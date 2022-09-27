Amazon Is Having a Second Prime Day in October — Here’s What You Need to Know and 42 Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon is having a second Prime Day event on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12

The first-ever sale is designed to help shoppers kickstart the holiday shopping season with savings up to 80 percent off

Thousands of items will be discounted and deals will include Amazon smart home devices, luggage and travel gear, comfortable shoes and clothing, noise-canceling headphones, editor-approved and tested picks, and more

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is not exclusive to Prime Members, but the best and majority of markdowns will only be available to members — the good news is there’s still time to sign up for a subscription or free 30-day trial

We have really exciting news: For the first time ever, Amazon is having a second Prime Day in the same calendar year. The big announcement comes just months after Prime Day 2022 and this fall, shoppers can expect thousands of deals across Amazon’s entire site as it kicks off the holiday shopping season with another Prime member-exclusive savings event.

Like the OG event, which took place on July 12 and 13, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will also run for two days and shoppers can expect ever-changing markdowns and discounts during the 48-hour period. This means that avid travelers can anticipate savings on top-rated luggage, gear and accessories, and tech, plus incredible deals on comfy shoes and clothing, outdoor equipment, and so much more.

Even if you don’t have a trip planned, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is an amazing opportunity to stock up on items that you’ve had saved in your cart — particularly if you’re looking to buy Amazon smart home devices, vacuums, resort-level outdoor furniture, and more. And, if you ask us, the two-day sale event seems like a great way to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, especially if you’re someone that likes to wait for Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to get your gifts at a more wallet-friendly price tag. Make sure to check out Amazon’s curated gift guides and Toys We Love section for even more gifting inspo.

Before you start making your wishlist, we’ve compiled the important Amazon Prime Early Access Sale dates and information so you can make the most of the event. And, if you’re eager to start shopping, we also took the liberty of pulling some of the best early deals for Prime members that are available now. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know.

Best T+L Editor-tested Early Deals

The early deals are already rolling in, and we’ve spotted plenty of Travel + Leisure editor-approved picks featured ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You can snap up the Kopack Anti-theft Laptop Backpack, Naturalizer Women’s Slip-On Leather Sneakers, and the Sierra Designs Single Camping Air Mattress, which are up to 38 percent off right now. These items have been vetted by the T+L Testing team and undergone a series of tests to be deemed the best. Enjoy these early Prime Day 2 deals before the prices go back up.

When Is the Amazon Early Access Sale Event?

Prime Day used to only happen once a year — and was known to take place around Amazon’s birthday, July 15 — but now, the retailer is changing things up. On September 26, Amazon revealed in a press release that it will be hosting a second Prime Day event. The press release also stated that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale will officially happen on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 in 15 countries. The sale begins at 12 a.m. PDT Tuesday.

What Is Amazon’s October Prime Member Sale?

Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day shopping event that features impressive sitewide markdowns. It’s aimed towards Prime members, offering subscribers exclusive deals and discounts during the 48-hour sale. But, in past Prime Days, shoppers have been able to shop early deals ahead of the official Prime Day dates. And, in recent years, Amazon has also treated shoppers to post-Prime Day deals as well. Lucky for us, we can expect similar price slashes on tons of products leading up to the shopping event, as well as for days after.



Do You Need a Prime Membership to Shop Deals?

Taking a cue from the original Prime Day sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has exclusive deals in store for Prime members. But, that doesn’t mean that non-members can’t also participate. Throughout the two-day sale, shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy markdowns and deals of their own.

But from what we’ve seen from past Prime Days, being a Prime Member comes with a lot of perks, like access to secret deals before, during, and after the sale. Intrigued? Don’t worry, there’s plenty of time to sign up. In fact, you can even sign up for a free 30-day membership trial to gain access to every single Prime Early Access Sale deal.

And, if you want to make your relationship with Amazon Prime offical, it’s incredibly easy to become a full-time Prime member. You can enroll for $14.99/month (or $7.49/month for students) and cancel it at any time. The advantages of being a Prime member extend to complimentary two-day shipping on your Amazon purchases, as well as access to Prime Video and Amazon-exclusive television shows and movies, discounts at Whole Foods, and so much more.

What’s on Sale During Amazon’s Second Prime Day?

In true Amazon fashion, thousands of products will be marked down in honor of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale While an official list of deals has yet to be released, Amazon shared that shoppers can expect discounts across every category, including home, fashion, beauty, outdoors, pets, and more. This past July, shoppers saved up to nearly 70 percent on travel gear and accessories from best-selling brands including TravelPro, Adidas, Apple, Samsonite, Panasonic, and more.

What Are Some Shopping Tips?

Now that you know everything about the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it’s time to start thinking about your game plan. Below are some useful hacks that will help you make the most of your Prime Day 2 shopping.

