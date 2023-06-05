It Just Got Easier to Fly to the British Virgin Islands with the First-ever Nonstop Route from the U.S.

American Airlines just launched a flight to the paradise destination from Miami.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023
Aerial view of Long Bay Beach on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands
Photo:

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

The first-ever direct flight to the British Virgin Islands from the mainland United States launched last week, making it easier than ever to reach the islands’ pristine beaches for the summer.

The new American Airlines flight, which took off for the first time on June 1, will operate daily from Miami to the main airport on Beef Island, the island’s tourism board shared with Travel + Leisure. The three hour flight marks the first direct access to the islands from the mainland U.S. and means travelers no longer have to connect through Puerto Rico or St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This is the first time in history that a flight has completely sold out in such a short amount of time, and we are grateful that American Airlines has partnered with us to bring this long-awaited service to fruition, bringing ease and accessibility to our treasured destination,” the British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley said in a statement shared with T+L. “Miami is the ideal hub to attract more North American travelers to the Sailing Capital of the World!”

The new route will be seasonal and operate through August 14 before pausing for the fall and then restarting in November. The government estimates the new route will bring more than 2,100 monthly passengers to the British Virgin Islands

The flights will depart Miami at 10:07 a.m. each day and arrive on the island at 1:06 p.m. The flights will then depart the island at 1:47 p.m. and arrive back in Miami at 4:25 p.m. American Airlines has also added additional flights on several dates in June.

The British Virgin Islands is made up of 60 different islands and cays and sits just east of Puerto Rico. The islands’ main airport, the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport, is located on Beef Island, just off the coast of Tortola and connected by a bridge.

The new route is not American Airlines’ only new flights launching in time for summer. Earlier this year, the airline also brought back several flights from the U.S to Dublin.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sunset View of the Grand Canyon North Rim from Locust Point on the edge of the Kaibab Plateau from the North Rim.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Just Reopened to Visitors — but There Are Still Some Restrictions in Place
A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight
First Same-sex Couple to Marry in California Celebrates 10-year Anniversary With In-flight Vow Renewal
This is the view from the runway of the airport in Provo, Utah. This shot was taken from a passenger jet and shows a lineup of private planes and hangars. In the distance is a snow covered Mt. Timpanogos.
These Are the Most Affordable U.S. Airports to Fly Out Of
Aerial view of colorful umbrellas on sandy beach, swimming people in blue sea at summer sunny day. Sardinia, Italy.
These Italian Beaches Are Enforcing Strict Daily Visitor Limits — Here's How to Book Your Spot
SIXT rental car keys
Sixt's Flash Sale Is Slashing Luxury Car Rental Prices by 30% — but You Have to Act Fast
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways stands at the gate before the first flight from the capital's airport BER to New York (JFK)
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP
Travelers head toward their gates after passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time
A boardwalk leading to Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island in Mamanucas, Fiji
Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport
Frontier Just Launched a $299 Unlimited Flight Pass for Fall and Winter Trips — but It Won't Be This Price for Long
A Qantas airplane flying through clouds and a blue sky
Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know
A United Airlines airplane flying over water during sunrise/sunset
United Just Launched a Fall Flight Sale to These U.S. Cities — and We Have the Promo Code
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston with their Dos Hombres tequila in a pool
You Can Now Cash In on Over-the-top Celebrity Hangouts for Just One Marriott Bonvoy Point
Strawberry Moon
From a Planet Pyramid to a Strawberry Moon — Here Are 6 Can’t-miss Astro Events This Month
Amtrak
Score $19 Tickets on Amtrak's Auto Train — When to Book
Exterior and the pool at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
Score Major Savings on Your Orlando Trip With These Deals on Theme Parks, Hotels, and More
The living room inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk
Celebrity Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Just Listed Their Stunning '70s-style Montauk Home on Airbnb — for $19