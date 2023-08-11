This New Boutique Cruise Sails a Little-known River in Vietnam – Here's How to Get on Board

UNESCO World Heritage Site Halong Bay is undoubtedly one of Vietnam's biggest natural attractions, known for towering limestone karsts and jewel-tone waters. Just around the corner, however, is the smaller, yet no less magnificent, Lan Ha Bay — and there's a new luxury cruise sailing it.

Ambassador Signature is the newest ship in the Ambassador Cruise Line fleet, joining Halong Bay sister ships Ambassador I and Ambassador II. There are just 39 spacious cabins that start at 300 square feet, each with a balcony and en-suite bath. Elsewhere on the ship, you'll find a spa, a piano lounge, and a sun deck with plush loungers.

The real highlight is the onboard restaurant, led by French chef David Gallienne. After training at the Michelin-starred Manoir du Lys, Gallienne earned his own star at his restaurant Le Jardin des Plumes in Giverny, France. (And you might know him as the winner of season 11 of Top Chef.) Onboard Ambassador Signature, Gallienne blends French and Asian cuisines.

"The launch of Ambassador Signature has been momentous for several reasons," Nguyen Cao Son, founder of Ambassador Cruise Line's parent company Asia Premier Cruises Corporation, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Lan Ha Bay is undiscovered in comparison with Halong Bay, which imbues sailing with a sense of discovery for passengers. In addition to that, we’ve placed an emphasis on life’s refinements via a world-class spa, truly spectacular cabins, and, of course, cuisine masterminded by a Michelin-starred chef."

Ambassador Signature sails one-night itineraries through Lan Ha Bay, stopping for excursions at the floating fishing village Viet Hai and the Dark and Light Cave, which can be explored via bamboo boat or kayak. And, of course, there's plenty of time to sit on the sun deck and take in the landscapes of the bay.

Rates start at $188 per person for a one-night cruise. You can make your booking at ambassadorcruise.com.