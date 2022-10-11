These Might Be the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen on Hiking and Camping Gear at Amazon — Shop the 26 Best Deals

There’s nothing like spending the day hiking your favorite trail or sleeping under the stars. But, in order to have a successful outdoor adventure, you need the proper gear — which, we admit, can get pretty expensive and sometimes difficult to hunt down. Luckily, there are retailers like Amazon that have everything you need for your hiking and camping trips under one roof. And thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, most of the retailer’s top-rated outdoor gear and accessories have been heavily discounted for the next 48 hours.

Right now, you can enjoy up to 66 percent off on hiking and camping essentials during the first-ever October Prime Day, which is designed to give Prime members the opportunity to start their holiday shopping early — and save while doing it. The deals will be available to shop today through October 12 at midnight PT, and if past Prime Days are any indicator, we predict that they’ll sell out fast. One hot tip? Prime members will have access to all of the best deals, so if you’re not already a member, you should sign up for a free 30-day trial ASAP so you can join in on the savings fun.

We've found tons of amazing markdowns on everything from hiking apparel to camping bedding — including items that have earned a stamp of approval from Travel + Leisure editors, like these Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boots, this women's water-resistant packable puffer vest, and this outdoor folding table from Coleman, which are up to 38 percent off. These items have been either thoroughly vetted by the T+L Testing team or tested by trusted travel writers and can be found in our buying guides and editors' picks stories like best water bottles, best camping coffee makers, and more.

Best T+L Editor-tested and Travel Writer-loved Deals

In addition to these editor-loved picks, you can get essential hiking gear like the Teton Sports Oasis Hydration Backpack on sale starting at $42. The reviewer-loved must-have comes in handy on unpredictable terrain and long treks and has more than 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Hiking enthusiasts will also want to check out Amazon’s deals on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch, which doubles as your compass, fitness tracker, and speaker — and is currently priced as little as $187 (that's a 43 percent discount). And these highly rated, retractable trekking poles with interchangeable tips to accommodate for different terrains are a whopping 66 percent off, bringing their price tag to just $18.

But to truly make the most of your time on the trail, you’ll want to make sure your activewear collection is up to date. During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, top-rated brands like Under Armour, Eddie Bauer, and Columbia are all up to 47 percent off for men and women. Included in the discounts are the popular Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants, Hanes Sport Men's Long-Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirt, and Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Fleece Vest. You can also score a pair of the Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes for as little as $62. Trail runners will want to pick up the Asics Men's Frequent Trail Running Shoes, which are just $55 right now.

Avid campers, on the other hand, can use the Prime Early Access Sale to upgrade their campsite set-up with highly rated bedding like the Clostnature Self Inflating Camping Sleeping Pad, Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Camping Air Mattress, and Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow, which are starting at $35, and will help make your night in nature feel just as comfortable as your bed at home. Game-changing gear like the Kipida Solar Shower Bag and Coleman Dual Burner Gas Camping Stove are also included in the sale, and they’re up to 32 percent off and come recommended by reviewers for their efficiency, durable constructions, and easy-to-transport designs. And don't forget to grab a camping tent from trusted outdoors brand Coleman during the October Prime Day, while they're as little as $52.

Enough talking, it’s time to shop! Below, find the 20 best hiking and camping deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access that will delight any outdoor enthusiast (and don't forget to scroll up and check out our six top picks for editor-loved gear that's on sale, for a total of 26 finds). And remember, there’s still time to sign for Amazon Prime. Start your free 30-day trial now so you’ll have access to exclusive deals and discounts during the two-day event.

Best Hiking Deals

Best Hiking Gear and Accessory Deals

TrailBuddy Trekking Poles

Courtesy of Amazon

These retractable and sturdy trekking poles help you navigate any terrain with their durable aluminum construction (which the brand claims is more durable than carbon fiber and 4 ounces lighter than your average poles). When fully extended, they measure 54 inches, and they can be adjusted down to 24.5 inches for more petite frames. They’re each equipped with cork handles for optimal comfort and shock absorption. The set comes with two poles with interchangeable tips (including ones for snow and mud) to stand up to rugged trails.

To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally $18)

Teton Sports Oasis 18-Liter Hydration Pack

Amazon

This 2-in-1 hiking backpack features a 2-liter hydration reservoir so you can easily hydrate without taking off your pack to rummage inside for your water bottle. The water comes out of a sip tube that’s activated with a push-lock cushioned bite valve to prevent drips and spills while you’re on the move. The backpack is also loaded with pockets and compartments to store all of your essentials, including park maps, snacks, a headlamp, first-aid kit, sunscreen, and more.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $47)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch

Amazon

Your compass, MP3 player, heart monitor, and watch are all in one place thanks to this multitasking gadget. You can also use the GPS smartwatch to monitor your breathing, hydration, and hike durations, making it the ultimate hiking companion. While it's definitely a splurge, saving $143 makes it well worth it.

To buy: amazon.com, from $187 (originally $330)

GearLight LED Flashlight 2-Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

The GearLight LED Flashlight has the ability to light up an entire room, according to the brand, making it great for everything from post-sunset walks with your dog to camping trips. Its heavy-duty shell is made with military-grade aluminum and is waterproof to withstand any unforeseen weather, drops, and spills.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $25)

Best Deals on Men’s and Women’s Hiking Apparel

Baleaf Women's Lightweight Hiking Pants

Baleaf Women's Lightweight High Waist Quick Dry Hiking Jogger Pants with Zipper Pockets. Amazon

These sleek hiking joggers are made with a fast-drying, sweat-wicking nylon material to keep you cool and comfortable while you’re exploring. They also use just the right amount of spandex to ensure that you can move, stretch, and flex when the trail demands it. They’re available in 10 colors and sizes range from XS to 2XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $33)

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Polar Soft Fleece Vest

The Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Vest is so comfortable that you’d think it was created just for fall hikes. Its cozy fleece and slim-style fit will keep you warm when temperatures drop, but its elasticized shoulders and breathable polyester guarantee flexibility and comfort.

