Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, meaning shoppers have the opportunity to grab great brands at steep discounts. Among the thousands of deals on footwear and apparel are these ultra-comfortable and stylish New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sport Sneakers. At just $40 for a pair, this is your chance to get a versatile, easy-to-wear sneaker with more than 6,000 five-star ratings for way less. But, you’ll want to act quickly to secure one for yourself, since the sale ends today, October 12 at midnight PT.

For starters, the mesh material makes for a breathable shoe to keep your feet cool, even when you’re wearing them all day long. These sneakers also boast a roomy toe box to let your toes spread and flex as you walk without feeling pinched. Shoppers also appreciate the memory foam insert and responsive REVlite midsole that provides support and cushioning so they can be on their feet all day without pain.

The New Balance walking shoes are available in 29 color combinations and in sizes 5 to 12, with wide options included. And because they have a snugger, performance fit, both the brand and wearers recommend ordering a half size larger than your normal size.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $65)

Whether you’re racing through the airport or spending the day exploring a new city, these are a must-have for every jetsetter. The bootie-style uppers with their flexible-yet-snug fits are easy to slip on and off in a hurry when you’re going through security. “Easy to slip on and off without untying the laces,” a shopper confirmed.

While New Balance has a reputation for being loved by many — from celebrities like Jennifer Aniston to everyday dads — reviewers note that what sets these apart from other shoes (and even sneakers from New Balance itself) are the all-day comfort they provide. “In all the years I’ve been wearing this brand, I’ve never had a pair quite this comfortable! I can be on my feet for 12-plus hours straight and be comfortable,” one reported.

Plenty of customers complimented the sneakers’ comfort and breathability. “The fit is perfect, the design is stylish, breathable material and it feels as though you do not have shoes on your feet,” wrote one. “Extremely lightweight with [a] memory foam insole [that] is exceptional.” In fact, many shared that they own multiple pairs of this New Balance style, it’s just that good. “I own seven pairs of these shoes in various colors. Need I say more? I can walk for miles in these.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $65)

Professionals who stand on their feet all day are calling these their favorite shoes. One nurse raved, “I am always on my feet [and] I have tried so many shoes, and not even Crocs compared to this.” A reviewer, who works 12-hour days in health care, said, “I am soooooo picky about my socks and shoes. These NB shoes have been the best I have had in years.” Another nurse called these the “most comfortable sneakers” they’ve ever worn for always being on their feet. In fact, the first time they wore them was to the airport, and even though they had to walk to the far end to reach their terminal, their “feet felt great.”

Teachers and travelers that know a comfortable shoe is critical to a successful day of walking and being on their feet also stand by this pair. One shopper wrote, “I really like these shoes because they come in wide sizes, and I wear these with most everything because I'm a teacher and I'm on my feet all day!” Travelers swore by these sneakers as their “favorite comfort shoes,” adding “These are very cute and [I] plan on wearing [them] with sundresses while on vacation and doing a lot of walking.” Another happy customer, who already owns these, noted that they “needed a second pair for vacation.”

Even those with foot ailments and pain give these New Balance shoes their stamp of approval. “These shoes are very comfortable,” a buyer pointed out. “I have plantar fasciitis so I was a little wary about buying them. They are now my favorite shoes and I wear them everyday.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $65)

When you’re not wearing them, the flexible design can squeeze into a carry-on or backpack without taking up too much room — and without looking creased or crushed when you unpack them later — making them the ideal sneaker for everything from weekend getaways to international trips.

With so many versatile colors and size options, it’s easy to find a pair that matches your style while still getting the perfect fit. Even when you’re not jetting off on your next vacation, you can pair these sneakers with your everyday looks to run errands, meet your friends for a lunch date, or take your dog out for a walk. Grab them now while they’re just $40 before the Prime Early Access Sale ends — you might not see a deal this good again until next year’s Prime Day.