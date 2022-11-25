The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members

If this past Prime Day has taught us anything, it’s that Amazon always saves its best deals and savings for Prime members. And this Black Friday, the retailer is treating its subscribers to hundreds of exclusive markdowns to celebrate the shopping holiday. Right now, Prime members have privy to nearly 50 percent off in savings across Amazon’s entire site.

Travel enthusiasts, listen up, because some of the biggest markdowns are happening on luggage sets, travel bags, and useful accessories and tech products. We were excited to see top-rated items like the Veken Packing Cubes Set, Matein Carry-On Backpack, and Coolife Hardside Luggage Set; prices start at $32. And, if your travel wardrobe needs refreshing, you can save up to 41 percent off on comfy joggers, cozy sweaters, and supportive sneakers and hiking boots. We even spotted deals on apparel and footwear from Brooks, Puma, and editor-favorite Amazon activewear brand Baleaf.

Best Overall Prime Member Exclusive Deals

But, the best part of Amazon Prime is that you can start a free 30-day trial whenever you want — including today if you want to take advantage of these amazing Black Friday deals. After you sign up, keep scrolling to shop the 30 best Prime member-exclusive deals you can score during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Coolife 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set

Amazon

Whether you’re in need of new travel gear or you’re shopping for the jetsetter on your list, more than 16,600 Amazon shoppers agree that the Coolife Hardshell Luggage Set is the best you can buy. And right now, the three-piece set is on sale for 44 percent off, which means that you’ll get 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch luggages for just $168. Talk about a bargain!

To buy: amazon.com, $168 (originally $300)

Veken 6-Piece Packing Cube Set

Amazon

After you’ve sorted out your luggage, we recommend adding this Veken Packing Cube set to your cart while they’re on sale (Prime members can get them for 32 percent off this Black Friday). The six-piece set includes various sized mesh packing cubes to help you organize your clothes and travel essentials while strategically saving space. It's even earned a stamp of approval from a flight attendant, and shoppers say they can fit almost double the stuff in their luggage when they use this set.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $27)

Matein 20-Liter Carry-On Backpack

Amazon

Minimalist travelers, rejoice; the Matein Carry-On Backpack is 43 percent off for Prime Members. The spacious and durable travel backpack helps shoppers skip baggage fees by doubling as a carry-on for clothing, shoes, toiletries, and other trip must-haves. One reviewer was happy to report that it held a week’s worth of clothes with “room to spare.”

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $56)

Magcomsen Men’s Hiking Pants

Amazon

One can never have too many activewear pieces in their closet, especially if you’re an avid hiker. Right now, the popular Magcomsen Men’s Hiking Pants are as little as $19 for Prime members. The quick-drying and lightweight pants offer a comfortable and supportive fit with their polyester-spandex fabric blend, elastic waistband, and relaxed silhouette, making them perfect for any trek.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $33)

Mishansha Unisex Winter Boots

Amazon

Marked down 41 percent off, the Mishansha Unisex Winter Boots are without a doubt, one of the best deals we’ve seen for Prime members. They’re made with a supportive EVA foam insole for full-foot cushioning and boast a durable exterior to keep the elements out. Plus, they’re available in fleece-lined options if you’re looking for new winter boot replacements.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $65)

Read on to see what other Prime-exclusive deals are out there, and hurry because they won’t last forever; Amazon’s Black Friday sale ends tonight!



Best Luggage Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Prime members can score massive savings on luggage and travel bags, starting with the Showkoo 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage that’s been marked down to $152. Savvy travelers will want to check out the Level8 Road Runner 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, which is 20 percent off and has a super-convenient front pocket to hold your laptop and other essentials. Not to mention, you can also get the Hulongo Duffel Bag for $30; it can be used as a duffel bag or backpack depending on your preference.

Best Travel Accessory Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is filled with hundreds of game-changing travel accessories, like the Gotdya Travel Neck Pillow that dropped down to $13. Prime members can also save big on in-flight gear like the Miikare Travel Phone Mount, which is just $10 and allows you to enjoy your favorite television shows, movies, and more hands-free. And, if you’re looking for gifts for travelers, check out the Riemot Luggage Handle Travel Cup Holder, Alameda Compression Packing Cube Set, and FYY Travel Tech Accessories Organizer.

Best Clothing Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Travel in style without sacrificing comfort thanks to discounted apparel like the Baleaf Women's Joggers, which are just $26 today for Prime members. Pair it with the Anrabess Women’s Crewneck Sweater, which is 41 percent off, and you’ve got yourself the perfect travel outfit. Men can pick up the versatile Libin Men's Lightweight Joggers and Willit Men’s Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Sweater starting at $24.

Best Shoe Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Amazon is our go-to for comfortable footwear for any activity, and right now, outdoor enthusiasts can score the Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Boots for just $35. Fitness buffs can get the popular Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes for up to 36 percent off, which brings them down to their lowest price in 30 days. And, if you’re in the marker for a new pair of everyday walking shoes, don’t miss out on the Puma Women’s Carina Sneakers; they’re just $28 thanks to a special on-site coupon.

Best Tech Deals for Prime Members

Amazon

Prep yourself for a smooth trip with these travel-friendly tech items. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for as little as $90, which shoppers know is a rare deal. Over-the-ear fans can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones for 24 percent off, and there are big markdowns happening on reviewer-loved portable chargers, Amazon Kindle e-Readers, and more; prices start at $30.

