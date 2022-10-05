Amazon’s Top-selling Travel Pants Are Already Up to 70% Off Ahead of October Prime Day — Shop Our 22 Favorites

For travelers, commuters, outdoor enthusiasts, and those working from home, a pair of comfy pants is an essential. And if you’re currently in the market for joggers, leggings, or hiking pants, you’ll be pleased to know that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming up on October 11 and 12, offering 48 hours of discounts on some of the retailer’s best-selling items. Luckily, you can start your holiday shopping early or snag a pair of comfortable travel pants ahead of your next trip, since we’ve already begun deal hunting to save you time and money.

In fact, Amazon has hundreds of comfy pants already marked down in anticipation of its October Prime Day, with discounts of up to 70 percent off. For outdoorsy folk, one of the best deals is on these quick-drying ATG by Wrangler Men's Convertible Trail Joggers, which are typically $55 but you can scoop the pair of breathable hiking pants for $30. Travelers call these soft and cozy joggers their “new favorite pants,” noting that they’re great for long flights, and they’re on sale for only $15 right now. And if your winter activities include cozying up on the couch to read a good book, these Hanes French Terry Sweatpants are a must-have and they’re just $12 with an on-site coupon (that’s a 70-percent discount!).

While Amazon Prime members will reap the most benefits on deals before, during, and after the Early Access Sale, there’s still time to subscribe, so that you don’t miss out. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Once you do, be sure to keep scrolling to find the best comfortable travel pant deals at Amazon, including shopper-loved joggers, leggings, hiking pants, and more that’ll stand up to all of your adventures. But, you’ll want to hurry — prices start at just $12 and we don’t know how long these markdowns will last!

Best Jogger Deals

Brokig Mens Lightweight Gym Jogger With Zip Pockets

Designed for the gym or for lounging around the house, these lightweight joggers are the perfect versatile men’s pant. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the tapered bottoms can be machine-washed and they have a zippered side pocket for keys or credit cards. For the largest discount, make sure you shop the black version for 25 percent off.



Baleaf Women's Sweatpant Joggers

These cotton and spandex joggers are breathable and flexible for a range of activities from yoga to sitting on an airplane. And they have a drawstring closure for a customizable fit. For the best deal, add the black, charcoal, or iron gray colorways to your shopping cart and save 25 percent.

Champion Men's Everyday Cotton Jogger

Champion makes a slew of classic athletic gear to wear while working out or running errands. The Champion Everyday Cotton Joggers come in gray, black, and navy, and you can snag a pair for up to 43 percent off right now in almost all of the colorways.

Leggings Depot Women's Activewear Joggers

For a pair of classic black joggers, you can’t go wrong with this breathable spandex and polyester option that’s earned its spot as Amazon’s best-selling women’s sweatpant with more than 66,000 five-star ratings. It comes with an elastic waistband that won’t dig into your sides and a drawstring closure for added comfort and fit preference. And according to the customer review section, travelers are fans.

Under Armour Men's Rival Fleece Joggers

If you’re planning on partaking in a winter sport, these Under Armour men’s joggers are a must-have for staying warm. With a cozy fleece lining made with cotton and polyester, these mid-weight pants are ideal for cold-weather workouts and running, as well as for wearing under a pair of snow pants.

Hanes Women's Tri-blend French Terry Jogger with Pockets

Stay cozy this fall and winter with a pair of Hanes joggers. The polyester fabric blend is designed to be soft and lightweight for optimal comfort. And, you can snag a pair for as little as $12 with an on-site coupon right now — making them a whopping 70 percent off.

Best Comfy Pant Deals

Haggar Men's Cool 18 Stria Hidden Expandable Waistband Plain Front Pant

Ideal for business travelers, these stretchy pants are wrinkle-free and moisture-wicking. They have a discreet expandable waistband and although they look like dressy pants, the fit is relaxed and comfortable.

Dockers Men's Athletic Fit Signature Khaki Lux Cotton Stretch Pants

This pair of everyday pants have a permanent crease so you can wash or pack them and pull them out looking brand new. And, they have an athletic fit that is looser around the hip and then tapers down at the leg so you’ll stay comfortable even for long periods of time on a plane.

