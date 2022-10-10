I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is just hours away, and the retailer has already kicked off the savings fun with hundreds of early deals across its site — which is great news if you’re an avid online shopper like me. Starting on October 11, the two-day Prime-exclusive event is expected to bring markdowns up to 70 percent off, giving shoppers the chance to start their holiday shopping early and enjoy another opportunity to save on the items they’ve been eyeing since last Prime Day.

Many of the best early deals are happening in Amazon’s travel gear and luggage sections, and they’re so good that my cart is already filled. Everything from Coolife Expandable Luggage Sets to the MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow have been discounted up to 45 percent off, plus travel-approved tech like Garmin Vivoactive GPS Smartwatch, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, and Apple AirPods Pro are up to 28 percent off.

If you’re all set in this department, you’ll be delighted to hear that there are tons of early deals on Amazon’s fall fashion items, including cozy fall sweaters, trendy jackets, travel-friendly loungewear, and comfortable sneakers from top brands like Adidas, Steve Madden, and Levi’s. Expect savings up to 48 percent off, and there’s something to suit everyone’s travel style. There are also markdowns on beauty and wellness products, home and kitchen items, and more.

These aren’t even half of what’s on sale. Instead of aimlessly scrolling through the hundreds of products that have been marked down, I’m here to help. As a travel writer that spends most of their time on Amazon, I’ve used my expertise to compile the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale. Below, you’ll find 24 items that I never travel without, plus reviewer-loved and editor-approved products that have been sitting in my cart forever.

Remember, you have until October 12 at midnight PT to enjoy these super savings, and there’s still time to become a Prime member if you’re not already. Start your free 30-day trial now so you can be privy to even more exclusive deals and savings.

Apple AirPods Pro

Since the concept of the Prime Early Access Sale is technically to get ahead of your holiday shopping, I’m going to seize the opportunity to score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for my sister. Right now, they’re 28 percent off (which means you can get them for under $200) and they’re my favorite wireless headphones for flights thanks to their noise-canceling abilities. Plus, they’re the only in-ear headphones that actually stay in my ear, even when I’m leaning against the window to catch some Zs.

To buy: amazon.com, $180 (originally $249)

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Another gifting opportunity, the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect birthday present for my outdoorsy friend. Its innovative clip design easily and securely fastens to backpack zippers, belt loops, water bottle lids, and other convenient places, which will come in handy when she’s hiking, camping, and kayaking. The bite-size speaker is waterproof, dust-proof, and has impressive sound quality according to reviewers.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $80)

Packing Cubes

I know, a travel writer that doesn’t use packing cubes? Blasphemy. But, after seeing all of the 8,000-plus glowing five-star reviews that the Bagail Packing Cube Set has earned, I’m officially sold. They’re known to help travelers free up “so much extra room” in their luggage, even the shoppers that are self-admitted “serious overpackers” like myself. The eight-piece nylon set comes with four packing cubes, as well as a handy laundry bag, toiletry case, and shoe bag, and pouch for small travel essentials like your keys, wallet, headphones, and more. You can get the best-selling packing cubes for 20 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $25)

Travel Neck Pillow

Not having a neck pillow also feels like a travel writer sin, and after reading the testimonies reviewers have made about the Mlvoc Neck Pillow — and seeing that it’s 45 percent off — I’m finally convinced to buy it. Discount aside, its unique ergonomic design, memory foam construction, and soft-yet-breathable fabric puts it in a league of its own, according to shoppers. And, it also comes with a carrying pouch, an eye mask, and a set of earplugs.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $40)

Cozy Sweater

This Anrabess sweater is perfectly oversized for lounging around, running errands, and long flights. But it can easily be dressed up with jeans, a skirt, or leggings when needed. It comes in a whopping 32 colors and is currently 33 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Workout Top

I’ve fully embraced the sports bra-workout top athleisure trend, and my favorite ones are from Amazon — especially the Natural Feelings Padded Sports Bra Top. This supportive and sleek sports bra top can be worn as a traditional sports bra or on its own as a workout top, which comes in handy on flights or car rides when the temperature gets too toasty. I already have the black and gray one, and I’m going to definitely be grabbing the burgundy and white tops while they’re on sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $28)

Joggers

Baleaf Women's Lightweight High Waist Quick Dry Hiking Jogger Pants with Zipper Pockets. Amazon

If you’re like me and can’t travel in anything but sweatpants but want to look put-together when you touch down, these Baleaf Lightweight Joggers are the best of both worlds. Their nylon construction makes them sleek, but they have just enough spandex to provide enough stretch for you to recline and be comfy.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $50)

Stainless Steel Water Bottle

My go-to water bottle straw broke and I’ve been in need of a replacement — and this stainless steel insulated one has been dubbed the “best water bottle in the history of the world” by Amazon reviewers. Right now, the 25-ounce version is the perfect size to put in my carry-on and is on sale for an impressive 63 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $27)

Comfy Sneakers

I’m a big fan of Puma shoes for their long-lasting comfort, especially on big travel days, and couldn’t resist this deal on the brand’s California Sneakers. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, their $75 price tag has been slashed down to a budget-friendly $30 – and I’m loving this beige-white-brown combo.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $75)

