Amazon Just Launched a Storefront Filled With Maxi Dresses, Skirts, and More Just in Time for Spring Travel

Spring has officially sprung at Amazon, and the retailer is celebrating the return of the warm weather with a new storefront geared towards fashionistas — particularly ones that prefer pastels over neutrals. The Spring Fashion Storefront is a hub for shoppers looking to add new-season style finds to their wardrobe, and it's on-trend with its vibrant color palette that includes this year's most popular shades of pink, green, purple, blue, yellow, and more.

And, much to our surprise, most of the pieces featured in the storefront are perfect for travel, and they're relatively inexpensive (prices start at $17, and most items are actually on sale). Shoppers have their choice of everything from flowy maxi dresses to versatile midi skirts, as well as layering sweater tanks and statement-making blouses that can pair well with your go-to jeans and palazzo pants.

Over in footwear, Amazon fashion lovers can expect to find comfortable and colorful sneakers from Adidas, New Balance, and Guess. They're available in a stunning array of springtide hues, including pastel pink, lilac purple, and more that will add a fun pop to your travel wardrobe. And, you don't have to sacrifice support for style, as these picks are optimally cushioned to provide long-lasting comfort on busy travel days.

Ready, set, shop! Keep scrolling to explore the best 15 finds from Amazon's newly launched Spring Fashion Storefront that you'll want in your suitcase for your next trip.

The Drop Anaya Square-Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress

No vacation wardrobe is complete without a maxi dress, especially if you're headed somewhere tropical. Soak up the sun in this flowy tiered maxi dress from The Drop, which updates the classic dress' silhouette with a trendy square neckline, puff sleeves, and side cut-outs. You can get the Anaya Maxi Dress in classic colors such as black and beige, or spice up your closet with the black-and-white gingham print or this season's hottest color: lemon yellow.

Calvin Klein Reyna Shoulder Bag

Speaking of lemon yellow, it's just one of the nine stunning hues that you can grab the travel-ready Calvin Klein Reyna Shoulder Bag in. The sleek leather purse has a functional tri-compartment design, which makes it incredibly spacious compared to its counterparts. And, it's stocked with three interior pockets, as well as two external ones to ensure that your essentials have a secure spot.

The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Never underestimate the power of a good midi skirt in your travel wardrobe. Not only are they incredibly stylish, but they're unexpectedly versatile. So, we imagine you'll have no trouble planning outfits around The Drop's Maya Silky Slip Skirt, which is up to 66 percent off in a green floral print, but you can also choose from plenty of solid colorways like dreamy lilac that's perfect for spring. Its silky material and mesmerizing hue elevate your go-to vacation clothes, and you can make it work for any type of forecast. Pair it with a sweater, lightweight jacket, and boots if it's chilly, or go full-on beachy with a tank top, short-sleeve blouse, and sandals.

Vera Bradley Utility Mini Backpack

If you prefer to get your pop of color from your accessories instead, try this lavender-hued backpack from Vera Bradley. Currently marked down 41 percent, the functional travel backpack is equipped with pockets a-plenty so you can use it as an everyday purse, a daypack, or even in place of a weekender bag or personal bag for trips and flights. It's made from machine-washable recycled cotton to achieve its reviewer-loved softness and lightweight profile.

Dress The Population Adonia Fit-and-Flare Maxi Dress

Whether you're traveling for a destination wedding or just want to take your vacation outfits up a notch, you'll need this maxi dress from Dress The Population in tow. Available in romantic blush pink and classic black, the spring-approved dress gives you extra style points with its tiered skirt and tie sleeves, making it ideal for fancy occasions or when the dress code calls for something a bit more elevated. Grab one while it's on sale for nearly 54 percent off – hurry, they're selling out fast.

New Balance 515 V3 Classic Sneakers

Take a walk on the pastel side with these oyster pink sneakers from New Balance. Not only are they a top pick for Amazon shoppers for their trendy hue, but they're also among the most comfortable shoes available at the retailer. It's all thanks to their EVA foam insoles, which mold to your unique foot shape to provide cushioning to the toes, arches, and heels. Not a fan of this particular shade of pink? No worries, you can choose between 21 other colors — just note they're selling out fast.

The Drop Edith Pleated-Shoulder V-Neck Sweater

As much as we want it to be sundress weather, we know that not every travel destination is going to have sunny skies and hot temperatures. If you're headed somewhere chilly, or just need something warm to wear out at night, the Edith sweater from The Drop is a great piece to consider. The versatile sweater has elegant pleated shoulders and balloon sleeves that put a stylishly retro spin on its v-neck silhouette. And, you can bet you'll be cozy when you're wearing it because it's made from yarn with a plush-like softness.

