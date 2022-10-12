

It’s the second day of Amazon’s first-ever giant blowout deals event now known as the Prime Early Access Sale, and the deals are still going strong. The mega retailer dropped the price on more than 1 million items by up to 80 percent, and there are discounts on everything from comfortable sneakers and flight-ready joggers to noise-canceling headphones and hiking gear.

Many of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, but you don’t have to be part of the club to shop this sale — and if you’d like to sign up for a free trial, there’s still time.

All of the items we’re shopping for this year are heavily discounted from their previously high price tags, and while we’re saving a bunch on those big-ticket gifts ahead of the holiday season, there are also plenty of sales worth taking a look at that are now under $50. These travel essentials make flying, road tripping, camping, and vacationing easier and more enjoyable — and now you can shop them for less.

These under-$50 deals include finds like Amazon’s best-selling hammock that’s currently up to 49 percent off, a travel-size white noise machine, cozy fleece-lined leggings, and so much more. We scoured Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale pages to find the best 18 deals at the most affordable price points; check them out below.

Amazon’s Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals Under $50

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $19)

If you’re anything like us, you tend to overpack for vacation. That’s where these storage bags come into play. They’re designed to be used with the included pump that sucks the air out of them completely, making them easy to use anywhere and ideal for travel. They have a unique double-zip seal to keep air, water, and critters out and come in packs of four to 10 bags. No matter what you’re trying to squeeze into your suitcase, these can handle the job because they’re available in sizes ranging from small (which can fit six to eight sweaters) to jumbo (big enough to fit an entire queen bedding set or four standard pillows).

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $21)

Fleece-lined leggings are a perfect layer to have in your wardrobe this time of year, but they’re also invaluable on cold, long-haul flights. This pair in particular is made of what the brand calls its “peachskin” fabric, which shoppers say feels like “the softest material around.” Satina’s leggings are also so popular among shoppers because the material is super stretchy, so they’re flattering on a wide range of body types. They stay in place and resist the “dreaded slide down effect where you have to keep pulling them up,” as one shopper put it, while others wrote that they live up to the quality of pricier brands.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $40)

For the campers behind the more than 38,000 five-star ratings, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks are the best on the market. The Amazon best-sellers are super comfortable thanks to soft yet strong parachute-grade nylon and “triple interlocking stitching” that makes them incredibly durable, too. They’re also lightweight, compact, and easy to carry around (Wise Owl says they pack up into the size of an eggplant) while you’re searching for the perfect spot to set up camp for the night.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $30)

Using a bike to explore trails through the woods or in a studio for some high intensity cardio is always a good idea, in theory. But no matter the bike brand,stationary and outdoor cyclers alike often share a singular pain point: the seat. But a quick and easy swap to this Bikeroo seat did the trick for more than 13,000 shoppers. It’s packed with super soft gel padding that sits within an extra-wide frame and includes what the brand calls a “pressure relief channel” (the groove that runs the length of the middle of the cushion) to help distribute your weight evenly. It fits most stationary bike brands, including Peloton, NordicTrack, and Schwinn, as well as outdoor cycling and regular bikes, and it’s nearly half-off right now.

Shop these travel essentials and so much more during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale while there’s still time today.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $44)

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $41)

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)

