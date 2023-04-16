Amazon’s Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Nearly 60% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals for Men and Women

Few things can derail a good hike faster than wet feet. Whether you’re hiking on snowpack or crossing a creek, you're met with almost instant discomfort when moisture seeps in, especially if it leads to chafing. Fortunately, Amazon's footwear department is saturated, pun intended, with waterproof hiking boots. Whether you’re getting ready for a trip to Costa Rica’s cloud forest or you’re training for the Camino de Santiago, it’s easy to find great, high-performing hiking shoes that will ensure your feet stay dry, even in a downpour.

But there’s even more good news: the retailer's huge selection of waterproof hiking boots is not only highly-rated, but they’re also on sale. In fact, if you act fast, you can save more than 50 percent on best-selling pairs from name brands including Salomon, Keen, Columbia, Timberland, and more — including the Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots and Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, which have more than 10,000 perfect ratings each and are up to 40 percent off. If you’re not a boot person, or you simply need something lighter to pack, no worries. There are plenty of hiking shoes on sale, too. We recommend starting with the Keen Men’s Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes, which are up to 56 percent off and even double as everyday sneakers.

To save you precious time — after all, fewer minutes online means more time outside — we’ve made a list of the top deals so you can easily find the best waterproof hiking boots for your next adventure. See below, and remember, there’s no such thing as bad hiking weather, just bad boots.

Best Deals for Women

Salomon Women's X-Ultra Pioneer Mid Climasalomon Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Salomon X-Ultra Pioneer Mid Climasalomon Waterproof Hiking Boots (it’s a mouthful, we know) are ranked in the top 10 on Amazon's list of best-selling women's hiking boots, and for good reason. Their waterproof membrane prevents moisture from seeping inside, while the brand's signature Mud Contagrip outsoles ensure that you won’t slip, even on the slickest of surfaces. Make sure to grab a pair while they're up to 54 percent off.

One shopper wrote the following in their five-star review: “These boots were perfect for hiking on wet and snowy trails. They're easy to break-in and offer good arch support and traction.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $69 (originally $150)

Columbia Women’s Redmond V2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

These affordable Columbia hiking boots with nearly 1,000 five-star ratings may work great on sunny days, but they’re specifically designed for “prolonged exposure," according to the brand, to rain and snow. And, although they’re waterproof and made of 100 percent leather, they’re relatively lightweight, making them great for warm-weather hikes. They also have breathable mesh panels, so there’s no need to worry about athlete’s feet. What's more, shoppers assure that they're well-tractioned and comfortable enough to walk in all day.

One customer shared, "These are the best hiking boots I've owned. They are true to size, wear well, hold up under different terrains, and don't make your feet hurt."

To buy: amazon.com, from $53 (originally $100)

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots

With more than 19,350 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why the Columbia Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots are ranked number one on Amazon’s best-selling women's hiking boots list. They come in 19 different colors (price varies), and are one of the best options for someone who doesn’t want to spend weeks breaking in their boots — which is thanks to their cushioned and supportive midsoles that are designed to deliver high energy return to put an extra pep in your step (and minimize fatigue on long treks).

“These were *chef's kiss.* No breaking in needed, nothing sore, no blisters, pure contentment to hike for miles in various weather conditions,” a shopper was happy to report, adding that they wore the boots straight out of the box for five consecutive days of hiking in Zion National Park.

To buy: amazon.com, from $61 (originally $100)

Keen Women's Terradora 2 Waterproof Mid Height Hiking Boots

The Keen Women’s Terradora 2 Waterproof Mid Height Hiking Boots are also available in more than a dozen colors, but unlike most boots on this list, they’re not made of leather. Instead, they’re made of textile and synthetic materials. Still, they’re 100 percent waterproof, and they do boast a dual-density EVA footbed, so your feet have the arch support they need (and deserve) on even the toughest of terrains. And, they’re versatile; reviewers highlighted that they make excellent running shoes on the trails.

"I love these boots," an Amazon shopper exclaimed. "They're comfortable right out of the gate. There's plenty of toe space, great ankle support, good traction, water resistant, good arch support, and they're not overly hot. Also, they're great looking boots; they're not heavy or clunky. What more could you ask for in a pair of boots?"

To buy: amazon.com, from $66 (originally $175)

Keen Utility Women's Targhee 2 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots

Another Keen pick, the Utility Women’s Targhee 2 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots are a great option if you appreciate reinforced toe constructions and rubber outsoles that won’t leave marks on floors. Thanks to a 100 percent waterproof and breathable membrane, these boots will keep your feet dry from the outside in, and the inside out.

"I bought these to hike in Utah’s mighty five national parks. The ankle support is amazing, they’re very comfortable and waterproof. The grip on the soles of the shoes was very good for hiking, even on the more extreme trails," according to one reviewer. Their only regret? Not buying a pair for their daughter.