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Comfort Stretch Cotton Chino Pants

These Tommy Hilfiger chino pants are a closet staple and they’re on sale for up to 41 percent off right now in certain colorways, including light gray for fall. Made of cotton and spandex, the breathable fabric blend has enough give for movement or sitting comfortably all day long.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant

Whether you’re sightseeing or sitting on an airplane, Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant is comfy for any activity. The stretchy nylon and spandex material has plenty of give while remaining supportive, and there are side and back pockets.

Rafaella Women's Plus Size Curvy Fit Gabardine Bootcut Dress Pants

If you’re at the office all day, these comfy dress pants are made of a polyester blend that is both breathable and soft. The bottoms are designed to fit snug around the waist and hips without feeling suffocating, and they have a slight boot cut flare toward the ankle that looks good with everything from booties and heels to flats and leather sneakers.

Grace Karin Women's Paper Bag Waist Pants

From business trips to casual vacations, these paper bag pants are equipped for any adventure and are so easy to dress up or down. The elastic waistband and bow-tie belt are ideal for a customizable fit and there are two deep side pockets for your phone or keys.

CRZ YOGA Women's 4-Way Stretch Travel Casual Pants

Perfect for long-haul flights, these comfy cropped pants are made of flexible polyamide and elastane giving them a sleek look. And when you arrive at your destination, you can toss these pants in your suitcase thanks to their wrinkle-free material. Plus, many shoppers say that these are great dupe for the Lululemon On The Fly pants but at a friendlier price point.

Best Hiking Pant Deals

Columbia Women's Anytime Outdoor Boot Cut Pant

Explore the great outdoors with these sporty Columbia women’s pants. Made with the brand’s Omni-Shade UPF 50, these pants have superb protection against the sun while hiking, backpacking, camping, and more. Plus, they come in a few colors on sale right now, with the best deal being on cypress green.

Mocoly Women's Cargo Hiking Pants

These women’s hiking pants have built-in UPF 50+ sun protection and they have durable YKK zippered pockets. For a customizable fit, the drawstring waistband and cuffs at the bottom of the pant can be adjusted easily. Choose from 38 versatile colorways.

Baleaf Women's Hiking Pants

Another pair of women’s hiking pants with UPF 50+ sun protection, these Baleaf pants are designed with a polyester blend fabric that is also water-resistant and quick-drying for all-weather hiking.

Puli Men's Hiking Cargo Pants

These men’s cargo pants have enough pockets for everything you could need for hiking. They’re breathable, water-resistant, and have enough stretch for casual or intense treks. And an additional 5-percent-off on-site coupon brings the price down even more.

Rdruko Women's Hiking Pants

For a pair of women’s cargo pants, these ones are equipped with all the bells and whistles you need for a comfy pair of hiking pants. They’re made of a stretchy nylon and spandex fabric blend that has UPF 50+ protection and quick-drying abilities. Plus, there are five pockets on the sides, back, and legs of the pants to store small valuables.

ATG by Wrangler Men's Convertible Trail Jogger

Customize the fit of these sleek men’s hiking joggers thanks to the drawstring cuffs at the bottom of each leg to adjust the pants over a hiking boot or at the ankle if you’re wearing sneakers. Plus, the quick-drying nylon fabric has UPF 30 sun protection and the technical-looking belt adds a hit of style to your outdoor look.

Best Legging Deals

Ododos Women's Cross Waist Yoga Leggings

A pair of high-waisted leggings are a travel must-have. These stretchy and supportive leggings have a flattering cross waistband and a hidden pocket on the inside of the waistband for storing valuables.

Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants

These high-waisted, wide-leg yoga pants look like a pair of trendy trousers without the discomfort that can come with wearing business attire. Dress these stretchy pants up or down with a sweater and sleek sneaker or button-down shirt and cute flat for a versatile and comfy travel look.

Satina High-Waisted Full-Length Plus-Size Leggings

These beloved leggings at Amazon have racked up more than 58,000 five-star ratings, with many shoppers calling them the “perfect travel pant.” Right now, the plus-size, full-length version is marked down 25 percent, bringing the price tag to just $15.

