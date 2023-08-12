Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 72% Off Travel Clothing, Suitcases, and More for Prime Members

One major perk of being an Amazon Prime Member is the overwhelming number of exclusive sales you have access to. Yes, even outside of Prime Day. Throughout the year, members can snag countless deals on travel gear, comfortable clothes, supportive shoes, and durable luggage to hold it, all at unbeatable prices only available to the most dedicated Amazon shoppers.

End-of-summer travels call for the right equipment to keep you cool, comfortable, and prepared for anything that may come your way, so we scanned the site for the best members-only steals you won’t want to miss out on as we head into the second half of the season. If you’re traveling for a business trip, the OGHom Travel Steamer has been discounted to just $28 for wrinkle-free clothing no matter how tightly they’ve been packed, and even an eight-pack of Veken Packing Cubes is just $22 for Prime Members.

Sleek travel style without sacrificing comfort is key to a successful trip, and members can pick up the shopper-loved UEU Wide Leg Yoga Pants for $28 to remain the best-dressed person on any flight. Ready to get shopping? Keep reading to find this travel writer's top 10 picks of the best Amazon Members-only deals available on the site right now.

Samsonite Freeform Checked Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

A durable, spacious piece of luggage is essential for successful travel, and this Samsonite hardside checked bag is reliable enough to accompany you on any upcoming trips you have planned this year. The bag has earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and contains ample space for your dream travel wardrobe, alongside a built-in TSA-friendly lock to keep your items protected during your trip. The bag sits at 31 inches by 21 inches by 14 inches, and is a mere 9.5 pounds so you don’t have to worry about it contributing too much to your checked bag weight. The best part? Each bag comes with a 10-year warranty against damage, so you can trust this case is with you for the long haul. Searching for a carry-on? That’s on sale for Prime Members, too!

Veken Packing Cubes

Amazon

Using packing cubes is the best hack for ensuring organized and efficient travel, and this set from Veken is well-regarded by Amazon shoppers as the perfect companion for lengthy trips. Currently on sale for just $18, this set of eight packing cubes comes with several different sizes to accommodate even your bulkiest items, and is made with a breathable polyester material which promises to be durable and long lasting for years of travel ahead. Whether you’re packing in a carry-on or a checked bag, you’ll be able to optimize the space you have with these water-resistant cubes.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon

This best-selling fan is an absolute essential staple for warm-weather travel — especially if you’re going to be taking public transportation in the coming months. The packable device not only works to keep you cool, but it even doubles as a portable charging bank and flashlight for camping excursions and more. The best part of this fan is that it can provide between 14 and 21 hours of cooling time on a single charge, so with proper planning you won’t ever have to worry about overheating on a long train ride. Plus, when you’re done using it, it simply folds up to slide into any small pocket for easy access later on.

Gotdya Travel Pillow

Amazon

A travel pillow is incredibly valuable for maintaining comfort during long-haul trips, and this memory foam option is excellent for providing neck support while keeping your head from lolling to the side once you fall asleep. An adjustable rope lock attached to the front of the pillow ensures the perfect fit for any neck size, and high-quality memory foam material brings a sense of luxury to your adventures. Not to mention the pillow comes with a removable and washable pillow cover, so you can simply wash away your travels once you return home.

OGHom Travel Steamer

Amazon

Wrinkly clothes on vacation are a thing of the past with this portable steamer from OGHom which has even garnered more than 30,900 rave reviews from happy shoppers. The compact design is easily packed down to fit into a carry-on or checked bag, and the machine holds enough water to produce 15 minutes of continuous steam for perfectly pressed clothing. Not to mention the powerful steamer features a lengthy nine-foot long cord, which is ideal for poorly placed outlets in any hotel room.



Loveledi Portable Charger Bank

Amazon

There’s never a good time to run out of phone battery while you’re traveling — especially if you’re using it for navigation. That’s why you should always have a portable charger on hand to keep you alert and on the grid when it matters the most. This best-selling portable charger is currently on sale for $30 for Prime Members and boasts up to a week’s worth of charge. Plus, it even charges your phone three times faster than the average portable charger. A built-in LED display allows you to see exactly how much battery the charger has to offer so you’re never left without a backup plan, and it can simultaneously charge up to three devices at once.

Bagsmart Travel Weekender Bag

Amazon

For weekend getaways and light packers, this spacious Bagsmart weekender duffel bag is the perfect tote to bring along if you’re tired of dragging an oversized suitcase with you through the airport for a shorter vacation. Currently on sale for just $31 thanks to a special on-site coupon, this bag sits at 19.5 inches by 8.2 inches by 11.5 inches (meeting the carry-on requirements for more international flights), and features a roomy primary compartment as well as a built-in laptop sleeve for organized packing on the go. The bag even offers a wet pocket for dirty laundry or shoes, as well as a detachable padded shoulder strap for maximum comfort while you’re hustling through the airport.

Damyuan Women’s Walking Shoes

Amazon

You never want to be caught unprepared with the wrong shoes during your travels, and this basic yet ultra comfortable pair of sneakers from Damyuan is a must-have for walking tours and any other activities you might have planned during your next trip. The Amazon’s Choice shoes are currently more than 72 percent off for Prime Members, bringing the price down to as little as $23 and securing their spot as a travel staple for any vacation. A breathable mesh and synthetic upper ensures you won’t have to suffer from sweaty feet on even the warmest travel days; plus, a durable and slip-resistant sole is perfect for a wide range of terrain you might encounter. The sneakers even come in 14 sleek colors to match any travel wardrobe, and sizes range from 5.5 to 10.

UEU Women’s Casual Loose Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Comfort should always be a priority while traveling, and these breathable, flowing pants from UEU are about to become the most-worn item in your wardrobe for when you’re on the go. These high-waisted pants are made with an airy polyester and spandex blend to keep you cool during your flights and as you journey to your accommodations, and an elastic waistband will never dig in — even when you’re sitting for hours at a time. Sizes range from S to XXL in these versatile and stylish lounge pants, and Prime Members can even snag them for $24 right now in 20 bright and neutral colors.

Nortiv 8 Men’s Waterproof Hiking Boots

Amazon

Active travelers will be thrilled to find that these highly rated hiking boots have been marked down to just $50 for Prime Members — and right in time for fall outdoor adventures. This durable, waterproof boot is made of 100 percent leather alongside a rubber sole that remains grippy and protective on even the slickest surfaces. They’re even designed with a reinforced rubber toe cap that helps to prevent injuries on the trail, and an additional reinforced heel offers the same function in providing stability and support.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.