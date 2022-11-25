The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members

Prime members enjoy up to 50 percent off top-rated luggage, game-changing travel gear, and comfy apparel and footwear during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on November 25, 2022 10:10PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Prime Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If this past Prime Day has taught us anything, it’s that Amazon always saves its best deals and savings for Prime members. And this Black Friday, the retailer is treating its subscribers to hundreds of exclusive markdowns to celebrate the shopping holiday. Right now, Prime members have privy to nearly 50 percent off in savings across Amazon’s entire site. 

Travel enthusiasts, listen up, because some of the biggest markdowns are happening on luggage sets, travel bags, and useful accessories and tech products. We were excited to see top-rated items like the Veken Packing Cubes Set, Matein Carry-On Backpack, and Coolife Hardside Luggage Set; prices start at $32. And, if your travel wardrobe needs refreshing, you can save up to 41 percent off on comfy joggers, cozy sweaters, and supportive sneakers and hiking boots. We even spotted deals on apparel and footwear from Brooks, Puma, and editor-favorite Amazon activewear brand Baleaf. 

Best Overall Prime Member Exclusive Deals

But, the best part of Amazon Prime is that you can start a free 30-day trial whenever you want — including today if you want to take advantage of these amazing Black Friday deals. After you sign up, keep scrolling to shop the 30 best Prime member-exclusive deals you can score during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

Related: The 30 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Black Friday

Coolife 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set

Amazon

Whether you’re in need of new travel gear or you’re shopping for the jetsetter on your list, more than 16,600 Amazon shoppers agree that the Coolife Hardshell Luggage Set is the best you can buy. And right now, the three-piece set is on sale for 44 percent off, which means that you’ll get 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch luggages for just $168. Talk about a bargain! 

To buy: amazon.com, $168 (originally $300) 

Veken 6-Piece Packing Cube Set

6 Set of Various Colored Packing Cubes

Amazon

After you’ve sorted out your luggage, we recommend adding this Veken Packing Cube set to your cart while they’re on sale (Prime members can get them for 32 percent off this Black Friday). The six-piece set includes various sized mesh packing cubes to help you organize your clothes and travel essentials while strategically saving space. It's even earned a stamp of approval from a flight attendant, and shoppers say they can fit almost double the stuff in their luggage when they use this set. 

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $27) 

Matein 20-Liter Carry-On Backpack

Travel Backpack

Amazon

Minimalist travelers, rejoice; the Matein Carry-On Backpack is 43 percent off for Prime Members. The spacious and durable travel backpack helps shoppers skip baggage fees by doubling as a carry-on for clothing, shoes, toiletries, and other trip must-haves. One reviewer was happy to report that it held a week’s worth of clothes with “room to spare.” 

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $56) 

Magcomsen Men’s Hiking Pants

MAGCOMSEN Men's Pants

Amazon

One can never have too many activewear pieces in their closet, especially if you’re an avid hiker. Right now, the popular Magcomsen Men’s Hiking Pants are as little as $19 for Prime members. The quick-drying and lightweight pants offer a comfortable and supportive fit with their polyester-spandex fabric blend, elastic waistband, and relaxed silhouette, making them perfect for any trek. 

To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $33) 

Mishansha Unisex Winter Boots

Mens Womens Hiking Boots

Amazon

Marked down 41 percent off, the Mishansha Unisex Winter Boots are without a doubt, one of the best deals we’ve seen for Prime members. They’re made with a supportive EVA foam insole for full-foot cushioning and boast a durable exterior to keep the elements out. Plus, they’re available in fleece-lined options if you’re looking for new winter boot replacements. 

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $65) 

Related: I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season

Read on to see what other Prime-exclusive deals are out there, and hurry because they won’t last forever; Amazon’s Black Friday sale ends tonight! 

Best Luggage Deals for Prime Members

SHOWKOO Luggage Set

Amazon

Prime members can score massive savings on luggage and travel bags, starting with the Showkoo 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage that’s been marked down to $152. Savvy travelers will want to check out the Level8 Road Runner 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage, which is 20 percent off and has a super-convenient front pocket to hold your laptop and other essentials. Not to mention, you can also get the Hulongo Duffel Bag for $30; it can be used as a duffel bag or backpack depending on your preference. 

Best Travel Accessory Deals for Prime Members

FYY Electronic Organizer

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is filled with hundreds of game-changing travel accessories, like the Gotdya Travel Neck Pillow that dropped down to $13. Prime members can also save big on in-flight gear like the Miikare Travel Phone Mount, which is just $10 and allows you to enjoy your favorite television shows, movies, and more hands-free. And, if you’re looking for gifts for travelers, check out the Riemot Luggage Handle Travel Cup Holder, Alameda Compression Packing Cube Set, and FYY Travel Tech Accessories Organizer

Best Clothing Deals for Prime Members

Libin Men's Lightweight Joggers

Amazon

Travel in style without sacrificing comfort thanks to discounted apparel like the Baleaf Women's Joggers, which are just $26 today for Prime members. Pair it with the Anrabess Women’s Crewneck Sweater, which is 41 percent off, and you’ve got yourself the perfect travel outfit. Men can pick up the versatile Libin Men's Lightweight Joggers and Willit Men’s Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Sweater starting at $24. 

Best Shoe Deals for Prime Members

PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker

Amazon

Amazon is our go-to for comfortable footwear for any activity, and right now, outdoor enthusiasts can score the Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Boots for just $35. Fitness buffs can get the popular Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoes for up to 36 percent off, which brings them down to their lowest price in 30 days. And, if you’re in the marker for a new pair of everyday walking shoes, don’t miss out on the Puma Women’s Carina Sneakers; they’re just $28 thanks to a special on-site coupon. 

Best Tech Deals for Prime Members

Portable Charger

Amazon

Prep yourself for a smooth trip with these travel-friendly tech items. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for as little as $90, which shoppers know is a rare deal. Over-the-ear fans can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones for 24 percent off, and there are big markdowns happening on reviewer-loved portable chargers, Amazon Kindle e-Readers, and more; prices start at $30. 

More T+L Deals to Shop: 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Luggage Deals Roundup
The 73 Best Luggage Deals You Can Shop on Black Friday
Early Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Roundup
125 Best Early Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories You Can Shop Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 60% Off
These 5 Traveler-loved Hardside Luggage Sets Are Up to 77% Off in Amazonâs Black Friday Sale tout
These 6 Traveler-loved Luggage Sets Are Up to 77% Off in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop
Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 63 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They Leave Amazon Tonight
Best Luggage Deals
The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event
Prime Day recirc
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 67 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Before Prime Day Ends
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here — Everything You Need to Know, Plus 42 Deals to Shop Now
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
Amazon Has Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen This Black Friday — Shop the 104 Best Travel Deals
Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
The 102 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals We’re Already Shopping — With Prices As Low As $8
Travel Accessories Deals Roundup
The 56 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals of Black Friday 2022
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season
Hiking Deals Black Friday Roundup Tout
Top-selling Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed for Black Friday With Discounts Up to 75% Off
Nordstrom BFCM Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers
Early Luggage Deals Roundup
The 45 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Black Friday
Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals tout
The 30 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Black Friday