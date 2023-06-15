American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights to the Caribbean, Latin America

American Airlines is launching new flights this winter to some of the most popular vacation destinations. The airline announced it would increase seat capacity from the U.S. to the Caribbean and Latin America, with 10 percent more seats than in winter 2022.



The carrier's hub airport in Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) will have nonstop daily flights to Belize City, Belize (BZE); Curaçao (CUR); Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR); Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD); Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (POP); and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands (STX). CLT will also have five daily flights to and from Cancun, Mexico (CUN), and four flights a day servicing Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), Puerto Plata (POP), and Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic.



For travelers looking to visit Mexico, American Airlines will have more than 50 daily departures from its Dallas-Fort Worth hub (DFW) to popular destinations like Acapulco (ACA), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), and Los Cabos (SJD).



The carrier also announced brand-new flight routes departing from Nashville and Cincinnati to Cancun, Mexico. The service will operate every Saturday starting on Dec. 9 and through the winter season.



Miami International Airport (MIA), another key hub for American Airlines, will increase flights (twice a day) to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (POS); Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI); and Tortola, British Virgin Islands (EIS).

The Caribbean islands have been popular post-pandemic destinations, and the region has experienced "dramatic tourism growth," according to recent local media reports in Caribbean Journal.



“We are proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other single carrier or partnership,” José A. Freig, American Airlines’ vice president of operations and commercial for the region, said in a statement obtained by Travel + Leisure.

