Stock Up on Amazon’s Best-Selling Travel Accessories — Starting at Just $7

Think you have all the gear you need for your next trip? Now’s a good time to double check — because Amazon’s best-selling travel products include essential items that are seriously marked down right now.

The site’s list of top-selling travel products includes luggage pieces of all types, as well as handy accessories like a luggage scale, compact umbrella, and toiletry bottles.

Pro tip: The best time to shop for a travel umbrella is not when you’re already caught in the rain. And then the best time to discover your luggage is overweight is not when you’re at the airport counter with a snaking line behind you and the clock ticking until takeoff. So stock up now with customer-favorite products at budget prices. Here are Amazon’s most popular travel picks in each category.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

This mini belt bag punches well above its weight for functionality and value. An adjustable strap allows you to wear it on your waist or shoulder or across your body.. The lightweight, unisex case has ample room for essentials like your phone, wallet, passport, and keys. The fabric, zippers, and straps are all durable and meant to last. Select from a huge range of 23 solid colors from versatile black to notice-me neon. “I’m so impressed with the quality of this bag!” a reviewer wrote. “The straps are so comfortable and soft, and the bag material is outstanding. I love that it’s not super stiff material and is easy to access your stuff.”

To buy: amazon, $19

Veken Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

These waterproof nylon packing cubes are thicker and more durable than the average set — earning them more than 11,000 five-star ratings. A unique logo stamped on each cube helps identify what’s inside at a glance; plus, a mesh panel aids in breathability and visibility. Each value-priced set comes with six pieces, and you can choose from seven colors to match your luggage and personal style. One satisfied reviewer who purchased multiple sets wrote that the “quality is everything” in these cubes and “they will last you a long long time.”

To buy: amazon, $15 (originally $17)

Matein Laptop Backpack

Amazon

This performance-minded travel backpack has features galore. A laptop compartment holds devices up to 15.6 inches in length, while the front compartment has multiple pockets and a key fob hook. Padded shoulder straps and a top handle make for comfortable carrying, and a strap slides over a rolling bag to tote it hands-free. This top-selling bag also has a USB charger outside and a built-in charging cable inside. “This little backpack got me through 12 days of traveling Europe!” one shopper among more than 57,000 five-star raters wrote. “It held up really well throughout, and fit dimensions for WOW, Vueling, and EasyJet.”

To buy: amazon, $30 (originally $42)

Repel Compact Travel Umbrella

Amazon

Toss this umbrella in your luggage for lightweight, compact rain protection: It’s just 11.5 inches long and weighs only 15 ounces. It’s fit for strong winds with a non-slip handle for better grip and a one-button auto-open function for one-handed use. Reviewers praise the product not only for its quality and functionality but also for the professionalism of the company behind it: “Love to see a company that sticks behind their lifetime warranty,” one recent five-star reviewer noted.

To buy: amazon, $23

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Amazon

This water-resistant polyester toiletry bag is packed with quality of life-boosting functions for travelers. It has a 360-degree swivel non-slip hook so you can hang it from a bathroom or closet hook — a game changer in small-space situations. It also has a large capacity with four separate compartments. The inner main pockets with elastic straps hold bottles upright while in use in order to minimize clutter and spillage. “​​It all zips up neatly and then you can hang the bag in the bathroom wherever you are and access all your products without having a mess on the counter and you don't have to pack and unpack your bathroom supplies,” a customer wrote, who calls this product the “perfect toiletry bag.” And you should be able to find at least one that fits your style, since it comes in six colors.

To buy: amazon: $28 (originally $32)

Etekcity Luggage Scale

Courtesy of Amazon

At a time when baggage fees can add up to the cost of a plane ticket — and patience is thin at the airport among staffers and passengers alike — accuracy matters. Check your bag’s weight ahead of time so there are no surprises. This scale handles up to 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. And the scale itself weighs just 50 grams, so you can pack it for return travel. “We used it to shift things around in our checked bags to avoid fees,” a five-star reviewer who praises the scale’s accuracy wrote. “Not getting hit with an unexpected fee at the airport was well worth it.”

To buy: amazon, $11

Beautify Beauties Empty Spray Bottle

amazon.com

This empty non-aerosol spray bottle dispenses a continuous, aerosol-like spray; it allows 360-degree spraying, so you can even use it upside down. Its practical uses for home and travel are endless, from beauty to ironing to gardening. “The continuous spray works great,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I bought this for spraying my hair, and really loved it, but now I use it for my makeup setting spray.”

To buy: amazon, $7

Gemice Travel Toiletry Bottles

Amazon

This set of four three-ounce food-grade BPA-free silicone bottles is TSA-approved for carry-on use. Fill them with shampoo, conditioner, face wash — whatever you need. The bottles have wide openings, making them easy to fill and clean. They come in seven different coordinating color combos to go with your gear. One five-star reviewer called them “lovely and functional,” noting there are “no issues with leakage and I've used them several times including in checked luggage.”

To buy: amazon, $14

Rockland Hard-side Luggage Set

Amazon

This 2-piece hardside luggage set is an excellent value — and on sale now for just $124. You’ll get 20- and 28-inch suitcases made of lightweight ABS material. Multi-directional double spinner wheels rotate 360 degrees, so the bags are super easy to maneuver, especially with the telescoping handle with a push button. Choose from 32 colors, including easy-to-spot standouts like lime green and orange. A happy customer called it the “best suitcase,” noting the pieces are “very lightweight, durable, excellent quality, [and] attractive.”

To buy: amazon, $123 (originally $340)

HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

This lightweight nylon duffel bag comes in 23 colors at a budget price point. The ideal size for a carry-on bag or a weekender, this duffel has an adjustable strap, allowing you to carry it as a handbag or crossbody. ’[I] love this bag,” one customer wrote, who said found it while shopping for a packable option that would work with a rolling suitcase. They continued, “This bag holds more than I expected and the pockets (on the inside and out) are great!”

To buy: amazon, $23 (originally $27)

