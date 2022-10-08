Amazon Has Rolled Out Huge Hiking and Camping Gear Discounts Ahead of the New Prime Day — 72 Can’t-miss Deals

Attention hikers and campers: Now is the ultimate time to stock up on new clothing, footwear, and gear. Whether you are planning a fall backpacking adventure, a weekend camping trip, or simply want to replace some items that have experienced wear and tear over the years, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is launching for the first time and is one not to be missed.

This new sale happens next week on October 11 and 12, and the retailer is granting Prime members early access to holiday deals for 48 hours, so you can get a jumpstart on your shopping before Black Friday even rolls around. You can expect huge savings on beauty, home, fitness, and electronic brands, with some of the biggest discounts on sports and outdoor items. The best news is that you don’t have to wait for the two-day shopping event to start — Amazon has released so many new markdowns in anticipation of the Prime Early Access Sale.

In fact, right now, you can snap up a top-rated eight-person tent for 25 percent off (thanks to an additional on-site coupon), as well as an eight-person tent with a screened-in porch for $180 off (that’s a 62-percent markdown!). If you’re looking for a camping tent that’s infamously easy to set up (think: in just 60 seconds), be sure to check out this four-person option from Coleman for about 30 percent off. Car campers will love that this two-burner camping stove is nearly 60 percent off, bringing the price down to $73. And if you’re looking to upgrade your experience of sleeping in the great outdoors, sleeping bags and camping pads are up to 42 percent off to help you get some restful Zs under the stars.

Hikers will appreciate that there are so many discounted pain-free trekking boots and clothes to keep you comfortable, temperature-regulated, and protected from the sun as you adventure. You can shop men’s and women’s insulated jackets from Columbia for more than half off, best-selling hiking pants for less than $50, and hiking boots and shoes from top outdoor brands like Merrell, Keen, Timberland starting at just $40.

Not an Amazon Prime member? No problem! Just sign up for a free 30-day trial before October 11 to have the opportunity to shop these early deals , day-of sales, and post-event markdowns. Ready for all of the early hiking and camping deals worth your time? We’ve curated a list of the best 72 outdoors markdowns to help you save up to 60 percent.

Best Hiking Deals

Best Hiking Gear and Accessories

Amazon



Right now, you can find discounts on everything you need for a day on the trail, including scoring a hiking backpack for just $44, Amazon’s number one best-selling trekking poles for more than half off. Plus, water filters, first-aid kits, and survival shelters start at just $13. Wildlife and bird watchers will also love that these high definition binoculars are 60 percent off.

Best Women's Hiking Apparel

Amazon

Having the right apparel is equally as important to stocking up on gear and can ensure you stay well protected from the elements and comfortable in changing temperatures and altitudes. Use the Amazon Prime exclusive two-day sale for performance-first pieces like an insulated jacket from Columbia for 51 percent off, quick-drying hiking pants that can double as travel joggers for just $35, and tops with built-in UPF protection. It's also the perfect time to purchase this set of cushioned, breathable socks to keep your feet supported on the trail (get five pairs for $20!).

Best Men's Hiking Apparel

Amazon

Women aren’t having all the fun though — you can also find excellent deals on men's hiking apparel. You can't beat the Under Armour half-zip top for 52 percent off, which will also come in handy in your day-to-day life off the trail. Shoppers have given this pair of tactical hiking pants nearly 13,000 five-star ratings, and it’s less than $45. Since temperatures are starting to drop this time of year, don't forget to grab long johns to layer under your pants and hiking vest.

Best Hiking Boots and Shoes

Amazon

No matter your budget or style, Amazon has some of the best selections of comfortable hiking boots and shoes. You can save nearly 50 percent on women’s and men’s styles that will keep your feet supported, pain-free, and protected from the elements and obstacles on the trail thanks to sturdy, weather-resistant exteriors, lugged soles with plenty of traction, and tall silhouettes to help support the weight of your backpack. Popular brands like Columbia, Merrell, and Timberland are all included.

Best Camping Deals

Best Camping Tents

Amazon

Tents are camping must-haves, but are typically bigger ticket items. Luckily, Amazon has slashed prices of some of its best-selling tents with important features such as durable fabrics, sturdy constructions, easy and fast setups, and being able to withstand heavy rain or wind. Shop this eight-person tent with a screened-in porch that’s 62 percent off (meaning you save $180!), as well as this four-person option from Coleman that sets up in literally 60 seconds and is going for $132 right now.

Best Camping Gear and Accessories

Amazon

Replace or add to your stock of camping necessities with Amazon’s October Prime Day pre-sale. Functional items like rechargeable headlamps and collapsible lanterns are marked down 55 percent and compact kitchen supplies allow you to enjoy gourmet meals at the campsite while also saving money — Camp Chef’s two-burner stove is nearly 60 percent off! Be the envy of other campers and make your site even cozier by grabbing a super cool inflatable couch or relaxing hammock starting at just $24.

Best Camping Bedding

Amazon

Once you have your tent in order, you’ll want to make sure your night under the stars is cozy and comfortable. Amazon’s Prime Early Access pre-sale has deals on waterproof sleeping bags, cushy pillows, and camping mattresses — that shoppers say rival the mattresses on their beds at home — to guarantee your slumber is a restful one. Shop the below deals starting at just $17.

