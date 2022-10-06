50 Comfy Boot Deals We Are Already Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — Pairs Start at $30

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day earlier this year (or were already counting down the days until next year’s sale), you’re in luck — for the first time ever, the retailer is having a second Prime Day, happening on October 11 and 12. Called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the two-day event is designed to let people get ahead of their holiday shopping by offering major discounts on everything from tech products to home decor to fashion. Fortunately, that includes savings on many top-notch clothing and comfortable footwear items, such as tons of stylish booties and snow boots you’ll want to sport all fall and winter long.

Best of all, you don’t have to wait until the event begins to score major discounts. There are hundreds of Prime Early Access deals already live, including plenty of Chelsea boots, knee-high styles, and insulated pairs to help you handle all the rain, sleet, and snow that’s on the way soon — whether temperatures are dropping in your hometown or you’re traveling to a cold-weather destination. One early boot deal that we’re loving involves these super cute ankle boots from Lucky Brand that are 43 percent off; they're travel writer-approved and come in so many pretty colors, so it's easy to incorporate them into your wardrobe. And in the men’s section, we can’t get enough of these highly rated mid-height snow boots from Aleader, which are insulated, waterproof, and a whopping 49 percent off, bringing their price tag down to just $51 in select colors and sizes.

Even if you already have a few pairs of boots from previous years, the elements can certainly take a toll on your footwear, along with natural wear and tear, so it might be time to update your current faves. Deals this good have the potential to sell out or disappear, so you'll have to act quickly to secure your top picks. If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can partake in these early deals, the two-day shopping event itself, and post-sale discounts. Keep reading for our must-have early boot deals ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.



Best Women’s Ankle Boots and Booties

Looking for some cute yet comfortable lifestyle boots to wear through the autumn and on clear winter days? There are so many price slashes on ankle boots and fashionable booties ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. Shop this perforated, western-inspired pair, a lugged sole wedge bootie, and Amazon's best-seller in the "women's ankle boots and booties" category, this sturdy, versatile Chelsea boot, for up to 69 percent off. Pair all of these options with your favorite denim, trousers, skirts, or dresses for work, vacation, and everything in between.

Best Women’s Tall Boots

If knee-high or over-the-knee boots are more your style, there are plenty of picks for you in that category. These gorgeous riding boots from LifeStride, for instance, are $40 off their usual price, while this knee-high, microsuede boot in snake skin is now less than $70. However, if you're looking for a steal (and for footwear that'll keep you toasty on chilly flights, as well as in cold destinations), the Kenneth Cole Reaction sleek over-the-knee boots are going for 54 percent off in select colors and sizes.

Best Women’s Waterproof and Snow Boots

Get ahead of the upcoming winter weather by picking up a pair of waterproof boots from popular brands like Hunter and Sperry. Right now, the Original Tall Snow Boots from Hunter and Sperry's Saltwater Core style are nearly 40 percent off. And if you want something even more heavy-duty, check out this durable muck boot for a whopping 53 percent off and this cute lace-up, under-$50 Timberland dupe that features a water-resistant exterior and cozy lined interior to keep you warm.

Best Men’s Boots

Women aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy these impressive Prime Early Access Sale deals. Men can stock their work and travel wardrobes with cool Chelsea styles (like Amazon's best-selling pair from Deer Stags), edgy, lace-up dress options, classic chukka boots (including this pair from Clarks with nearly 14,000 five-star ratings) and military-style versions for as little as $38.

Best Men’s Waterproof and Snow Boots

Lots of great men’s waterproof boots and snow boots are on sale ahead of the two-day event, as well. We’re big fans of these tall and cushioned winter boots from Aleader, going for nearly 50 percent off their normal price, as well as these sporty-looking snow boots from Sperry that are currently half off at just $50. And if you're on the hunt for a pair of waterproof leather boots that are more dressy, comfortable styles from shopper-loved brands like Timberland and Rockport are up to 46 percent off.

