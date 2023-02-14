It Just Got Easier to Fly to Dublin With These Returning Routes From American Airlines

American Airlines is restarting three of its popular transatlantic routes, which will provide over 1,000 daily seats between the United States and Dublin, Ireland.

The routes include daily service between Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD), and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Dublin, Ireland (DUB).

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back flights between Dublin and three of our key hubs, providing travelers with the perfect summer gateways in the U.S. and beyond,” Kyle Mabry, American Airlines Vice President of Operations and Commercial (EMEA and APAC), said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

American has chosen to stagger the launch dates of each market with the Dallas/Fort Worth flight beginning on April 4, the Charlotte flight begins May 4, and the Chicago flights taking off on June 1. The seasonal routes will continue to operate through October 27, 2023. American maintains a direct Philadelphia to Dublin route throughout the year.



The US-to-Ireland flight market has increased in competition since the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions. Aer Lingus has also launched new service between Ireland and Hartford, CT, Cleveland, OH, and Miami, FL.

Nearly two million tourists visited Ireland in 2019, according to Tourism Ireland. Last month, the tourism board launched a new global campaign titled ‘Fill Your Heart With Ireland’ with a goal to get tourism levels back to pre-pandemic levels by highlighting Ireland’s rich and authentic experiences, breath-taking landscapes and warm welcome.

“As we emerge from Covid, our priority for the year ahead is to drive the return of revenue from overseas holidaymakers to pre-pandemic levels and to ensure that overseas tourism contributes to economic sustainability,” Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland said at the time of the launch.