Amazon Aware Rib Crewneck Sweater

V-necks not your style? Try this ribbed crewneck sweater from Amazon Aware, the retailer's eco-friendly clothing range. From the moment you slip into this incredibly soft sweater, it will feel like you've wrapped yourself in your favorite blanket — only you'll look 10 times more stylish. You can tuck it into your favorite jeans or trousers, or layer it on top of a flowy dress or skirt to dress it up a little. And, we'd be remiss not to point out that it would be oh-so comfy to wear on a chilly plane.

Wdirara Puff Sleeve Square Neck Short-Sleeve Top

Trust us, the Wdirara Puff Sleeve Top styles itself with its dramatic, high-fashion sleeves and trendy square neckline.You'll have no trouble figuring out where to wear it; it fits the dress code for any event. Casual? Tuck it into a pair of relaxed jeans or wide-leg pants for a laid back-yet-elevated look. Dressy? Pair it with a skirt and wedges for your night out. And, if you're headed to work, all you need is your go-to trousers, pencil skirt, blazer, and flats, and you're all set. It's available in 59 colors and only costs $17, so consider this a sign to add multiple versions of it to your cart.

Guess Short Sleeve Erynn Dress

Be the best dressed guest at the beachy wedding or formal event with this stunning dress from Guess. It features a romantic pleated skirt that gives it the perfect, elegant-looking drape. But, it doesn't feel too old-school thanks to some trendy details; we're sure you noticed the adorable wrap front and the side bow, which almost gives the dress a belted look. Shoppers have their choice between four colors (midsummer rose pink, summer clay beige, jet black, and cream white), and certain colors and sizes are up to 34 percent off.

Milumia Cap-Sleeve Pleated Top

Noticing that your usual travel outfits are lacking a little something-something? Instantly fix those fashion woes with the Milumia Cap-Sleeve Pleated Top, which starts at $25 and comes in 12 gorgeous spring-inspired colors. It dresses up any outfit with its elegant pleats and dramatic cap-sleeved shoulders, turning your average jeans and shorts into an editorial-level look. We have a feeling this is a blouse that you'll be wearing well into the spring and summer months, and probably into the fall and winter ones, too.

The Drop London Cut-Out Ruched Mini Dress

Time's running out to grab The Drop's London Mini Dress for 57 percent off (the discount brings its $50 price tag down to just $22), and you'd be surprised by how much use you'll get out of it. Starting with the basics, the form-fitting ruched dress makes a trendy (and instant) outfit for casual itinerary items like sightseeing tours, grabbing lunch, and exploring the hotspots of your destination. And at night, its ruched bodice and side cut-outs will fit the bill for dinner, shows, and other nightlife activities. You can also sport it as a swim coverup thanks to its lightweight and quick-drying fabric, and these are just some of the ways you can incorporate it into your travel wardrobe.

Daily Ritual Boucle Sweater Tank

A sweater tank like this boucle and lime green-hued one from Daily Ritual is an easy way to add pops of texture and color to your wardrobe, whether you're planning outfits for a trip, work, or just need something effortlessly chic to tie your look together for last-minute plans. Another perk of the Boucle Sweater Tank is that it can either be worn on its own or stylishly layered under a blazer, jacket, or cardigan, making it the M.V.P. of your suitcase. Did we mention you can get one for as little as $21 right now?

Guess Pranze Sneakers

Nothing says spring quite like a crisp pair of low-top sneakers, and this canvas pair from Guess is the epitome of comfort with its lightweight and breathable construction (not to mention the shoes are available in seven spring-inspired colors). The cushy insoles ensure that there's enough arch support, which your feet will be grateful for on walking tours and long travel days, and its lace-up design allows you to customize their fit. Plus, the anti-slip rubber outsoles provide a durable and sturdy foundation so you can enjoy your natural stride and confidently navigate any terrain or surface.

Kendall + Kylie Wide-Leg Pants

Comfortable pants never go out of style, particularly lavender ones that boast a figure-flattering wide-leg silhouette. You'll have no trouble stepping into the spring mindset with these pants, which check off all of the boxes for a quality pair of travel pants with their flexible and lightweight polyester-nylon fabric blend. They also offer a relaxed fit to boost their comfort, and they invite you to get creative with your top choices — you can go classic with a white t-shirt or play up the purple with a matching blouse in the same color.

