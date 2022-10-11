Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 57 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They’re Gone

Prime members, rejoice! The season’s most exciting shopping event is finally here: the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Designed to help shoppers jumpstart their holiday shopping early, the first-of-its-kind sale takes a cue from July's Prime Day 2022 and caters to Amazon Prime subscribers with its member-exclusive deals.

The Prime Early Access Sale officially kicked off this morning and runs through tomorrow, October 12, and there are already thousands of markdowns across Amazon’s repertoire of offerings. And of course, Prime members are privy to the best ones. Right now, you can score up to 80 percent off on high ticket items like Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, and of course, plenty of travel gear, according to the retailer's original press release.



Travelers will want to check out the exclusive deals on Samsonite suitcases, which are up to 48 percent off, and versatile duffel bags that start at just $16. However, one of the best luggage markdowns we've seen is on an American Tourister carry-on that's 62 percent off, saving you nearly $200. You can also use the sale to improve your travel process with useful items like the highly rated Bagail 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, which shoppers say doubles the room in their suitcases. This organization set is under $15 with a Prime member exclusive on-site coupon.

The October Prime Day sale also includes massive savings on comfortable, fall-ready clothing, which will keep you snug and cozy while traveling, while also making excellent additions to your everyday wardrobe. Adidas hoodies, cozy Hanes sweatshirts, soft crewneck long-sleeves from Carhartt, Under Armour joggers are more than 30 percent off. We also spotted tons of supportive, travel-friendly shoes in the sale; Columbia hiking boots, Nike running shoes, and more have price tags starting at $79 — that’s a Black Friday-level deal!

You can also use the sale to rack up savings on must-have tech items and kitchen appliances, such as Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Bluetooth trackers, Garmin smart watches, and KitchenAid mixers. This is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and gifting, or simply give your home a makeover to emulate your favorite boutique hotel.

Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to shop. The Prime Early Access Sale ends on October 12 at midnight PT, and you can become a Prime member today so you can enjoy these member-exclusive deals. Start your free 30-day trial now, and keep scrolling to explore the 57 best members-only deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Member Exclusive Luggage Deals

Adventure awaits, and you need a quality suitcase to accompany you on your travels. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can save up to 48 percent off on top-rated luggage sets from Samsonite and Coolife, which both ensure that you have the right bag regardless of your trip duration or travel style. The super-sleek Apex DLX 20-inch Carry-On from American Tourister is also on sale for just $68 thanks to an on-site coupon (that's 68 percent off for Prime members!).

Best Member Exclusive Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

If you’re a fan of traveling light, use this opportunity to score up to 48 percent off the Lubardy Carry-On Travel Backpack (which comes with a set of packing cubes) or the Felipe Varela 65L Duffel Bag. It’s also worth noting that the flight attendant-approved Bagail 6-Piece Packing Cube Set has been marked down, too, and it's just $16. Another massive deal that Prime members shouldn’t sleep on is happening on this memory foam neck pillow, which is $13 thanks to a special on-site coupon. And, it's worth noting that items like this Vera Bradley Duffle Bag are eligible for the Prime Try Before You Buy feature, which means you can try it free for seven days before committing.

Best Member Exclusive Comfortable Shoe Deals

When you touchdown, you’ll need a pair of supportive shoes to get you through your trip. Right now, Prime members have the opportunity to save up to 40 percent on comfortable sneakers from Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can score top-rated hiking boots and shoes from Keen and Columbia for men and women starting at $48 And, if you’re looking for a new pair of everyday comfy shoes, there’s plenty of options like fancy flats, laidback slip-on sneakers, sleek oxfords, and more, with prices starting at $28.



Best Member Exclusive Travel Clothing Deals

Comfort is the theme of so many people's travel style, and there are hundreds of versatile and cozy options to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — including fall-ready loungewear from Champion, Nautica, Vineyard Vines, and more starting at $19. You can also refresh your everyday wardrobe with snuggly knit cardigans, functional flannels, and pretty dresses from Amazon’s fan-favorite brands, which are all up to 50 percent off.

Best Member Exclusive Tech Deals

Tech savvy Prime members can enjoy up to 45 percent off on travel-friendly electronics from JBL, Amazon, and Samsung. The Prime Early Access Sale is also filled with amazing deals on noise-canceling earbuds and over-the-ear headphones from Beats and Bose; prices start at $200. And, if you’ll be camping this fall, you can score the TikTok-famous and camper-approved Jackery Portable Explorer 300 Power Station for just $210.

Best Member Exclusive Home Deals

There’s no place like home, and the Prime Early Access Sale has everything you need to transform your space into the luxe hotels and charming Airbnbs you’ve stayed in during your travels. Starting with the bedroom, you can revamp your bedding with the hotel-quality pillows and sheet sets, which are up to 50 percent off. We’d be remiss not to mention that the ultra plush Utopia Premium Cotton Bath Towels are also on sale for just $35. And, you can add a little pizzazz to your backyard with elegant patio furniture sets from Amazon-loved brands like Lepdep and Topfaia starting at $160.

More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale News:

