will each launch from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 15, 2024, according to the airport. American will fly from the Arizona city to two destinations it doesn’t currently serve: Pasco, WA, and Tijuana, Mexico.

“The local team here at Sky Harbor is excited about the local growth and opportunities to connect customers to new places and experiences across our network,” Sophia Philis-Ortiz, the vice president of PHX hub operations, said in a statement. “It’s particularly exciting when not only are we providing new direct service, but also opening a wide window of opportunity for the tens-of-thousands of customers that connect through the airport while traveling on American each day.”

In addition to the new routes, American will also add service to Guadalajara in Mexico, bringing its daily flights to the city from Phoenix from one to two each day.

With the new flights, American will serve 100 destinations nonstop from Phoenix, which the airport notes is more than any other individual airline.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego added the new route to Mexico “builds on Phoenix’s status as a major hub and one of Mexico’s largest air travel markets. This new connection will ultimately strengthen our tourism industry, support business, and create more job opportunities for Phoenicians.”

These aren’t the only new flights American Airlines is planning on launching in the fall and winter. Earlier this month, the airline said it would add a direct flight from Miami to Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas, for the first time in February. The airline will also add new daily service from Miami to Portland, OR, and Sacramento in November and December, respectively.

The new flights come weeks after JetBlue sought to dissolve its partnership with American Airlines in an effort to protect its planned purchase of Spirit Airlines.