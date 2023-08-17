American Airlines Is Heading to Naples, Nice, and More From These U.S. Hubs in 2024

The airline also has bolstered winter routes to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023
View of boats in the water with Mt. Vesuvius in the background in Naples, Italy
Photo:

Courtesy of Katie Crosby 

American Airlines is making it easier than ever to fly to Europe next year, launching four new routes to major European cities in the airline's largest transatlantic expansion since the pandemic.

From Philadelphia, American Airlines will fly nonstop to Copenhagen, Nice, and Naples every day, starting on June 6, May 6, and June 5, respectively. American Airlines will also fly a daily nonstop route from Dallas-Fort Worth to Barcelona starting June 5.

"American is thrilled to add three new European destinations," Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said of the announcement on Thursday. "New service from Philadelphia and expanded transatlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the U.S. to Europe next summer."

The carrier will also bring back nonstop flights between Chicago and Venice. And it will also bump up the start dates of several seasonal routes to Europe (including Chicago and New York to Athens), as well as transition some of its most popular seasonal routes into year-round routes (including Charlotte to Madrid, Dallas-Fort Worth to Rome, and Philadelphia to Barcelona)

If you're ready to plan your 2024 summer vacation, tickets for the new European routes go on sale on Aug. 20. But if you're looking to take a vacation a little sooner, American Airlines is also expanding its winter schedule to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Though it's not adding new routes, it's increasing the frequency of some of its most popular ones, including Dallas-Fort Worth to Buenos Aires; Miami to Bridgetown, Barbados; and Charlotte to Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
TSA Just Made Enrolling in PreCheck a Bit Easier — Here's How
Eiffel Tower and Seine river at sunrise, Paris, France
2 American Tourists Caught Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower Overnight
Empty Streets in Dublin City center
Aer Lingus Is Launching 2 Routes to Dublin From These U.S. Cities
The pool and exterior of Rush Creek Lodge in Yosemite
This Hotel Near Yosemite Is Offering Free Spa Treatments to Guests Who Volunteer to Clean the Park
The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy
Tourist Caught Climbing on Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle — Watch the Video
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
This Frontier Sale Ending Tomorrow Has 90% Off Select Fares — Here's What to Know
An illustration of a suitcase with a passport in the pocket
This Passport Expediting Service Will Send You a New One in Up to 3 Days — or Give You Your Money Back
Aerial photo luxury mansion estate houses in West Palm Beach FL USA
Delta Will Soon Fly From New York to These 2 Florida Destinations — Just in Time for Winter Travel
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado
Spirit's Latest Sale Has $45 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, More — and It Ends Tonight
The Forbidden City in Beijing, China
United Airlines to Resume Daily Service to Beijing From This U.S. City — Here's When
Fire damage is seen on Saturday August 12, 2023 in Lahaina, HI
The Aftermath of Maui Wildfires: Airlines Waive Fees and Travelers Are Advised Not to Visit
JetBlue planes at LaGuardia Airport
There May Be Fewer Flights out of NYC-area Airports Through October — Here’s Why
San Juan, Puerto Rico
This Low-cost Airline Is Launching the First Nonstop Flight Between Puerto Rico and Delaware
Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
What the Historic Town of Lāhainā, the Maui Town Affected by the Wildfires, Means to Its Residents
A Southwest Airlines check-in counter
Southwest Airlines to Make Same-day Standby Free for All Customers — What to Know
Sunset over the Caribbean Sea by George Town, Grand Cayman
This Airline Has Flights to the Cayman Islands for Under $300 — but You'll Have to Book Soon