Cord Organizer Case

My laptop and phone chargers always take up so much room in my travel bag and make me feel so disorganized going through TSA security. I’m also officially fed up with dealing with tangled cords, so I’m adding this cord organizer case to my cart. It's got multiple compartments that can also fit a portable charger, Apple AirPods, and other tiny tech must-haves.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $13)

Portable Charger

Speaking of portable chargers, I need a new one and have been eyeing this multi-port, compact one from Iniu. It’s currently marked down 54 percent ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, and there’s an on-site coupon that helps you save an additional 10 percent. So in total, you can get this $43 portable charger for just $18.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $43)

Sunscreen

This is my favorite sunscreen and I’ll take any discount I can get on it. The EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Tinted Face Sunscreen is made with acne-prone skin in mind and offers light coverage with its pigmented formula. But unlike other zinc-oxide sunscreens, this one doesn’t leave any filmy, pily, or patchy residue behind.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $41)

Pyrex Baking Dishes

Switching gears, there are plenty of amazing early deals on cookware and kitchen appliances right now. I’ve had these Pyrex Glass Baking Dishes in my cart for quite some time now and I’m finally ready to purchase them. The lids and convenient carrying handles are game-changers, and the set comes with four baking pans.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $19)

Fanny Pack

I’ve been on the hunt for a fanny pack that’s durable and lightweight enough to bring on hikes, but still stylish to use in place of a purse when I’m out and about or traveling. This belt bag from Zorfin has a sleek nylon exterior that makes it on trend while boosting its durability, and it’s equipped with three pockets for optimal storage and organization. Oh, and there are 16 different colors to choose from.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $23)

Packable Duffel Bag

Another affordable travel bag pick, this packable Narwey duffel is the perfect size for toting around on vacation, especially if you like to shop when you’re traveling. It’s also a great easy-going gym bag, grocery bag, and so much more. If you’re a frequent Spirit Airline flier, its 18-inch by 14-inch by 8-inch frame allows it to double as a personal bag and carry-on.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $15)

KN95 Masks

I’m still not comfortable traveling on public transportation without a face mask, and Amazon is my go-to place for good deals on KN95 masks. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, the 50-piece Levenis KN95 Face Masks have been marked down 50 percent, which brings their price tag down to $15. The best-selling set have racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings from shoppers and have a four-layer, multi-filter design to keep you safe.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)

Acne Patches

While wearing a KN95 mask on flights gives me peace of mind, it always results in breakouts. That’s why I always travel with hydrocolloid acne patches. They help speed up my blemishes’ recovery time and reduce redness when I’ve arrived at my destination, and can easily be worn under my mask to protect a healing spot. These top-rated Dots for Spots pimple patches have more than 19,500 five-star ratings from shoppers and come in convenient 24 and 60-piece sets, so I’m always stocked before a trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $10)

Long-Sleeve Dress

Fall in Los Angeles means lots of flowy long-sleeve dresses to navigate the hot-yet-windy weather. This lightweight tunic from Amoretu is an Amazon best-seller with more than 3,000 five-star reviews under its belt, and its fit-and-flare-style silhouette looks incredibly flattering. The dress’ ruffle details and balloon sleeves gives it extra style points, and it comes in 23 autumnal colors.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $46)

Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is another Los Angeles fall must-have, particularly for when it gets chilly at night. This travel-approved faux leather jacket from Levi’s is the lowest price it’s been in 30 days and fits the bill with its versatile look, water-resistant exterior, and stylish moto-inspired details. Plus, it comes in 19 color options and sizes range from XS to 3XL. I’m definitely getting one while it's 30 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $90)

Air Mattress

My apartment is overdue for an air mattress, and this editor-approved EnerPlex model was just marked down up to 45 percent off. Its plush and easy-to-inflate design, which features a built-in pump, made it a favorite for T+L testers. And, the 13-inch twin sized version makes it perfect for our small living room when guests stay over. Plus, it will come in handy for my roommate that loves to camp.

To buy: amazon.com, from $78 (originally $140)

Amazon Fire Stick

It’s also time that I upgrade my hammy-down old-school television with an Amazon Fire Stick, which turns any TV into a smart TV so you can stream content from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more. Right now, you can get one for 50 percent off. This one has a neat Alexa voice control feature that allows you to use the all-knowing virtual assistant to find the shows, movies, music, and apps you want to watch.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)

Joomra Pillow Slippers

I bought the best-selling Joomra Pillow Slippers in pink during quarantine, and they’ve completely changed my life. My feet are so happy when I slip into their bouncy, EVA foam shell and I’m convinced I need another pair in black so I can wear them outside of the house. Take my word for it, they are the most comfortable things you’ll ever put on your feet.

To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally $30)

Loungewear Set

This Zesica loungewear set was another quarantine purchase that didn’t disappoint, and I’m definitely going to be picking up the sage green one now that it’s 22 percent off (there’s a five percent off coupon you can use for extra savings). Its waffle knit fabric is so soft and cozy, and the matching long-sleeve top and short duo makes me look put-together and trendy — even when I’m working from home or getting the mail.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 with on-site coupon (originally $51)

Tile Mate Tracker

After my checked suitcase was mistakenly put on the wrong flight, I’ve been keen on buying a Bluetooth tracker like the Tile Mate so I can always know my bag’s location. I love that the Tile Mate has a handy keychain loop so it can easily attach to my luggage tag, and what better time to buy one than when it’s 28 percent off, right?

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)