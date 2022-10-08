Best Products Amazon Has Rolled Out Huge Hiking and Camping Gear Discounts Ahead of the New Prime Day — 72 Can’t-miss Deals Best-selling hiking boots, tents, sleeping bags, and more from Merrell, Columbia, and Coleman are up to 60 percent off. By Gabrielle Porcaro Gabrielle Porcaro Instagram Gabrielle is a writer and stylist based in New York City covering fashion, fitness, beauty, and home. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on October 8, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Attention hikers and campers: Now is the ultimate time to stock up on new clothing, footwear, and gear. Whether you are planning a fall backpacking adventure, a weekend camping trip, or simply want to replace some items that have experienced wear and tear over the years, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is launching for the first time and is one not to be missed. This new sale happens next week on October 11 and 12, and the retailer is granting Prime members early access to holiday deals for 48 hours, so you can get a jumpstart on your shopping before Black Friday even rolls around. You can expect huge savings on beauty, home, fitness, and electronic brands, with some of the biggest discounts on sports and outdoor items. The best news is that you don’t have to wait for the two-day shopping event to start — Amazon has released so many new markdowns in anticipation of the Prime Early Access Sale. You Can Get Amazon’s ‘Best Camping Chair Ever’ for More Than Half Off Right Now In fact, right now, you can snap up a top-rated eight-person tent for 25 percent off (thanks to an additional on-site coupon), as well as an eight-person tent with a screened-in porch for $180 off (that’s a 62-percent markdown!). If you’re looking for a camping tent that’s infamously easy to set up (think: in just 60 seconds), be sure to check out this four-person option from Coleman for about 30 percent off. Car campers will love that this two-burner camping stove is nearly 60 percent off, bringing the price down to $73. And if you’re looking to upgrade your experience of sleeping in the great outdoors, sleeping bags and camping pads are up to 42 percent off to help you get some restful Zs under the stars. Hikers will appreciate that there are so many discounted pain-free trekking boots and clothes to keep you comfortable, temperature-regulated, and protected from the sun as you adventure. You can shop men’s and women’s insulated jackets from Columbia for more than half off, best-selling hiking pants for less than $50, and hiking boots and shoes from top outdoor brands like Merrell, Keen, Timberland starting at just $40. Not an Amazon Prime member? No problem! Just sign up for a free 30-day trial before October 11 to have the opportunity to shop these early deals , day-of sales, and post-event markdowns. Ready for all of the early hiking and camping deals worth your time? We’ve curated a list of the best 72 outdoors markdowns to help you save up to 60 percent. 50 Comfy Boot Deals We Are Already Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — Pairs Start at $30 Best Hiking Deals Best Hiking Gear and Accessories Amazon Right now, you can find discounts on everything you need for a day on the trail, including scoring a hiking backpack for just $44, Amazon’s number one best-selling trekking poles for more than half off. Plus, water filters, first-aid kits, and survival shelters start at just $13. Wildlife and bird watchers will also love that these high definition binoculars are 60 percent off. Bseash 60L Waterproof Lightweight Hiking Backpack, $44 (originally $70) TrailBuddy Trekking Poles, $19 (originally $40) Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap, $35 (originally $45) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $13 (originally $16) Waterfly Crossbody Sling, $23 (originally $34) Thrive First Aid Kit for Car, Camping, Travel, $13 (originally $17) Rainleaf Microfiber Towel, $10 (originally $15) Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag, $20 (originally $35) Frogg Toggs Ultra-Lite2 Waterproof Breathable Poncho, $15 (originally $20) Adasion 12x42 High Definition Binoculars, $60 with on-site coupon (originally $149) Go Time Gear Life Tent Emergency Survival Shelter, $20 (originally $30) Protect Life First Aid Kit, $13 (originally $25) Best Women's Hiking Apparel Amazon Having the right apparel is equally as important to stocking up on gear and can ensure you stay well protected from the elements and comfortable in changing temperatures and altitudes. Use the Amazon Prime exclusive two-day sale for performance-first pieces like an insulated jacket from Columbia for 51 percent off, quick-drying hiking pants that can double as travel joggers for just $35, and tops with built-in UPF protection. It's also the perfect time to purchase this set of cushioned, breathable socks to keep your feet supported on the trail (get five pairs for $20!). Columbia Women's Heavenly Hooded Jacket, $69 (Originally $140) Baleaf Women's Quick-Dry Long-Sleeve Shirt, $30 (originally $37) The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie, $21 (originally $29) Weerti Thermal Underwear, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full-Zip Jacket, $45 (originally $60) Kpsun Women's UPF 50+ Zip-Up Hoodie, $21 (originally $25) Baleaf Women's Hiking Pants, $35 (originally $46) Innotree 5-Pack Cushioned Hiking Socks, $20 (originally $32) Little Donkey Andy Women’s Waterproof Rain Jacket, $53 (originally $57) Boao Basic Crop Tank Top 4-Piece Set, $22 (originally $25) Best Men's Hiking Apparel Amazon Women aren’t having all the fun though — you can also find excellent deals on men's hiking apparel. You can't beat the Under Armour half-zip top for 52 percent off, which will also come in handy in your day-to-day life off the trail. Shoppers have given this pair of tactical hiking pants nearly 13,000 five-star ratings, and it’s less than $45. Since temperatures are starting to drop this time of year, don't forget to grab long johns to layer under your pants and hiking vest. Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket, $49 (originally $90) Baleaf Men's Long-Sleeve Shirt, $20 (originally $24) CQR Men's Tactical Hiking Pants, from $44 (originally $78) Little Donkey Andy Men's Softshell Vest, $42 with on-site coupon (originally $53) Liberty Imports Men's Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover 3-Pack, $36 (originally $60) Viodia Men's Hiking Cargo Shorts, $27 (originally $45) Uniquebella Men's Thermal Underwear Sets, $29 (originally $36) Columbia Men's Powder Lite Hooded Jacket, $111 (originally $190) Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Half-Zip Long-Sleeve Top, from $18 (originally $40) EINSKEY Sun Hat, $15 (originally $30) Best Hiking Boots and Shoes Amazon No matter your budget or style, Amazon has some of the best selections of comfortable hiking boots and shoes. You can save nearly 50 percent on women’s and men’s styles that will keep your feet supported, pain-free, and protected from the elements and obstacles on the trail thanks to sturdy, weather-resistant exteriors, lugged soles with plenty of traction, and tall silhouettes to help support the weight of your backpack. Popular brands like Columbia, Merrell, and Timberland are all included. Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot, from $75 (originally $90) Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, from $51 with on-site coupon (originally $100) Keen Women's Targhee 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $110 (originally $165) Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Rocky Mountain Boots, $68 (originally $94) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $95 (originally $145) Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $64 (originally $110) Salomon Women's Cross Mid Gore-tex Hiking Boots, $128 (originally $170) Mishansha Men’s and Women’s Hiking Boots, $55 (originally $65) KEEN Men's Voyageur Mid Height Breathable Hiking Boots, $115 (originally $155) Adidas Outdoor Men's Terrex Ax3 Hiking Boot, $45 (originally $80) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, from $80 (originally $145) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, $77 (originally $110) Foxelli Men’s Hiking Boots, $90 (originally $130) UPSOLO Men’s Winter Trekking Backpacking Snow Boots, $40 (originally $50) Best Camping Deals Best Camping Tents Amazon Tents are camping must-haves, but are typically bigger ticket items. Luckily, Amazon has slashed prices of some of its best-selling tents with important features such as durable fabrics, sturdy constructions, easy and fast setups, and being able to withstand heavy rain or wind. Shop this eight-person tent with a screened-in porch that’s 62 percent off (meaning you save $180!), as well as this four-person option from Coleman that sets up in literally 60 seconds and is going for $132 right now. Campros CP 8-Person Camping Tent, $150 (originally $200) Luxcol 4-Person Camping Tent-Waterproof Dome Tent, $80 with on-site coupon (originally $150) Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup in 60 Seconds, $132 (originally $185) Swifhors 4-Person Camping Tent, $88 (originally $110) Coleman Evanston Dome 8-Person Tent With Screen Room, $110 (originally $290) River Country Products Trekker Tent 2, $65 (originally $85) UNP Tents 6-Person Waterproof Tent, $135 with on-site coupon (originally $170) E-Z UP Camping Cube, $190 (originally $286) GigaTent Pop Up Pod Changing Room Privacy Tent, $27 (originally $40) Best Camping Gear and Accessories Amazon Replace or add to your stock of camping necessities with Amazon’s October Prime Day pre-sale. Functional items like rechargeable headlamps and collapsible lanterns are marked down 55 percent and compact kitchen supplies allow you to enjoy gourmet meals at the campsite while also saving money — Camp Chef’s two-burner stove is nearly 60 percent off! Be the envy of other campers and make your site even cozier by grabbing a super cool inflatable couch or relaxing hammock starting at just $24. Camp Chef Everest Two-Burner Stove, $73 (originally $170) Bulin 37-Piece Camping Cookware Mess Kit, $56 (originally $80) Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs, $29 (originally $33) Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Couch, $50 (originally $57) Lhknl 2-Pack Rechargeable Headlamp, $22 (originally $30) Vont 2-Pack LED Camping Lantern, $18 (originally $40) Coleman Broadband Mesh Quad Camping Chair, $18 (originally $25) Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops, $13 (originally $22) Kootek Camping Hammock, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $40) Best Camping Bedding Amazon Once you have your tent in order, you’ll want to make sure your night under the stars is cozy and comfortable. Amazon’s Prime Early Access pre-sale has deals on waterproof sleeping bags, cushy pillows, and camping mattresses — that shoppers say rival the mattresses on their beds at home — to guarantee your slumber is a restful one. Shop the below deals starting at just $17. Farland Sleeping Bags, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $50) Sleepingo Sleeping Pad for Camping, $40 (originally $50) Puffer Wolf Double Insulated Outdoor Camping Blanket, $59 (originally $90) Trekology Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow, $18 (originally $26) Soulout Sleeping Bag, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $56) Hammock Comfy Camping Pillow, $17 (originally $24) Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag, $40 (originally $53) Clostnature Self Inflating Sleeping Pad, $35 (originally $60) At the time of publishing, the prices were as reflected in the article. Shop More T+L Deals: The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event 50 Comfy Boot Deals We Are Already Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — Pairs Start at $30 Apple AirPods and Headphones Are Nearly 40% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — but Not for Long Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit