This Is the Ultimate Amazon Spring Break Packing List — Shop Our 15 Must-haves Under $50

It's spring break season, baby! You've picked your destination and booked your hotel and flight. Now comes the fun part; planning your warm-weather looks. Of course it's a good idea to fill your suitcase with new warm-weather essentials like sundresses, sunglasses, bikinis, and sandals to sit beachside and poolside in, but if the vacation itself has already stretched your budget, no worries. Amazon has some of the best finds for spring break that cost under $50.

In fact, the retailer has plenty of spring-ready styles that are on-trend and from some of the best brands. Think: versatile Levi's denim shorts, comfy Birkenstock sandals, and stylish Cupshe bathing suits. And even if you don't need another bikini or sundress, the prices are so low you don't have to think twice. Plus, you can justify every purchase since you'll be wearing these pieces again come spring and summer. You can also find helpful beach gear and travel bags so you can catch some rays hassle-free.

Ahead, explore the 15 best under-$50 items from Amazon that should be at the top of your spring break packing list.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals

Amazon

With more than 21,000 five-star ratings, it's no secret that the Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals are one of the most popular styles. Why? Not only are they fully waterproof, but they actually support your feet with their EVA foam footbeds, something you can’t find in every pair of sandals or flip-flops. Not to mention, they're stylish enough that you can wear them from the beach to lunch, or even out and about for taking in the sights or dinner since they're so comfy. Right now, the all-black pair is priced at $50, but they come in 26 other color options.

"I got these to wear around the house and short trips to the beach, but they are so comfortable I wear them everywhere," explained one reviewer. "I’ve done city, beach, and flat outdoor walking in them, and they are so comfortable… I wear these with jeans, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, and bathing suits, and I like the way they look."

To buy: amazon.com, from $50

Zinpretty High-Waisted Bikini Set

Amazon

Treating yourself to a new bikini is the best way to get yourself excited for a trip. If you're looking for something versatile, trendy, and comfy, the Zinpretty High-Waisted Bikini Set should be your top choice. The sporty-inspired scoopneck top offers some coverage and support while still being sexy and showing off some skin. As for the bottoms, their high-cut hem and cheeky behind elongates your legs and flatters your rear, but you won't feel too on display thanks to its high-rise waistband (which allows you to swim, jump, dive, dip, and fully enjoy yourself without having to keep readjusting your suit). Whether you are lounging poolside or ready to partake in some sporty beach activities, you'll be ready in this fun bikini.

Dubbing it the "perfect swimsuit," one Amazon shopper exclaimed, "I was looking for a swimsuit that would work for family vacations (a.k.a. decent coverage) but also for a romantic vacation (a.k.a. feel sexy)... this is it!" They also added, "I can't believe the quality is so good considering the low price."

To buy: amazon.com, from $31

Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up Shirt

Amazon

Lightweight, breathable, and soft, what more could you want in a beach cover-up? This Ekouaer option's deep v-neckline, slits on either side, and asymmetrical hem present a more flattering design than a caftan. And, its adjustable roll-up sleeves can provide coverage in the breeze or airflow in the heat. Plus, it looks like your average button-up shirt, so you can definitely get away with wearing it outside of the beach. Available in 41 color options, it might be hard to pick one shade you want to buy for your vacation.

"It fits perfectly," a customer was happy to report. "It's loose, but you can tuck [it in] or tie [it on the] side. I bought this specificity for a cruise. I wore this over my swimsuit on the deck. I also wore this with jeans and shorts, just a little tucked in the front to go to eat, on excursions, even to specialty dining."

To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $28)

Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen

Amazon

Smart packers know that traveling with sunscreen is non-negotiable, regardless of your destination. But, of course, not every SPF comes in TSA-compliant packaging. Stock up on the 3-fluid-ounce Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen so you don't have to waste any precious sunbathing time. The reef-safe sunscreen is a fan-favorite for its fast-absorbing formula and reliable broad-spectrum coverage, which is water resistant up to 80 minutes. In fact, it's sensitive skin-friendly (making it a great option for everyone you're traveling with) and several reviewers shared that it actually keeps their skin hydrated in addition to protecting it from the sun.

"I bought the Thinksport SPF 50+ Sunscreen for a cruise to the Caribbean," one shopper commented. "I have fair skin and I did not even have a sunburn [even] though we were there for eight days."

To buy: amazon.com, from $12 (originally $15)

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

Amazon

The versatility and comfort of low-top sneakers makes them excellent travel shoes. Adding to the appeal of this style from Superga, which is a favorite of Kate Middleton, is its lightweight canvas construction. Plus, the fact that the sneakers are easy to put on and take off, which will make TSA security lines and impromptu dips in the pool a breeze. From bustling cities to coastal beach towns, these sneakers in any color, will support you and match everything you've got in your carry-on; shorts, dresses, skirts, jeans — you name it.

"I love that these sneakers are so comfortable," an Amazon customer said. "They are also very versatile; I wear them with anything. I never fail to get a compliment whenever I go out while wearing them."



To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $65)

Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon

Stylish but functional, this mesh tote, which measures 17.3 inches by 15.7 inches 5 by inches, is perfect for the beach since it provides lots of ways for sand to escape. And, since it's see-through, you'll have no trouble finding what you need from inside. A handy internal pocket provides the perfect spot for your smartphone, wallet, charger, sunscreen, and other essentials that you'll want fast access to. When packing, throw this on top of your clothes since it lies flat and won't take up prime suitcase real estate, or use it as your carry-on plane bag. Versatility aside, you can't beat its $17 price tag — or the 13 stunning colors it comes in.

“I bought this bag on my honeymoon to Jamaica, and it served as my personal item on the plane and my beach bag," an Amazon buyer said, calling it the "perfect beach bag" in their review. "It was spacious and held my towel, book, and sunscreens. I love that the sand doesn't stick to the bottom, and it was easy to shake any residual sand out of the bag. I also threw this in the washing machine on cold and air dried it, and it came out perfect.”

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Currently ranking in as Amazon's best-selling one-piece, this flattering v-neck bathing suit's ruched design makes it a standout. Adjustable straps also help provide a secure fit, and if you ask us, it could definitely pass as a bodysuit if you're in a pinch for a going out top or base layer for your favorite jackets and cardigans. Choose from 19 summer-ready colors to soak up some rays in.

"I may need it in all the colors," exclaimed a customer. "It is so comfortable — quite possibly the most comfortable suit I’ve ever put on."

To buy: amazon.com, $33

Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch

Amazon

Whether you're a sunbather, a kayaker, or hiker, you'll be thankful you packed this waterproof phone pouch when you get close to the water, sand, and mud. Its 8.3-inch by 4.3-inch by 0.5-inch frame allows it to support any sized smartphone, and you can sit back with peace of mind knowing that its triple-layer construction and secure locking design will keep your tech safe. It's IPX8 certified waterproof up to 100 feet, and it comes with a handy neck strap so you can have your smartphone (or wallet, keys, headphones, etc.) close by without having to hold them.

"These kept everything dry, and I had them in and out of the water all 10 days of vacation," one reviewer wrote. Another customer chimed in, adding, "I used them for vacation [to take] underwater photos with my cell phone. They're easy to use [and] keep your phone dry… I obtained some great snorkeling photos."

To buy: amazon.com, $10 for set of two (originally $16)

Levi's Women's 501 Original Denim Shorts

Amazon

Denim shorts are an essential summertime piece. The classic Levi’s 501 denim shorts have a universally flattering fit and a timeless design that will be in style year after year. Available in 35 colors and patterns like light blue, black, white, and pink; there’s a color that will speak to the palette you are feeling. And trust us, they're so easy to style; just pair them with a simple white tee or a floral strapless top; these jean shorts work with everything.

