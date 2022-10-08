Best Products 40 of Amazon’s Most Comfortable Shoes Just Got Quietly Marked Down Days Before the Prime Early Access Sale Supportive sneakers, sturdy hiking boots, luxurious slippers and more from brands like Merrell, Adidas, Skechers, and Crocs are nearly 60 percent off right now. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Born and raised on the West Coast, Anna is now based in New York where she's always on the lookout for last-minute flights to new destinations. Anna speaks French and has lived in Grenoble, France and Saint-Louis, Senegal. She has been tutoring French for three years and enjoys sharing her favorite tips and products for traveling and living abroad. Anna graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Communications specializing in Journalism and earned two minors in French and Nonprofit Leadership. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on October 8, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon is kicking off holiday shopping extra early this year by hosting a second Prime Day event called the Prime Early Access Sale for the first time ever. While you may recall Amazon Prime Day happening back in mid-July, the Prime Early Access sale falls on October 11 and 12 with Black Friday-level deals on tons of must-have travel gear for just 48 hours. We’re expecting to see massive markdowns on everything from luggage and travel accessories to fashion apparel and sporting goods, like golf gear. Ahead of the surprise sale, we’re tracking the best deals going on now and the savings are already sweet. Although the event is just next week, we’ve found incredible comfy shoe deals that travelers won’t want to miss out on. With colder seasons upon us, check out this supportive and stylish ankle boot from Lucky Brand which is up to 44 percent off; it has a low 1.5-inch block heel, making it easy to walk in, and the zipper at the side means it won't be a struggle to take on and off. But, if you're more of a fashion sneaker fan, the Travel + Leisure editor-approved Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker is marked down to just $50 in select shades and sizes. The 25 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event Planning a winter hike? Now is the time to scoop a pair of sturdy hiking boots or shoes on sale from notable outdoor gear brands like Columbia, Merrell, and Sorel. Both the men’s version and women’s model of the Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe are discounted by more than 40 percent right now (in fact, we found styles of the women's available for almost half off!). And if you prefer to exercise indoors, the popular Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes are more than $100 off in certain colors combinations. And for those who are looking forward to just cozying up at home this winter, there are tons of discounted slippers like these men's indoor-outdoor suede clogs with memory foam insoles and these moisture-wicking women's shearling cuffed mules, both by Dearfoam, for less than $50. If you're wanting cozy footwear that can double for at-home use and for long plane rides, definitely consider these fluffy Crocs or quilted loafers from Kubua, which are both under $40 and you won't feel embarrassed to wear them in public. Don't miss out on the luxurious Sorel Mail Run Slippers, a fluffy sandal that is nearly 60 percent off right now. No matter what comfortable shoes you’re looking for, these early Prime Early Access Sale deals are already worth shopping. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up with your email for a free 30-day trial at any point before the sale to unlock epic deals ahead of time and day of. Keep reading to find our 40 top picks for the best comfy shoe deals for the weekend. Best Hiking Boots and Shoe Deals Amazon Outdoor enthusiasts can flock to Amazon right now for huge savings on hiking boots and shoes for men and women. These Keen Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes are nearly half off their original price, saving you $75. There are plenty of Timberland hiking boots on sale, too, including the Timberland Men's Anti-Fatigue Hiking Waterproof Leather Mt. Maddsen Boot, discounted to just $90. Merrell Women's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $69 (originally $135) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe, $75 (originally $90) Keen Women's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $90 (originally $165) Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, $51 with on-site coupon (originally $100) Adidas Outdoor Men's Terrex Ax3 Hiking Boot, $45 (originally $80) Merrell Men's Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $61 (originally $120) Columbia Men's Redmond V2 Mid Waterproof Boot Hiking Shoe, $63 (originally $100) Timberland Men's Anti-Fatigue Hiking Waterproof Leather Mt. Maddsen Boot, $90 (originally $115) Best Running Shoe Deals Amazon Run, don’t walk to buy a pair of highly-rated running shoes from beloved athletic brands like Adidas. Asics, and Brooks. The Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoes are ideal for the gym — whether you’re running, strength training, or cycling. Normally $140, these lightweight rubber running shoes are on sale for more than 20 percent off. But, if you really want a steal, the high-performance Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes from Adidas are up to 53 percent off, bringing their price tag down to less than $90. Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe, $63 (originally $85) Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoe, $42 (originally $70) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure-2.0 Running Shoe, $50 (originally $70) Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe, $110 (originally $140) Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe, $95 (originally $190) Asics Men's Trail Scout 2 Running Shoes, $40 (originally $60) Brooks Men's Glycerin GTS 19 Supportive Running Shoe, $120 (originally $150) Nike Women's Crater Impact Running Shoe, $93 (originally $135) Best Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Amazon If your favorite fall activities include strolling through streets filled with fall foliage, then these Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneakers are a must-have for preventing foot fatigue. Tested by T+L editors, these slip-on shoes are easy to put on and they have a thick memory foam sole for extra support. You can scoop them for just $50 right now, saving you $30. The Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneakers are also on sale for up to 30 percent off, making it an ideal time to buy. Classy and comfortable, these everyday sneakers are great for going out to dinner or running errands. Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker, $40 (originally $60) Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe, $51 (originally $100) Hey Dude Women's Wendy Shoes, $41 (originally $55) Soul Naturalizer Women's Tia Sneaker, $52 (originally $80) Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker, $35 (originally $50) Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker, $46 (originally $65) Reebok Men's Rb4041 Sublite Work Industrial & Construction Shoe, $89 (originally $134) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Sneaker, $50 (originally $80) Best Boot Deals Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie. Amazon If you haven’t bought a pair of cute fall or winter boots yet, Amazon is the spot to shop for trendy boots whether you’re looking for snow, Chelsea, rider, or lace-up boots. The Rockport Men's Waterproof Storm Surge Toe Boots are sleek and sturdy, making them the perfect pair to dress up or down. Typically $130, Amazon is offering these lace-up men’s boots for as little as $80. For dredging through deep snow, these Columbia Women's Snow Canyon Omni Heat Winter Boots are a must-have winter staple. They are lined with temperature-regulating insulation and faux fur, and the sole is made of thick rubber with traction on the bottom to prevent unwanted spills in slippery conditions — and you can score a pair for around $100. Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie, $79 (originally $129) Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Salt Chelsea Ankle Boot, $75 (originally $109) Vepose Women's Lace-Up Ankle Boots, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $108) LifeStride Women's X-Anita Knee-High Boot, $70 (originally $110) Carhartt Men's 11-inch Waterproof Safety Toe Wellington, $149 with on-site coupon (originally $195) Rockport Men's Waterproof Storm Surge Toe Boot, $80 (originally $130) Sperry Men's Avenue Duck Boot, $80 (originally $110) Columbia Women's Snow Canyon Omni Heat Winter Boot, $101 (originally $140) Best Slipper Deals Amazon Slippers are essential for travelers who like to indulge in relaxing days at home. Keep your feet warm and supported this winter with a pair of slippers on sale ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale. The RockDove Men's Original Two-tone Memory Foam Slippers are made with a thick memory foam sole and soft fleece lining, but the best part is that these slippers have a rubber sole so you can walk into the garage or grab the mail without ruining the shoe. Typically $45, these sturdy slippers are on sale for as low as $22. While Crocs make a great outdoor shoe, these Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog have a fuzzy faux fur lining making them the perfect house shoe. Up to 33 percent off, you can scoop a pair of these cozy Crocs at a solid discount ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day. Dearfoams Men's Brendan Microfiber Indoor/Outdoor Suede Clog, $30 (originally $38) RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper, $22 (originally $45) Zigzagger Men's Slip-On Moccasin Slippers, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $43) LongBay Men's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Comfy House Shoes, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $35) Kubua Men's and Women's Plush Slip-On Indoor Outdoor Garden Loafers, $36 (originally $48) Crocs Unisex Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, $40 (originally $60) Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper, $50 (originally $75) Sorel Women's Go Mail Run Slipper, $38 (originally $90) 