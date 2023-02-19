Prime Members Save Up to 70% Off at Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale — Shop the 32 Best Exclusive Deals

As someone that shops sales for a living, I know it’s not Presidents Day weekend without some sort of savings event from Amazon. And thankfully, the retailer is not disappointing this year. Right now, shoppers can score up to nearly 60 percent off sitewide on thousands of discounted items in honor of the long weekend, which is good news if you’re an avid traveler or have a trip coming up, because most of these deals are on top-rated gear and accessories.

But, allow me to let you in on a little secret: These aren’t even the best savings. As a matter of fact, Amazon is reserving its top deals for Prime members. Some of the biggest Prime exclusive deals are happening on luggage, travel accessories, apparel, and tech from popular brands. Expect savings on Samsonite checked suitcases, Travelpro carry-ons, Bose noise-canceling headphones, Adidas hiking sneakers, and more — and they're up to 70 percent off throughout the weekend.

Best Overall Prime Member Exclusive Deals

Not a Prime member? Don’t worry, you can sign up at any time — even today. And, the best part is that it’s free to enroll, and you get a complimentary 30-day trial (that you can stop at any time) and can start taking advantage of those exclusive savings from the moment you join.

And, in true Amazon fashion, these markdowns won't be around for long. In fact, most of them are already starting to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop the 32 best Prime-exclusive deals from the Amazon Presidents Day Sale so you'll be all set for your next trip.

Samsonite Omni PC 24-Inch Checked Suitcase

Packing for a long trip just got incredibly easier thanks to the Samsonite Omni PC 24-Inch Checked Suitcase, which is 35 percent off for Prime members. Its expandable construction allows you to fit more clothes, shoes, and essentials, and it's stocked with helpful features like compression straps and mesh dividers to utilize more space.

To buy: amazon.com, $129 (originally $200)

Etronik Travel Duffel Bag Set

The Etronik Duffel Bag helps you travel in style with its sleek nylon exterior, which is water-resistant and easy to spot clean. Marked down 32 percent off, its spacious main compartment and multi-pocketed design ensures that everything you need for your trip has its own spot, and it even comes with a matching toiletry case. If you're busy on the go, you'll find its USB charging port most convenient.

To buy: amazon.com, from $34 (originally $50)

Zengvee Men's Sweatpants With Pockets

A quality pair of sweatpants is a travel wardrobe essential, and shoppers can snag the Zengvee Men's Sweatpants for as little as $22 this weekend. Perfect for hiking, catching long flights, exploring new cities, lounging in the hotel, and whatever else is on your itinerary, the versatile athletic pants are made with a soft and stretchy polyester material that boats impressive quick-drying capabilities. And, they come in nearly 30 different colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $47)

Asics Women's Roadblast Running Shoes

Whether you're fitting in a quick workout at the hotel gym, planning on sightseeing on foot, or just need a supportive pair of sneakers for your travel day, the Asics Women's Roadblast Running Shoes are ready for action. They feature a highly cushioned midsole designed to absorb shock, support your arches, and maximize energy return so you have a bouncy pep in your step with minimal fatigue or pain. Grab a pair while they're as little as $50 — hurry, they're selling out fast.

To buy: amazon.com, from $59 (originally $90)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Don't let a crying baby or loud conversation ruin your flight. Instead, invest in the noise-canceling magic of the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, which are 15 percent off during Presidents Day weekend. The ultra-comfy headphones deliver sharp, rich sound with their volume-optimized active EQ technology and offer 24 hours of battery life on a full charge. But, if you're trying to hear what the flight crew is announcing over the loudspeaker, you can switch from full-on noise-canceling to Aware Mode so you can listen to your music and in-tune with your surroundings.

To buy: amazon.com, $279 (originally $329)

Best Luggage Deals for Prime Members

Consider this your sign to upgrade your luggage, especially while you can score up to 50 percent off on suitcases from top travel brands. The best luggage deals are happening on the Coolife 3-Piece Softside Luggage Set, which is 50 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon. If you're looking for solo pieces of luggage, opt for the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside 21-Inch Carry-On Suitcase that's just $145 or the Delsey Paris Helium Aero 25-Inch Checked Suitcase, which is 43 percent off. Minimalist travelers, don't hesitate to add the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner to your cart; it's 25 percent off, super spacious, and has a convenient USB port.

Best Travel Accessory Deals for Prime Members

The secret to a smooth trip lies in your travel accessories, and Prime members should take advantage of the amazing deals happening across Amazon's travel section. If you're an overpacker, grab the four-piece Cambond Compression Packing Cubes Set while it’s on sale for $27 (shoppers say the set helps them "double the amount that would fit normally" in their suitcases). Trouble sleeping on public transportation? Grab the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow for 14 percent off, and you won't have to worry about untangling wires with the DDgro Electronics Travel Tech Organizer in tow; it's just $13.

Best Clothing Deals for Prime Members

Comfort and functionality are two of the most important qualities that make up any travel wardrobe. Right now, Prime members can give their closet a budget-friendly refresh — starting with nearly 30 percent off of the Aokosor Women's Side Split Tunic Sweater. Cozy travel pants from Amazon-favorite brands are also starting at $32, and you can also pick up essentials like the Spyder Men's Bandit Half Zip Mid-Layer Jacket for 45 percent off.

Best Shoe Deals for Prime Members

Nothing derails a travel day quite like blisters from uncomfy shoes. Kick your trouble-making footwear to the curb and upgrade to one of these comfy pairs instead. Among the best Prime-exclusive deals are the Teva Women's Reember Mid Slip-on Shoes, which can be worn indoors as slippers or outdoors as slip-on booties and are up to 59 percent off (and selling out fast). You can also get the travel-ready Adidas Men's Daily 3.0 Skate Shoes starting at $48, and we'd be remiss not to highlight that the popular Asics Women's Gel-Excite Trail Running Shoes are on sale for $50.

Best Tech Deals for Prime Members

Tech-savvy Prime members, listen up: the Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker is on sale. Right now, you can get the popular travel accessory, which is compatible with Apple and Samsung devices and tracks your luggage, purse, keys, wallet, and other valuables, for as little as $20. You'll also want to pick up the JBL Tune True Wireless In-Ear Headphones while they're 40 percent off and just $60. And, we spotted the Iseyyox Foldable 3-in-1 Apple Charging Station, a buzzy travel item that's been gaining popularity on TikTok, on sale for more than half off.

