I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips

The only thing that gets me through the end-of-summer blues is my excitement for the next season. I’m looking forward to when the heat and humidity finally breaks, and the weather slightly dips to make way for crisp fall days. Of course, temperature change also calls for changes in outfits. And as a fashion writer, I’m always keeping an eye out for top trends that will take me effortlessly from season to season, whether I’m on the road for a end-of-summer trip or staying home in New York City. Right now, I’m excited that Amazon just released hundreds of new arrivals that will transition from summer to fall — and many are under $50.

It can be hard to think too far ahead to chunky sweaters, rich cords, and ultra-warm coats while we are still blasting our AC and planning day trips to the beach. Keep your focus while shopping on transitional items you can wear now and continue to wear throughout the season. Stylish layering tops, fun accessories, and refreshed basics can make your oldest pair of denim feel new and get you out of an end-of-the-season rut.

As always, I like to shop for pieces that travel well too, including pants that are super comfortable, crossbody bags, and effortlessly stylish layering pieces that I can unpack and throw on. It's also a good time to take inventory of your everyday go-tos. Did you completely wear out your walking sneakers on your daily walks-and-talks with your favorite neighbor? Did you lose or break your favorite sunglasses on your summer vacation? Or are you looking to start to fall more organized with a more functional wallet? All of these must-haves and more are not only under $50 but also just a click away at Amazon's new arrivals. Here are 13 of the best new summer-to-fall transitional pieces I’m eyeing right now for my own closet.

Transition-to-Fall Shacket and Shorts Set

Amazon

Just because we are approaching a new season doesn’t mean the weather fully reflects it right after Labor Day weekend or on September 23, the official start of fall. To get you through the transitional period, you need some in-between outfits, like this Kirundo Two-piece shacket and shorts set. When paired with the matching shorts, it has a cute tracksuit look you can wear with jeans, sandals, or boots. Wear the snap closure long-sleeve look as a fully closed top or as a light top layer jacket over a tank or tee. Stretchy, suede-like fabric will be comfortable to wear all day, whether lounging at home, running errands, or exploring on a fall day trip.

Layering Tank Top

Amazon

Tank tops are a 12-month-out-of-the-year staple. For summer, wear it by itself with shorts; for fall, layer it under a cardigan or even over a fitted long-sleeve turtleneck. This neutral leopard print tank top from Dokotoo will feel fresh in your travel wardrobe and make your favorite pair of pants, whether black or denim, feel new. The airy, stretchy fabric drapes nicely on the body for a flattering look. Though it’s new to Amazon, it already has an impressive a 4.7-star rating and stellar reviews that highlight the soft fabric and excellent quality, so it’s safe to say this tank will get a lot of wear year-round.



Wide-leg Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Easy, breezy pants have been my WFH wardrobe all summer. For fall, I am eyeing these Lillusory palazzo pants for under $25 to update my comfy look. An elastic waistband keeps the fit easy, as does the soft, lightweight, airy fabric. I intend to wear this outside of my apartment as well, including at the beach as a cover-up on my next resort vacation. The cropped length works perfectly with sandals, and side pockets make it convenient to hold your room key and phone. Add a tank, and you'll be ready to head to the pool or beach. And come fall, through a sweater over the pants for the perfect in-between weather look.

Slip-on White Sneakers

Amazon

A crisp new pair of white sneakers can make your athleisure or activewear look and feel fresh, not to mention help to jumpstart an active routine. This pair from Avia Air at Amazon is a slip-in style that will fit right into your fast-paced life. A memory foam insole helps to relieve pressure points and is removable in case you need to add your orthotics. The shoe is made to cradle the heel and has a compression mold insole. Combined with the padded collar, it creates supremely comfortable sneakers to support your feet. I also have no doubt these will make excellent travel shoes to stride through airports and walk to every site on the agenda.

Pleated Tennis Skort

Amazon

It’s officially the athletic skirt era, and I can’t get enough of the super practical trend. Whether you are regularly grabbing up your tennis racquet or your pickleball paddle, this Crz Yoga athletic skort will have you court-ready (or ready for a comfortable day of travel). Feather-soft fabric will feel light as air on your body and won’t make a “swish-swish” sound. Pleats along the back help provide a range of motion as well. At the waist, a drawstring ensures you get a personalized fit and no slippage while lunging across a court or striding up a street on a walk, and there are pockets for you to stow away your keys and other essentials while on the go. Offered in nine colors and two length options, this skort will have you feeling your best, even if you’re breaking a sweat.



Comfy Two-piece Set

Amazon

I’ve discussed my love for two-piece sets before. They make getting dressed and looking put-together a breeze. I love the fun and flirty look of this brand new style from Automet that’s a fraction of the cost of designer brands; one shopper highlighted that it “looks so expensive.” The linen blend material will feel nice against your skin, especially in those final sweltering days of summer, but the long pants can transition easily into fall, too. But my favorite part about this two-piece set? It helps maximize outfit options without taking up packing space since I would wear each piece separately with other clothes too. I’d wear the ruffle strap crop top with my high-waisted crop-leg jeans and flats and the wide-leg pants with a tank or oversized sweater for lounging around my apartment come winter.



Crossbody Bag With Adjustable Strap

Amazon

It’s always nice to start a new season with a new handbag, and this Gximdz Es vegan leather crossbody bag is an appealing option that already has a perfect 5-star rating at Amazon. Offered in neutral shades of white, off-white, khaki, brown, and black, this purse is roomy, with an interior pocket and a side pocket to store essentials conveniently. The real draw of this bag is the wide guitar shoulder strap with a zig-zag print. It has a width that sits comfortably across your body, but it’s also adjustable, ensuring it sits exactly where you want it to. The Gximdz es Crossbody Bag will also make a great travel bag since it won’t weigh you down, yet it’s the right size to hold everything you need for a full day of sightseeing. One shopper who called it “stylish and versatile” said: “This handbag has become my go-to accessory for both casual outings and formal events.”



Anti-Theft RFID Travel Wallet

Amazon

Another change-of-season activity I like to suggest is a wallet clean-out and swap-out. Anyone looking to lead a more organized life, this Oidery RFID card holder wallet can be your first step. A bifold layout contains nine card slots on the outside and interior and two spots with transparent windows for ID or pictures with RFID-blocking material to protect your personal information when you’re traveling. It also has a zipper pocket to hold cash or coins. The slim design makes it easy to slip into back pockets, front pockets, and any bag — even a small clutch. Choose from one of the 15 colors and patterns to match your purse or a shade like yellow that you can quickly spot inside your bag.



Versatile Black Top

Amazon

One of my top fashion mottos is that you can never have enough black in your wardrobe. Personally, I own a ton of basic black tops (don’t make me count) and still sometimes struggle to find the perfect black top to complete an outfit. This square-neck top from Zesica caught my eye as an easy and affordable option that doesn’t look like any other black top in my closet (I swear). Ribbed fabric adds texture and elevates the look, as does the flattering square neckline that will feel fresh and new among your crew and V-necks. If you don’t wear a lot of black like my classic New York style, this ribbed top comes in 10 other colors, including white and trendy Barbie pink.

Retro Sunglasses

Amazon

After getting much love and attention during the summer, my old sunnies require rest. Though these DeBuff retro sunglasses are new to Amazon, the cool shades are already winning over shoppers with a 4.5-star average rating. What caught my eye were the large resin frames, lenses with UV protection (very important), and the mix of colors to choose from. I also couldn’t agree more with this five-star reviewer who said, “These are a great purchase if you’re not worried about brand names... I just want good glasses that work and no upset if something happens to them. If they get lost or broken, I’m only out 15 bucks. Can’t beat that, in my opinion!” Cool, on-trend sunglasses for $12? Agreed, you can’t beat that.



Men's Long Sleeve Henley Shirt

Amazon

One of the best transitional pieces for men is a long sleeve henley. Alone or layered, it’s an excellent top that suits any man’s style. Made in a knit fabric, this Coofandy button-closure shirt is lightweight, soft, breathable, and stretchy enough for you to move freely all day. Available in men’s sizes S to XXL, this henley is versatile enough to wear with shorts or jeans. It also can look casual or dressy if layered under a blazer, making it a go-to men’s top for vacations or weekends away.



Weatherproof Men’s Vintage Cargo Pants

Amazon

A versatile pair of pants is always a good addition to a traveler’s closet. Wear them to the office with a blazer or casual dinners coupled with a polo or oxford, and these pants can take you anywhere. With a water-repellent and stretchy fit, these can even take you on a hike when paired with a tee or fleece. Made of nylon and spandex, the material ensures a lightweight and durable construction that will go the distance. Besides its traditional five pockets, the pants have a cargo pocket on the right leg for additional storage. It’s available in four shades and various lengths and widths.



Men's Dress Oxford Sneakers

Amazon

These smart-looking new men’s dress shoes, the new Bruno Marc Men's Dress Sneakers Oxfords Casual Wingtip Brogue Shoes 2.0, already have over a 4-star rating at Amazon. What's highlighted in the comments is not only the comfortable fit but also the look. One review stated it is “professional with a casual touch and with the comfort of tennis shoes.” Besides the appearance, what makes these such a great pair of shoes are the stretch knitted collars and lining that provides a flexible fit. Combined with a shock-absorbent cushy midsole and a non-slip, lightweight rubber outsole, this shoe will be ready for work, weekends, and everything in between.

