Travelers Say This Compact Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Holds 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's on Sale

With so many airlines offering cheaper tickets with options that only allow a personal item, this piece of luggage now needs to work smarter to avoid carry-on fees. The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner is the perfect solution since it includes everything you would need to be able to pack for quick trips while still being able to fit under most airline seats. The best news? It happens to be on sale for more than 20 percent at Amazon in anticipation of the retailer’s newest savings event, the Prime Early Access Sale.

Coming in at 13.5 inches by 16.5 inches and less than 6 pounds, one Amazon shopper expressed how it is the “perfect size and shape for under seat, in the overhead bin, and for stacking on a larger piece [of luggage]” given the trolley sleeve on the back of the bag that allows it to be placed over the handle of most upright rolling suitcases. It comes in three solid, versatile colors — black, blue, and purple — all of which are currently discounted.

To buy: amazon.com, $116 (originally $145)

Even though this is smaller than your average suitcase, you are not sacrificing space or functionality as it comes equipped with multi-directional spinner wheels, which were reason enough for one buyer to purchase this bag, as well as exterior pockets for easy access to travel essentials like your tickets, passport, chargers, and snacks, a padded laptop compartment for a 13-inch computer, and a built-in USB port to help keep your devices juiced up on the go.

While shoppers mentioned using this bag as an overnight option, others claimed that they were able to fit a week’s worth of clothing and items inside its rather spacious interior. In fact, one reported they packed “a full week’s worth of clothing, including two different pairs of shoes, toiletries, and miscellaneous small items like headphones, deck of cards, and a charger” inside.

And if you’re wanting to use it as a personal bag or carry-on, on top of your checked suitcase for longer trips, customers say this works wonderfully. “It holds and protects everything that I do not want to check on flights, plus a change of clothes in case my checked luggage doesn’t get there when I do,” wrote a reviewer.

Shoppers rave about this carry-on suitcase, giving it more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. It even has an Amazon's Choice badge for “carry-on luggage by Samsonite,” to make your decision so much easier if you’re torn between a couple different suitcase options.

One fan said “there was plenty of room inside, and the spinner wheels make it so easy to move it with the pull-up handle.” Others expressed how great it was to have a personal item that did not need to be on their back to make for pain-free travel; in fact, one noted that it’s a great gift for their aging parents who may now struggle carrying a bag on their backs or shoulders.

While many customers said they bought this item for domestic travel, a few mentioned how helpful this suitcase was for traveling throughout Europe where the size limits on luggage is much smaller and stricter than in the US. Whether you’re in the market for a new carry-on for short trips or for a new travel counterpart to your favorite checked bag, shop this highly rated Samsonite underseat bag while it’s marked down to $116 and before it goes back up in price!

