Best Products Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 57 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They're Gone Exclusive deals on top-rated luggage sets, cozy travel clothes, and comfortable shoes are up to 70 percent off for Amazon Prime members. Published on October 11, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Prime members, rejoice! The season's most exciting shopping event is finally here: the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Designed to help shoppers jumpstart their holiday shopping early, the first-of-its-kind sale takes a cue from July's Prime Day 2022 and caters to Amazon Prime subscribers with its member-exclusive deals. The Prime Early Access Sale officially kicked off this morning and runs through tomorrow, October 12, and there are already thousands of markdowns across Amazon’s repertoire of offerings. And of course, Prime members are privy to the best ones. Right now, you can score up to 80 percent off on high ticket items like Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, and of course, plenty of travel gear, according to the retailer's original press release. Travelers will want to check out the exclusive deals on Samsonite suitcases, which are up to 48 percent off, and versatile duffel bags that start at just $16. However, one of the best luggage markdowns we've seen is on an American Tourister carry-on that's 62 percent off, saving you nearly $200. You can also use the sale to improve your travel process with useful items like the highly rated Bagail 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, which shoppers say doubles the room in their suitcases. This organization set is under $15 with a Prime member exclusive on-site coupon. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here — Everything You Need to Know, Plus 42 Deals to Shop Now The October Prime Day sale also includes massive savings on comfortable, fall-ready clothing, which will keep you snug and cozy while traveling, while also making excellent additions to your everyday wardrobe. Adidas hoodies, cozy Hanes sweatshirts, soft crewneck long-sleeves from Carhartt, Under Armour joggers are more than 30 percent off. We also spotted tons of supportive, travel-friendly shoes in the sale; Columbia hiking boots, Nike running shoes, and more have price tags starting at $79 — that’s a Black Friday-level deal! You can also use the sale to rack up savings on must-have tech items and kitchen appliances, such as Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Bluetooth trackers, Garmin smart watches, and KitchenAid mixers. This is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and gifting, or simply give your home a makeover to emulate your favorite boutique hotel. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to shop. The Prime Early Access Sale ends on October 12 at midnight PT, and you can become a Prime member today so you can enjoy these member-exclusive deals. Start your free 30-day trial now, and keep scrolling to explore the 57 best members-only deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The 9 Best Luggage Brands of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Member Exclusive Luggage Deals Amazon Adventure awaits, and you need a quality suitcase to accompany you on your travels. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can save up to 48 percent off on top-rated luggage sets from Samsonite and Coolife, which both ensure that you have the right bag regardless of your trip duration or travel style. The super-sleek Apex DLX 20-inch Carry-On from American Tourister is also on sale for just $68 thanks to an on-site coupon (that's 68 percent off for Prime members!). Coolife Softshell Spinner 3-Piece Luggage Set, $144 (originally $180) American Tourister Apex DLX 20-inch Carry-On, $122 (originally $320) Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set, $549 (originally $780) Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 28-inch Checked Luggage, $133 (originally $280) American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set, $146 (originally $326) Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable 20-inch Carry-On, $119 (originally $160) Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable 24-inch Checked Luggage, $130 (originally $230) Coolife 20-Inch Hardside Carry-on Suitcase, $72 (originally $90) Best Member Exclusive Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Courtesy of Vera Bradley If you’re a fan of traveling light, use this opportunity to score up to 48 percent off the Lubardy Carry-On Travel Backpack (which comes with a set of packing cubes) or the Felipe Varela 65L Duffel Bag. It’s also worth noting that the flight attendant-approved Bagail 6-Piece Packing Cube Set has been marked down, too, and it's just $16. Another massive deal that Prime members shouldn’t sleep on is happening on this memory foam neck pillow, which is $13 thanks to a special on-site coupon. And, it's worth noting that items like this Vera Bradley Duffle Bag are eligible for the Prime Try Before You Buy feature, which means you can try it free for seven days before committing. Felipe Varela 65L Duffel Bag With Shoe Compartment, $16 (originally $29) Bagail 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $16 (originally $23) Mzysk Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $14 with on-site coupon (originally $22) Nishel Hanging Toiletry Bag, from $20 (originally $33) Lubardy Carry-On Travel