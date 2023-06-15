American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights to the Caribbean, Latin America

Many U.S. hubs are going to see an uptick in flights from the carrier.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
Pacaya Waterfall in Buena Vista del Rincon National Park in Costa Rica
Photo:

Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure

American Airlines is launching new flights this winter to some of the most popular vacation destinations. The airline announced it would increase seat capacity from the U.S. to the Caribbean and Latin America, with 10 percent more seats than in winter 2022. 

The carrier's hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) will have nonstop daily flights to Belize City, Belize (BZE); Curaçao (CUR); Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR); Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD); Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP); and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX). CLT will also have five daily flights to and from Cancun, Mexico (CUN), and four flights a day servicing Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), Puerto Plata (POP), and Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic.

For travelers looking to visit Mexico, American Airlines will have more than 50 daily departures from its Dallas-Fort Worth hub (DFW) to popular destinations like Acapulco (ACA), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), and Los Cabos (SJD).

The carrier also announced brand-new flight routes departing from Nashville and Cincinnati to Cancun, Mexico. The service will operate every Saturday starting on Dec. 9 and through the winter season. 

Miami International Airport (MIA), another key hub for American Airlines, will increase flights (twice a day) to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); and Tortola, British Virgin Islands (EIS).

The Caribbean islands have been popular post-pandemic destinations, and the region has experienced "dramatic tourism growth," according to recent local media reports in Caribbean Journal.

“We are proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other single carrier or partnership,” José A. Freig, American Airlines’ vice president of operations and commercial for the region, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Promenade at marina of Bridgetown, Barbados.
United Is Expanding Its Nonstop Service to This Popular Caribbean Island
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
This Airline Sale Has One-way Tickets to Great U.S. Summer Destinations — Starting at $31
Travelers at a busy John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York
These U.S. Airports Have the Longest Wait Times — Plus, the Ones With the Shortest Lines
Aerial view of Amtrak/IDTX 4629 and Siemens Venture Trainset in a Chicago Yard
This Popular Amtrak Route Will Now Go More Than 100 Miles per Hour — Cutting Down Travel Time by Nearly 2 Hours
The exterior of Mariah Carey's Beverly Hills home
You Can Now Stay at Mariah Carey's Favorite L.A. Vacation Rental — With a Private Pool, 10 Bedrooms, and a Sauna
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Southwest Is Offering 40% Off All Flights Right Now — but You Have to Book Soon
The picturesque Circus Lane taken at sunrise in Edinburgh, Scotland
The U.K. Will Officially Charge Travelers for Entry Starting This Fall — Here's How Much
Interior of a bar at Graduate, Roosevelt, NY
You Can Make $20K as a Recent College Grad to Travel Around the World — Here's How
Destin and Miramar Beaches Florida
A Bear Just Joined Beachgoers for a Swim in This Popular Florida Town
A warning sign is displayed, due to a collapsed portion of Interstate 95, caused by a large vehicle fire in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Get Around the I-95 Collapse in Philadelphia — and What It Might Mean for Summer Travel
iPhones with the new Apple iOS 17 Check In screens
It's About to Get Easier to Use Apple Maps in Remote Areas — Here’s Why
View of Calle Hostos and Iglesia Nuestra SeÃ±ora de la Altagracia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
State Department Issues Travel Warning for Popular Caribbean Country Due to Safety Concerns
A Soutwest airlines aircraft taking off from George Bush International Airport (IAH) in Houston Texas
Southwest Just Started Selling Holiday Flights — and Experts Say You Could Save Money by Booking Now
Aerial view of Sandals Dunnâs River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica
This Sale Lets You Stay at Any Sandals and Beaches Hotel in the Caribbean for Up to $650 Off — If You Book ASAP
A group on a zodiac boat out of the Lindblad/National Geographic
This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know
An aerial view of Kilauea volcano as it began to erupt around 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023 in Hawaii, United States.
How to Safely View Hawaii's Kīlauea Volcano While It's Erupting, According to the National Park Service