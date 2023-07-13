American Airlines Announces New Caribbean Route, Amps Up Flights to Florida Hotspot

American Airlines is taking off to a new warm weather destination and offering more seats from its hub in Miami, Florida.



Announced Thursday, American will operate a direct flight from Miami International Airport to Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas (GHB) for the first time. Located about 69 miles East of Nassau, the service will operate twice weekly on an Embraer E175 aircraft.



Within the United States, American will also begin new daily service from Miami to Portland, Oregon and Sacramento, on Nov. 5 and Dec. 20, respectively.

Additionally, the airline will begin Saturday-only service from the Florida destination to the following markets between Nov. 11 and March 30, 2024.

Buffalo, NY

Cedar Rapids, IA

Lexington, KY

Wichita, KS

Wilmington, NC

The airline will increase service to daily flights from Miami to the following markets between Dec. 20 through April 3, 2024:



Milwaukee, WI

Oklahoma City, OK

Nashville, TN

Denver, CO

The airline will also double flights to twice daily to San Antonio, San Diego, and Seattle from Miami over the same December to April time period.

“With a more than 30 year-history at Miami International Airport, American is proud to serve as the hometown airline, providing our customers with an unparalleled network that includes unique destinations like Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas; Anguilla; and Sacramento, California,” Juan Carlos Liscano, American’s Vice President of Miami Airport Hub Operations, said in the announcement.



As the summer travel season has hit record levels, American will also increase the frequency of select international markets this winter.

The airline will increase flights from Miami to Cancun to six daily flights over the holiday period of Dec. 20 through Jan. 7, 2024. Travelers visiting the British Virgin Islands will have more options as American will increase frequency to Tortola to three flights during peak days over the same period.