To buy: amazon.com from $90, (originally $165)

Merrell Women’s Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

It's rare not to encounter at least one person sporting a pair of Merrell hiking boots on the trail, and that's because their comfort and durability are unmatched. This is especially true for the Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, which are up to 29 percent off right now. Their waterproof exterior is strategically sealed to prevent moisture from getting in, whether you've stepped in a puddle or are trying to cross a creek. But, more importantly, their breathable interior quickly wicks away sweat so you can be comfortable throughout your trek. Hikers seeking additional support will enjoy the boots' contoured foam insoles and reinforced cushioning in the heels, which helps absorb shock and boost stability.

“These are the best hiking boots I have owned.” That’s the beginning of a five-star review left by an assistant scoutmaster, who logs lots of miles on the trails with their troop. They also described these boots as “sturdy, lightweight, comfortable, and well-made."

To buy: amazon.com, from $96 (originally $150)

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes

The Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes are basically the shoe version of the best-selling boots mentioned above — and they're also the ones that this travel writer has been wearing for the past 15 years. They have the low profile of a trainer, but the traction and durability of a hiker. And, despite not coming up past the ankle, they’re incredibly comfortable and supportive.

“I’ve never had a pair of shoes with so much support in them,” raved a traveler that wore theirs on vacation in Wales and England. “I can stand on my feet for 10 to 12 hours without any pain at all.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $65 (originally $135)

Timberland Women’s Mt. Maddsen Mid Leather Waterproof Hiking Boots

Originally just available in men’s, the Mt. Maddsen Mid Leather Waterproof Hiking Boots were so popular that Timberland decided to start offering it in women’s sizes, too. They're made with high quality, 100 percent waterproof leather, plus other premium details like rust-proof hardware, a shock-absorbing removable footbed, and a compression-molded EVA midsole for maximum comfort.

These boots have nearly 1,000 perfect five-star ratings, and one shopper wrote this: “We hiked through a national park and zip-lined in the wet Costa Rica rainforest (two all-day events), and [these boots] were awesome. They kept my feet dry and extremely comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, from $90 (originally $120)

Best Deals for Men

Salomon Men's X Ultra Pioneer Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

If you get nervous about descents, especially on wet terrain, don’t worry. The Salomon’s Men’s X Ultra Pioneer Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots have serious heel traction that grabs the ground. They also boast a reinforced construction that ensures that your foot feels stable. Not to mention that they're highly flexible and lightweight to support your natural stride and help you navigate the trail safely and comfortably.

“These are the most comfortable, best gripping boots for hiking or just daily use,” according to one reviewer who has had theirs for more than 10 years. “I tried, and never found another pair that checked all of the boxes, like these do."

To buy: amazon.com, from $114 (originally $150)

Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots

With nearly 17,800 perfect five-star ratings, reliable slip-resistant multi-terrain traction, and springy, well-cushioned midsoles, it’s easy to see how the Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots are ranked in the top three on Amazon’s list of best-sellers in men’s hiking boots. And, even though it’s a top-seller, you don’t need to worry about every other person on the trail having the exact same boots. Currently, they come in 18 different colors and they're up to 30 percent off.

“I wore them straight out of the box for a week of short day hikes, not to mention a full day of walking around the Lower East Side of Manhattan, and not even a hot spot,” wrote one shopper who got theirs for a vacation in the Pocono Mountains.

To buy: amazon.com, from $73 (originally $100)

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots also come in 18 colors and have an impressive number of five-star ratings (more than 11,100). Like many boots on this list, they're made of 100 percent leather and a breathable mesh, both of which are waterproof and highly durable to last you for many adventures to come. Add a pair to your cart while they're up to 38 percent off.

According to one shopper, whose husband wore them on vacation, the boots really deliver in the dryness department: “We walked all over Europe in the rain and his feet stayed warm and dry. He averaged about 25,000 steps a day and never had an issue.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $77 (originally $145)

Keen Men's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes

If hiking boots are too heavy for your needs, consider the Keen’s Men’s Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes, which are up to 56 percent off. Even though they’re made of premium waterproof leather, each shoe weighs less than 1 pound. You can use their lightweight profiles to your advantage, especially if you have limited luggage space; their sneaker-like profile (and impressive cushioning and moisture-wicking abilities) makes them perfect to wear on long flights and travel days, so you don't need to bring extra shoes.

In fact, one shopper wrote: “I bought them for a trip to Europe and wore them consistently for miles and miles of walking around city streets and mountain trails alike. The comfort, fit, style, and durability held up great. These are my new favorite pair of shoes."

To buy: amazon.com, from $73 (originally $165)

