It Just Got Easier to Fly to the British Virgin Islands with the First-ever Nonstop Route from the U.S.

The first-ever direct flight to the British Virgin Islands from the mainland United States launched last week, making it easier than ever to reach the islands’ pristine beaches for the summer.

The new American Airlines flight, which took off for the first time on June 1, will operate daily from Miami to the main airport on Beef Island, the island’s tourism board shared with Travel + Leisure. The three hour flight marks the first direct access to the islands from the mainland U.S. and means travelers no longer have to connect through Puerto Rico or St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This is the first time in history that a flight has completely sold out in such a short amount of time, and we are grateful that American Airlines has partnered with us to bring this long-awaited service to fruition, bringing ease and accessibility to our treasured destination,” the British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley said in a statement shared with T+L. “Miami is the ideal hub to attract more North American travelers to the Sailing Capital of the World!”

The new route will be seasonal and operate through August 14 before pausing for the fall and then restarting in November. The government estimates the new route will bring more than 2,100 monthly passengers to the British Virgin Islands.

The flights will depart Miami at 10:07 a.m. each day and arrive on the island at 1:06 p.m. The flights will then depart the island at 1:47 p.m. and arrive back in Miami at 4:25 p.m. American Airlines has also added additional flights on several dates in June.

The British Virgin Islands is made up of 60 different islands and cays and sits just east of Puerto Rico. The islands’ main airport, the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport, is located on Beef Island, just off the coast of Tortola and connected by a bridge.

The new route is not American Airlines’ only new flights launching in time for summer. Earlier this year, the airline also brought back several flights from the U.S to Dublin.