American Airlines Is the Latest Airline to Update Family Seating Policy

The airline announced it would “guarantee children 14 and under will be seated adjacent to an accompanying adult at no additional cost, including Basic Economy fares.”

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023
A mother and son sitting together on an American Airlines airplane
Photo:

Courtesy of American Airlines

American Airlines updated its family seating policy on Tuesday, becoming the latest United States carrier to pledge young children will be seated near a family member for free.

The airline, which included the new policy in its updated customer service plan, announced it would “guarantee children 14 and under will be seated adjacent to an accompanying adult at no additional cost, including Basic Economy fares.” To qualify, families need to be booked on the same reservation, adjacent seats must be available at the time of booking, and customers cannot make changes to their seat assignments once they are assigned.

Additionally, American warned adjacent seating may not be available if the original flight is switched to a smaller aircraft.

“Our goal is to have families seated together,” the airline wrote in its plan.

Department of Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg applauded American for putting the policy in its customer service plan and tweeted the DOT would publish a family seating dashboard next week that details policies for all major U.S. airlines. The DOT published a similar dashboard last year that showed airline policies during delays and cancellations. 

“A parent should be able to sit next to their child without paying extra fees, asking other passengers to swap seats, or facing a last minute scramble at the gate,” Buttigieg tweeted. “That’s why [the DOT] is moving to require airlines to guarantee fee-free family seating.”

American’s decision to codify the family seating policy in its customer service plan comes days after United Airlines and Frontier Airlines made similar guarantees. Frontier Airlines also put the updated policy in its customer service plan.

While several airlines have moved to ensure families can sit together for free, each airline has its own policy. Delta Air Lines, for example, offers its own version of a dynamic seat map that blocks off certain rows in the main cabin so only groups of three or more people traveling together can book them. And in December, Southwest said it will start testing a new pilot program that will allow families with children to pre-board the plane first.

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways has touted its policy of always allowing adults traveling with children up to 12 years old to select seats for free in the airline’s designated “family section.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Frontier Airlines airplane flying through clouds
Frontier Airlines Becomes Latest Airline to Ensure Families Fly Together — What to Know
Little girls travelling joyfully with mom on airplane
How the Department of Transportation Is Helping Families Sit Together on Flights — Without the Fees
The Economy cabin seats on board a United. Airlines flight
United Airlines Is Making It Easier for Families to Sit Together — Here’s How
An Air Canada airplane passes a United Airlines airplane landing at Newark Liberty International Airport
United Airlines, Air Canada Expand Partnership With Hundreds of New Flights
A JSX airplane on a tarmac
This Semi-private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy
A traveler passes through O'Hare International Airport on June 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
President Biden Announces Rule Requiring Airlines to Disclose Hidden Fees — What That Means for Travelers
Travelers walk through the west terminal to catch their flights in Austin International Airport
Department of Transportation Secures More Than $600 Million in Required Refunds for Passengers
An empty Southwest 737 MAX 8 airplane
Southwest Airlines Launches Pilot Program To Help Families Board First — What to Know
A Christmas tree stands in a terminal at Leipzig-Halle Airport in Germany
Delta CEO Says Airline Is Expecting More Than 5 Million Travelers for Thanksgiving Week
An American Airlines airplane in flight through clouds
American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking
Denver airport interior.
This New Interactive Website Will Show Cancellation and Delay Policies for U.S. Airlines
A Spirit airlines flight is shown as cancelled on the flight information board at Miami International Airport
The Department of Transportation's Guide to U.S. Airline Cancellation, Delay Policies Is Now Live — Take a Look
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Has 1 Million Seats on Sale Starting at Just $19 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
Interior of the seats on a Southwest Airlines airplane
United Website Pokes Fun at Southwest's Boarding Policy — See How
Beach at the Maldives, Conrad Rangali
15 Airlines That Allow You to Book Flights Now and Pay Later
Florida, Miami International Airport, flight information display system electronic board, departures
Department of Transportation Proposes Airline Refund Rule That Could Mean More Money in Travelers' Pockets — What to Know