You Can Earn American Airlines Miles Without Booking a Flight — Here's How

Shell gas station's Fuel Rewards program has a partnership with American Airlines that puts gas purchases towards airline miles.

By Michael Cappetta
Published on March 31, 2023
American Airlines Boeing 777 Landing At London Heathrow Airport
Photo:

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

Filling your tank up at the gas station may lead to a cheaper flight with American Airlines if you're a members of this rewards program.

Shell's Fuel Rewards program has a partnership with American Airlines, where drivers can earn 2 AAdvantage Miles for every gallon of Shell gasoline purchased.

The Fuel Rewards program is free to join and new members will earn 100 AAdvantage bonus miles upon joining, the airline confirmed in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. 

However, while the program may help an American Airlines customer collect miles, it'll take quite a few trips for the rewards to cover a flight.

For example, a customer would need to purchase at least 6,000 gallons of gasoline, for a one-way ticket from New York to Los Angeles, based on a one-way redemption of 12,000 miles for the ticket. The average car in America only consumes 474 gallons per year, according to the Department of Energy

Regardless, in the hunt for frequent flier perks, every mile matters, and the Fuel Rewards program can be a helpful tool towards discounted fare.

The Fuel Rewards program has other partnerships with brands to help earn bonus points, and fuel discounts. For Dunkin’ lovers, drivers can save at least 10 cents per gallon at Shell after every 5th purchase using your Dunkin Rewards app or card, by linking them in the Fuel Rewards portal. The Fuel Rewards program also helps people earn discounts on gasoline when they purchase groceries from chains like Stop + Shop, and Giant

American Airlines isn’t the only carrier to provide extra incentives to earn frequent flyer points. Delta Air Lines has several opportunities for travelers to earn from dining out, car rental, or paying select utility bills programs according to the program listed on their website. United Airlines has a similar portal with partnership offers

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from Dallas Love Field
How to Score Companion Passes to Get Free Flights — and Which Airlines Offer Them
Illustration of three passengers in an airplane heading to board a plane
How to Request Airline Miles Even Long After Your Trip
A Delta airplane flying past water and over a city during sunset
This Is One of the Most Coveted Airline Elite Statuses for Frequent Fliers — and How to Earn It
First class section on Amtrak's Acela fleet
Amtrak Has a Rewards Program You've Probably Never Heard Of — and It's Getting Even Easier to Earn Free Perks
United lane flying over farm land
Everything You Need to Know About Star Alliance, the World's Largest Airline Alliance
A woman's hand holding a gold Amex card
7 of the Best Ways to Redeem Amex Membership Rewards Points
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
Interior of a Southwest Airlines airplane
You Can Score a Free Drink If You're Flying Southwest on Valentine's Day — Plus More Perks All Month Long
Exterior of an American Airlines 737 Aircraft on a tarmac
American Airlines Is Making It Easier to Access Perks for 2023 — Here’s How
Inside the Admiral's Club lounge at the DC airport
How to Use Airline Elite Status for Seat Upgrades, Free Checked Bags, Priority Check-in, and So Much More
A close up view of a JetBlue airplane's tail with the painted logo
You Can Now Earn Points With JetBlue Even When You're Not Flying
A cup of starbucks coffee in front of a Delta airplane
Delta Customers Can Now Earn SkyMiles at Starbucks — How to Get Started
Aerial view of Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort
Capital One's New 'Premier Collection' Hotel Program Is Live — Here's How to Use It
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's $49 Flight Sale Is for Today Only
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
Airlines plane and ticket with credit cards
These Are the Best Airline Credit Cards for Travelers