To buy: amazon.com, from $14 (originally $25)

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

Courtesy of Amazon

If the fall breeze gets a little too crisp, you can instantly warm up in this fleece jacket from Columbia. Available in 33 color options, the full-zip jacket’s collared neckline protects your neck from the cold and it's equipped with two secure side pockets for extra storage.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $60)

Eddie Bauer Men's Rainier Pants

Amazon

These all-season outdoor pants are enhanced with the brand’s StormRepel DWR material to give them their impressive waterproof shell, and they use two-way stretch technology to ensure that you can move comfortably and confidently on the trails. And, they’re loaded with plenty of pockets — six to be exact. They come in 12 colors and so many sizes, including tall versions.

To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally $80)

Best Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes

Zappos

The best-selling women’s hiking shoes are enhanced with the brand’s Kinetic Fit Advanced insoles for optimal support and shock absorption on the trail. The heel cups are deep and also cushioned for additional stabilization and comfort. Plus, their Vibram outsoles give them their grippy traction and durability.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $110)

New Balance Women's 410 V7 Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

The 410 V7 Trail Sneakers feature the brand’s AT Tread outsole, which give you versatile traction on any terrain and allow you to switch from the trails to the street when needed. Their cushioned midsoles support your toes, arches, and heels for maximum support, and their durable overlays will withstand even the hardest of workouts.

To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $65)

Adidas Men's Terrex Ax3 Hiking Shoes

Amazon

For hikers that don’t like to be weighed down by bulky footwear, the sleek Adidas Terrex Ax3 Hiking Shoes are the perfect choice. Their sneaker-like profiles have lightweight mesh uppers and molded toe caps for a secure fit, and they also feature foot-contouring EVA foam insoles and molded liners for optimal comfort. Plus, their continental rubber outsoles offer impressive traction, even on slippery surfaces and terrains.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $80)

Skechers Men's Relment Pelmo Hiking Boots

Traditional hiking boot fans will enjoy the traction, sturdiness, and secure-feeling fit of the Skechers Relment Pelmo Hiking Boots, which are just $54 today. The waterproof leather boots have high shafts to protect your ankles and are also enhanced with memory foam insoles for toe-to-heel support and cushioning.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 with on-site coupon (originally $95)

Best Camping Deals

Best Camping Gear and Accessory Deals

Kipida Solar Shower Bag

Amazon

This 5-gallon shower bag allows you to enjoy the amenities of your bathroom at home, with a campsite twist. Its solar-powered design heats water up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit after three hours of direct sunlight, and it comes with a shower head with a secure, leak-proof valve.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $26)

Coleman Dual Burner Gas Camping Stove

Amazon

Your go-to campsite doesn’t have grills? No worries, just fire up the Coleman Dual Burner Gas Camping Stove and enjoy your favorite fireside meals. The portable camp stove has a wind guard to protect the flame and a heavy-duty latch to keep it locked in place while you’re cooking. The dual burners are controlled with an adjustable temperature knob and the stove’s chrome-plated grate is easy to clean.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $90)

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock

Amazon.com

Make any spot the best seat at the campsite with the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, which is made from a strong parachute-style nylon material and comes with sturdy carabiners and straps so you’re always secure. The straps measure 9 feet long and the hammock comes with five separate loops so you can customize the height.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $43)

Best Camping Tent Deals

Coleman Sundome 4-Person Camping Tent

Courtesy of Amazon

With more than 28,000 five-star ratings, the Coleman Sundome Tent is a reliable choice for your camping trip. Its welded corners, inverted seams, and rainfly protect you during inclement weather, while its large windows and ground vent system promote airflow. Plus, its sturdy fiberglass construction can withstand winds of 35 miles per hour and higher.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $80)

Core 9-Person Extended Dome Tent

Amazon

This 3-season tent’s design is enhanced with a rainfly and Core’s H20 Block coating to keep water out, plus tons of thoughtful features like a lantern hook, cord access port, and internal storage pockets. According to the brand, the 9-person tent can fit three queen-sized air mattresses.

To buy: amazon.com, $164 (originally $180)

Best Camping Bedding Deals

Soulout 3-Season Envelope Sleeping Bag

Amazon

In need of a new sleeping bag? The Soulout 3-Season Envelope Sleeping Bag creates a waterproof shell with its durable, dual-layer polyester material. It has a roomy 33-inch by 86.6-inch frame, and you can connect two together if you want to sleep with a partner.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $56)

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow

Courtesy of Amazon

This portable pillow is perfectly stuffed with memory foam to cradle your head and keep everything in alignment for a comfortable night under the stars. It’s wrapped in a plush-like faux-suede material and compresses down into a convenient carrying case.

To buy: amazon.com, from $20 (originally $25)

Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Air Mattress with Internal Pump

Amazon

If you want to take things up a notch, there’s the Intex Dura-Beam Air Mattress, which comes with an internal pump and self-inflates in under five minutes, according to the brand. Its elevated design gives you a buffer between the ground and its plush cover makes things extra cozy.

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $125)