"These are the perfect summer jeans shorts," according to a reviewer. "I was worried they might show the bottom part of my bum, but they fully cover my butt, which I liked. They are slightly looser in the waist, but I like that, so it doesn’t squeeze me, and I don’t have a muffin top.“

To buy: amazon.com, from $33

Sojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses

Amazon

These vintage-inspired sunnies are easy to wear and protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays with their polarized lenses. Shoppers have their choice between 11 lens colors, ranging from classic black to exciting hues like pink, green, and blue. Oh, and did we mention they're nearly 50 percent off right now?

"These are way better than I was expecting," a shopper said in their review. "They're well worth the purchase for the looks; they're super lightweight, comfortable, and polarized."

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $30)

PrettyGarden Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

Nothing brings on that resort vacation feeling quite like a flowy maxi dress. An asymmetrical neckline and tiered skirt makes this PrettyGarden option even more attractive and alluring. It's made with a soft polyester-elastane blend that's lightweight and breathable, and it can be worn with sneakers as a cute sightseeing look or with flat sandals and heels for a night out on the town. Heck, it can even double as a swim cover-up if needed.

The wrinkle-free fabric is what one five-star review highlighted: “This dress is so flattering and can be dressed up or down. The fit is pretty true to size. The material is flowy and doesn’t wrinkle. It's easy to travel with."

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $51)

Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top

Amazon

A beautiful new top like the Blencot Lace Trim Tank can refresh your well-worn jeans or shorts in a flash. Its lace trim elevates the classic silhouette, making it appropriate for day or night. For any woman who is larger up top, this shirt enables you to wear your normal bra, which is not the case for many summer tanks. It's also worth noting that it offers a looser fit with a longer length, which means you can let this hang or tuck it in, and you won't feel restricted when wearing it. You can get this Blencot blouse in 22 colors, and we recommend adding one to your cart while it's on sale for 44 percent off.

"The material is so cool and comfortable," a Florida-based customer wrote. "This is nice; it [has] a silky feel, washes well, and I now own four in different colors."

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $29)

Furtalk Wide-Brim Sun Hat

Amazon

A wide-brim straw hat does more than just elevate your summer wardrobe; it's essential for sun protection and comes in handy when keeping the glare out of your eyes, whether at the seaside or exploring a new city. The tricky part about them is that they are hard to pack since they aren't flat. This sun hat from Amazon folds flat and will maintain its shape when you arrive at your destination. It also contains UPF 50+ for added defense against the sun's harmful rays, an adjustable strap so it won't fall off your head, and it comes in nine color options.

"It really protects your head and face," according to a buyer. "The brim is not too wide like a floppy hat, but not too narrow to not provide shade over your face. It is just the right coverage… It has a hidden adjustable headband inside to make it fit any head perfectly."

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $31)

Yesno Bib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Amazon

Jumpsuits are great for trips since they are one-and-done statement pieces, while lightening your luggage weight and eliminating the extra time to get dressed so you can return to fun vacation programming. We recommend giving Amazon's best-selling jumpsuit a try. It has a comfy, relaxed fit that you'll look forward to slipping into for a day of exploring, sunbathing, shopping, and whatever else is on your itinerary. A wide-cropped leg is perfect for showing off sandals, flat, or heels. It also keeps the fit flowy for warmer climates.

"I ordered this for my vacation," explained a shopper. "It is so versatile for dressing up or casual. The material is wrinkle resistant and it was definitely my go-to outfit. I got so many compliments."

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Frienda Straw Clutch Crossbody Bag

Amazon

When traveling on vacation, especially a tropical one, it's always a good idea to downsize your purse. Swap your bulky bag with a clutch that instantly exudes beachy vibes, like this fun straw style from Frienda. The slim design will fit seamlessly in your suitcase or duffel bag. Pack in the strap and turn it into a crossbody for hands-free convenience.

Don’t like the small size fool you; this clutch can fit a lot. One fan shared, “It's perfect for an evening out or daytime use. It's big enough for two phones, lipstick, and glasses, but not too big either. I'm going to use it this summer while in the Caribbean.”

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

