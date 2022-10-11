Amazon's October Prime Day Is Here — Shop the 62 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals Before They Disappear

Because travel tends to be hard on your gear (think: broken suitcase wheels from city cobblestones, worn down outsoles of your favorite walking shoes, etc.), now’s the perfect time to update your collection or gift a loved one with an upcoming trip thanks to Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day savings event, which starts today and goes through October 12 at midnight PT, is filled with thousands of markdowns — many of which are on top-rated travel gear and accessories.

Shoppers can expect up to nearly 50 percent off on everything from luggage to packing aids, each of which are designed to make your next trip stress-free. Reviewer-loved Samsonite suitcases and budget-friendly Coolife luggage sets start at less than $150, which is the lowest we’ve seen them since Black Friday 2021. Game-changing packing cubes, travel neck pillows, and other essentials have been marked down 22 percent off, and you’ll wonder how you ever traveled without them. Plus, gadgets to block noise while allowing you to watch movies or listen to your favorite playlists while traveling are also deeply discounted; Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are 43 percent off, while the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones are featured in the sale at $100 off their original price.

And no travel checklist is complete without comfortable and versatile apparel and supportive footwear. Whether you’re in the market for new activewear, running sneakers, stylish fall-approved dresses, or cozy sweaters, we’ve spotted plenty of impressive discounts and there’s something for every type of traveler. Some of the best deals we’ve seen are on a pair of soft joggers that shoppers say are perfect for long travel days — and currently marked down to $21 — and a highly rated pair of running sneakers, which are 33 percent off and have a cushioned midsole for full-foot comfort.

And did we mention that there are quite a few discounted travel essentials included in the sale that come highly recommended by Travel + Leisure editors? The Coolife Hardside Suitcase Piece Set, which is $168 for two pieces of luggage, and the Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow that's just $16 with on-site coupon are both available at steep markdowns and have thoroughly vetted by the T+L testing team before earning a stamp of approval.



Best T+L Editor-tested Deals

Once your travel wardrobe and gear is refreshed, you might want to pick up this pack of KN95 face masks while they're 50 percent off, since face masks are still required in some countries on flights, and public transportation like taxis, Ubers, and trains. Once that's all taken care of, don't forget to check out Amazon’s Prime Early Access home deals, which includes massive savings on Shark vacuums, KitchenAid mixers, and other top-rated floor cleaners and appliances for up to 34 percent off. Beyond the kitchen, you can also score hotel-quality pillows and sheet sets, plus spa-level bath towels and shower heads; prices start as little as $28.

This is only a taste of what’s on sale. Below, explore the 62 best travel gear and accessories deals that you can score during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. And remember, there’s still time to sign up for a Prime membership, which will help you gain access to exclusive deals and discounts during the two-day event. Start your free 30-day trial today!

Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals

Best Luggage Deals

Among the best deals, we found this hardside Samsonite 25-inch checked suitcase for 48 percent off, as well as a newly released carry-on from American Tourister (with a handy front compartment for easy access to your laptop and items you need during transit) for 68 percent off. Coolife three-piece sets in both hardside luggage and softside options are included in the sale with markdowns up to 52 percent. And, you can score tons of sets for less than $60, including this one from U.S. Traveler and this Wrangler set with a built-in cupholder and USB port. Each luggage pick has a reputation for being incredibly spacious and durable, plus they’ll instantly upgrade your travel game with their sleek exteriors and functional features.

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Once your luggage situation is all set, make sure to check out Amazon’s deals on popular travel accessories like the Bagail 4-Piece Compression Packing Cube Set, which lighten your load by up to 60 percent and is just $20 right now. Frequent fliers, road trippers, and commuters will be delighted to see the Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow in the sale, which is up to 22 percent off thanks to an on-site coupon. You can also score deals on essentials like toiletry bags and dopp kits, travel wallets, luggage tags, passport holders, and more starting at $6.



Best Travel Backpack Deals

If you’re someone that prefers to travel light, or you just need a new travel bag, the Matein Anti-Theft Travel Laptop Backpack and Mier Large Duffel Water-Resistant Backpack are on sale for as little as $24. It’s also worth noting that the Asenlin Carry-On Travel Backpack is marked down to $54; it’s the reviewer-loved carry-on backpack that comes equipped with a set of packing cubes for hassle-free packing. To make a stylish statement with your travel backpack, pick up the Zoclir Leather Convertible Backpack, and if you're looking specifically for a diaper bag, this one is a whopping 61 percent off,

Best Earbud and Headphone Deals

The Prime Early Access Sale is also an amazing opportunity to save big on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), as well as the Beats Fit Pro Wireless In-Ear Headphones, for up to 43 percent off. In fact, the JBL Vibe 100 Wireless In-Ear Headphones are as little as $31. You can also score over-ear headphones from Bose for $100 off their original price tag (that's 30 percent off!). There are options to suit every budget and listening style.

Best Travel Tech Deals

Traveler-approved tech items such as Tile Mate are featured in the sale, and you can get the popular tracker for just $23. Outdoor enthusiasts and fitness buffs will want to pick up the Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smart Watch while it’s on sale for 43 percent off; the multitasking watch can be used as a GPS, heart monitor, workout tracker, and more. And don't forget to stock up on portable chargers to keep your devices juiced up on the go, as well as travel adapters for your next international trip — which start at $16.

Best Men's and Women's Travel Apparel Deals

Your travel wardrobe is just as important as your luggage, and you can save nearly 50 percent on activewear and loungewear from Amazon right now. Shop comfy joggers from Amazon-popular brand Baleaf for women that are just $21 right now, or snag a pair of men's cozy sweatpants from Under Armour that are perfect for chilly planes for 48 percent off, bringing the price tag to $29. Tons of hoodies, sweatshirts, and sweaters are also included in the markdowns, with prices starting at just $11.

Best Comfortable Shoe Deals

Pair your new travel clothes with supportive and stylish shoes from top brands like New Balance, Reebok, celebrity- and royal-loved Superga, and more, which are on sale for up to 33 percent off. And with cold, wet weather approaching this winter, you'll want to be sure you're stocked up on waterproof footwear, so be sure to check out these fashionable women's Chelsea rain boots and these popular men's waterproof hiking boots from Columbia starting at just $32.