Ask Alexa: Alexa is going to be your best friend during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The all-knowing virtual assistant can be used to follow deals on specific products and notify you when they’re on sale, so you know when the right time to buy is. You can get these real-time price drop notifications by using an Echo Dot or any other Alexa-compatible device. Take our word for it, this will help eliminate a lot of stress on the day of the event.

Get Watch-a-Deal notifications: For additional help staying up to date on deals, you can sign up for Watch-a-Deal notifications using the Amazon mobile app. And, luckily for you, it's incredibly easy to set up and follow. Once you're in the app, go to your settings, select "Programs and Features," and tap on "Deals." Then, click on "Upcoming" and select the deals you're interested in. From here, all that's left to do is click "Watch This Deal" and then you'll be notified when the item goes on sale.

Explore the Top 100 List: In honor of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon will be introducing the Top 100 List, which is a curated section of the retailer's best-selling products and giftable items in electronics, travel, fashion, home, kitchen, and toys. In the press release, Amazon shared that Prime members can expect up to 80 percent off top items from brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, Samsung, Lego, and Furbo, as well as select Fire TVs, Alexa-enabled devices, and more. It will be updated with new deals throughout the two-day event, so make sure to keep an eye on it while you're shopping; this will make your holiday shopping a whole lot easier.

Check the Movers & Shakers List: Curious to see what everyone else is buying during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale? The Movers & Shakers list is a convenient way to browse items that are rising in popularity and give you some shopping inspo on what to buy. The list is constantly being updated with Amazon's biggest sellers in a 24-hour time period so you can see what the top products are.

Use Today's Deals List: As we've mentioned before, Amazon's Prime Day deals are always changing. An easy way to keep track of them all, and see the new deals come in as they happen, is to reference the Today's Deals list. Shoppers (both Prime members and non-members) can easily filter the page based on the category they're interested in, and find Lightning Deals, which are promotions that are only available for a limited amount of time.

Best Amazon Early Access Sale Deals

All this talk of shopping is sure to have you itching to scroll through the top-rated products that are already discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. And, we’re excited to report that there are a lot of them. Below, you’ll find the best deals that are currently available to shop, including up to 40 percent off on popular suitcases and travel accessories from TravelPro, Samsonite, and more. Plus, comfortable travel clothes, activewear, and footwear for as little as $22.

It’s also worth mentioning that camping and hiking enthusiasts can score up to 50 percent off on outdoor gear and accessories like Coleman tents, trekking poles, and Merrell hiking boots right now. And, popular home items and appliances like Shark floor vacuums and KitchenAid stand mixers start at $164. Keep scrolling to shop these early deals before they’re gone for good.

Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your luggage. Right now, you can get this reviewer-loved Travelpro 25-inch checked suitcase for less than $200. If it’s your carry-on that needs refreshing, the Rockland London 20-inch Suitcase just went on sale for a whopping 40 percent off, which means its price tag is at a budget-friendly $73. Or, you can cover all of your bases with the Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set that’s more than $100 off. Popular traveler-approved accessories like the Napfun Travel Neck Pillow and Cambond Compression Packing Cubes are also up to 41 percent off.

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon has become a go-to destination for comfortable and fashionable travel clothes, and there are tons of amazing fall-ready pieces on sale right now. We recommend adding the cozy Uaneo Shacket or the Anrabess Crewneck Sweater to your cart, especially if your travels are going to bring you somewhere chilly. They’re both on sale starting at $31. And, if you’re looking for something sporty, you can save $11 on the popular Baleaf Hiking Pants or shop the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings on sale for as little as $22.

Best Tech Deals

Tech savvy travelers will want to check out Amazon’s early electronic deals, which include up to 28 percent off on Apple AirPods Pro. Over-the-ear headphone fans can also score the Beats Studio3 Noise-Canceling Headphones for $271. If you’re in the market for a smart television, you can also get the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for nearly 20 percent off.

Best Outdoor and Camping Deals

Fall outdoor activities are in full swing, and Amazon has plenty of deals on must-have gear and equipment for your upcoming camping and hiking trips. Items like the six-person Coleman Dome Tent and the brand’s self-inflating camping sleep pad are up to 50 percent off right now. You can also add the reviewer-loved TrailBuddy Collapsible Trekking Poles and Merrell Women's Moab 2 Hiking Boots to your cart; prices start at $21.

Best Home Deals

When you’re not on the road or catching a flight, you’ll most likely be hanging out at home. Keep your kitchen stocked with the latest and greatest appliances and gadgets like the KitchenAid 6-Quart Stand Mixer and Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, which are up to 23 percent off ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Top-rated floor cleaners from Shark and Black+Decker are up to 29 percent off, plus the Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier is just $80 right now thanks to a special on-site coupon.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.