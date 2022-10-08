Amazon is kicking off holiday shopping extra early this year by hosting a second Prime Day event called the Prime Early Access Sale for the first time ever. While you may recall Amazon Prime Day happening back in mid-July, the Prime Early Access sale falls on October 11 and 12 with Black Friday-level deals on tons of must-have travel gear for just 48 hours. We’re expecting to see massive markdowns on everything from luggage and travel accessories to fashion apparel and sporting goods, like golf gear.

Ahead of the surprise sale, we’re tracking the best deals going on now and the savings are already sweet. Although the event is just next week, we’ve found incredible comfy shoe deals that travelers won’t want to miss out on. With colder seasons upon us, check out this supportive and stylish ankle boot from Lucky Brand which is up to 44 percent off; it has a low 1.5-inch block heel, making it easy to walk in, and the zipper at the side means it won't be a struggle to take on and off. But, if you're more of a fashion sneaker fan, the Travel + Leisure editor-approved Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker is marked down to just $50 in select shades and sizes.

Planning a winter hike? Now is the time to scoop a pair of sturdy hiking boots or shoes on sale from notable outdoor gear brands like Columbia, Merrell, and Sorel. Both the men’s version and women’s model of the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe are discounted by more than 40 percent right now (in fact, we found styles of the women's available for almost half off!). And if you prefer to exercise indoors, the popular Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes are more than $100 off in certain colors combinations.

And for those who are looking forward to just cozying up at home this winter, there are tons of discounted slippers like these men's indoor-outdoor suede clogs with memory foam insoles and these moisture-wicking women's shearling cuffed mules, both by Dearfoam, for less than $50. If you're wanting cozy footwear that can double for at-home use and for long plane rides, definitely consider these fluffy Crocs or quilted loafers from Kubua, which are both under $40 and you won't feel embarrassed to wear them in public. Don't miss out on the luxurious Sorel Mail Run Slippers, a fluffy sandal that is nearly 60 percent off right now.

No matter what comfortable shoes you’re looking for, these early Prime Early Access Sale deals are already worth shopping. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up with your email for a free 30-day trial at any point before the sale to unlock epic deals ahead of time and day of. Keep reading to find our 40 top picks for the best comfy shoe deals for the weekend.

Best Hiking Boots and Shoe Deals

Outdoor enthusiasts can flock to Amazon right now for huge savings on hiking boots and shoes for men and women. These Keen Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes are nearly half off their original price, saving you $75. There are plenty of Timberland hiking boots on sale, too, including the Timberland Men's Anti-Fatigue Hiking Waterproof Leather Mt. Maddsen Boot, discounted to just $90.

Best Running Shoe Deals

Run, don’t walk to buy a pair of highly-rated running shoes from beloved athletic brands like Adidas. Asics, and Brooks. The Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoes are ideal for the gym — whether you’re running, strength training, or cycling. Normally $140, these lightweight rubber running shoes are on sale for more than 20 percent off. But, if you really want a steal, the high-performance Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes from Adidas are up to 53 percent off, bringing their price tag down to less than $90.

Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

If your favorite fall activities include strolling through streets filled with fall foliage, then these Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneakers are a must-have for preventing foot fatigue. Tested by T+L editors, these slip-on shoes are easy to put on and they have a thick memory foam sole for extra support. You can scoop them for just $50 right now, saving you $30. The Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneakers are also on sale for up to 30 percent off, making it an ideal time to buy. Classy and comfortable, these everyday sneakers are great for going out to dinner or running errands.

Best Boot Deals

If you haven’t bought a pair of cute fall or winter boots yet, Amazon is the spot to shop for trendy boots whether you’re looking for snow, Chelsea, rider, or lace-up boots. The Rockport Men's Waterproof Storm Surge Toe Boots are sleek and sturdy, making them the perfect pair to dress up or down. Typically $130, Amazon is offering these lace-up men’s boots for as little as $80. For dredging through deep snow, these Columbia Women's Snow Canyon Omni Heat Winter Boots are a must-have winter staple. They are lined with temperature-regulating insulation and faux fur, and the sole is made of thick rubber with traction on the bottom to prevent unwanted spills in slippery conditions — and you can score a pair for around $100.

Best Slipper Deals

Slippers are essential for travelers who like to indulge in relaxing days at home. Keep your feet warm and supported this winter with a pair of slippers on sale ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. The RockDove Men's Original Two-tone Memory Foam Slippers are made with a thick memory foam sole and soft fleece lining, but the best part is that these slippers have a rubber sole so you can walk into the garage or grab the mail without ruining the shoe. Typically $45, these sturdy slippers are on sale for as low as $22. While Crocs make a great outdoor shoe, these Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog have a fuzzy faux fur lining making them the perfect house shoe. Up to 33 percent off, you can scoop a pair of these cozy Crocs at a solid discount ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day.

