You Can Earn American Airlines Miles Without Booking a Flight — Here's How

Filling your tank up at the gas station may lead to a cheaper flight with American Airlines if you're a members of this rewards program.

Shell's Fuel Rewards program has a partnership with American Airlines, where drivers can earn 2 AAdvantage Miles for every gallon of Shell gasoline purchased.

The Fuel Rewards program is free to join and new members will earn 100 AAdvantage bonus miles upon joining, the airline confirmed in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.



However, while the program may help an American Airlines customer collect miles, it'll take quite a few trips for the rewards to cover a flight.

For example, a customer would need to purchase at least 6,000 gallons of gasoline, for a one-way ticket from New York to Los Angeles, based on a one-way redemption of 12,000 miles for the ticket. The average car in America only consumes 474 gallons per year, according to the Department of Energy.

Regardless, in the hunt for frequent flier perks, every mile matters, and the Fuel Rewards program can be a helpful tool towards discounted fare.

The Fuel Rewards program has other partnerships with brands to help earn bonus points, and fuel discounts. For Dunkin’ lovers, drivers can save at least 10 cents per gallon at Shell after every 5th purchase using your Dunkin Rewards app or card, by linking them in the Fuel Rewards portal. The Fuel Rewards program also helps people earn discounts on gasoline when they purchase groceries from chains like Stop + Shop, and Giant.

American Airlines isn’t the only carrier to provide extra incentives to earn frequent flyer points. Delta Air Lines has several opportunities for travelers to earn from dining out, car rental, or paying select utility bills programs according to the program listed on their website. United Airlines has a similar portal with partnership offers.