Backpack With Packing Cube Set, $36 (originally $66) Bagsmart Water-Resistant Dopp Kit Toiletry Case, $16 (originally $20) EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow Set, $23 (originally $29) TigariI Passport and Vaccine Card Holder, $8 (originally $9) Vera Bradley Large Cotton Duffel Bag, from $78 (originally $120) Brinch Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port, $22 (originally $27) Best Member Exclusive Comfortable Shoe Deals Amazon When you touchdown, you’ll need a pair of supportive shoes to get you through your trip. Right now, Prime members have the opportunity to save up to 40 percent on comfortable sneakers from Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can score top-rated hiking boots and shoes from Keen and Columbia for men and women starting at $48 And, if you’re looking for a new pair of everyday comfy shoes, there’s plenty of options like fancy flats, laidback slip-on sneakers, sleek oxfords, and more, with prices starting at $28. Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Sneakers, from $42 (originally $70) Keen Women's Targhee 2 Waterproof Mid-Height Hiking Boots, from $110 (originally $175) Musshoe Women's Suede Flats, $32 (originally $46) Jenn Ardor Women's Slip-On Sneakers, from $28 (originally $46) Blowfish Malibu Women's Fruit Canvas Sneakers, from $24 (originally $39) Columbia Men's Redmond V2 Mid Waterproof Boot Hiking Shoes, from $48 (originally $100) OrthoComfort Men's Slip-On Sneakers, $60 (originally $75) Reebok Men's Nano X2 Cross Trainers, $95 (originally $135) Rockport Men's Colle Leather Sneakers, from $77 (originally $115) Bruno Marc Men's Rivera Oxfords Shoes Sneakers, $44 (originally $50) Best Member Exclusive Travel Clothing Deals Amazon Comfort is the theme of so many people's travel style, and there are hundreds of versatile and cozy options to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — including fall-ready loungewear from Champion, Nautica, Vineyard Vines, and more starting at $19. You can also refresh your everyday wardrobe with snuggly knit cardigans, functional flannels, and pretty dresses from Amazon’s fan-favorite brands, which are all up to 50 percent off. Ajisai Women's Drawstring Joggers, from $29 (originally $37) Efan Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt, $27 (originally $32) Tobrief Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress, $28 (originally $46) Goranbon Women's Cable Knit Cardigan, $26 (originally $50) Youtalia Women's Long-Sleeve Blouse, $25 (originally $36) Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Convertible Pants, $45 (originally $60) Champion PowerBlend Fleece Men's Joggers, $23 (originally $45) Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $18 (originally $25) Nautica Men's Basic Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $19 (originally $35) Vineyard Vines Men's Long-Sleeve Whale Pocket Tee, $30 (originally $50) Little Donkey Andy Men's Lightweight Golf Vest, from $27(originally $37) Best Member Exclusive Tech Deals Amazon Tech savvy Prime members can enjoy up to 45 percent off on travel-friendly electronics from JBL, Amazon, and Samsung. The Prime Early Access Sale is also filled with amazing deals on noise-canceling earbuds and over-the-ear headphones from Beats and Bose; prices start at $200. And, if you’ll be camping this fall, you can score the TikTok-famous and camper-approved Jackery Portable Explorer 300 Power Station for just $210. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $230 (originally $329) Beats Studio Buds Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones, $100 (originally $150) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-Reader Bundle, $118 (originally $190) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet, from $114 (originally $160) iWalk Portable Charger, from $21 (originally $35) Jackery Portable Explorer 300 Power Station, $210 (originally $350) Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera, $140 (originally $165) JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $22 (originally $40) Best Member Exclusive Home Deals Amazon There’s no place like home, and the Prime Early Access Sale has everything you need to transform your space into the luxe hotels and charming Airbnbs you’ve stayed in during your travels. Starting with the bedroom, you can revamp your bedding with the hotel-quality pillows and sheet sets, which are up to 50 percent off. We’d be remiss not to mention that the ultra plush Utopia Premium Cotton Bath Towels are also on sale for just $35. And, you can add a little pizzazz to your backyard with elegant patio furniture sets from Amazon-loved brands like Lepdep and Topfaia starting at $160. Utopia Premium Cotton Bath Towels Set, $35 for pack of 4 (originally $39) HopoPro High-Pressure Adjustable 5-Setting Shower Head, $15 (originally $30) CGK Unlimited Hotel-Quality Luxury 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set, $23 (originally $45) Utopia 2-Set Hotel-Quality Queen Pillows, $22 (originally $37) Zuccviloa Decorative Soft Velvet Throw Pillow Covers, $14 (originally $17) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Flex Edge Beater, $260 (originally $380) Jonathan Y Vintage Diamond Indoor Area Rug, $57 (originally $103) Lepdep 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $160 (originally $200) Lausaint Wicker Lounge Chair Patio Furniture Set, $160 (originally $200) Topfaia 3-Seat Rattan Outdoor Patio Set, $296 (originally $370)