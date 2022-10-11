If your closet or attic is home to a handful of old, mismatched luggage, packing likely becomes even more stressful for you than it needs to be. After all, a dull, faded suitcase doesn’t exactly stand out at baggage claim, and is that ancient softside spinner really going to survive another trip? A new piece (or set) of luggage may be in order, and lucky for you, hundreds of regularly pricey pieces are marked down until tomorrow, October 12 at midnight PT thanks to Amazon’s first ever Prime Early Access Sale.

Right now, you can cop everything from weekenders to travel backpacks to luggage sets for a fraction of their original prices. The best part of this event is the markdowns include brands we love, like Samsonite, SwissGear, Coolife, Rockland, and Delsey Paris. And with discounts up to 61 percent and prices starting at just $10, you certainly don't want to miss out on these deals.

We know two days isn’t much time to scour Amazon in search of the best deals, so we did it for you. Below, we’ve rounded up the 42 best luggage deals across the entire sale. Whether you’re in the market for an oversized duffel, convenient weekender bag, or a compact, hardside spinner with a TSA-approved lock, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on our list. And the fact that sale prices start at just $10 are about to make your shopping experience even more fun.

Here’s the catch: with deals this good and a limited amount of stock, it’s anyone’s guess how long each item will remain in stock. That said, we recommend jumping on these deals if you have your heart set on a new suitcase or travel bag this season. You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the savings, but the best deals are only available to members. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.

Best Suitcase Deals

If you’re looking to gift a new suitcase to a loved one (or to yourself), you’ll most definitely want to check out Amazon’s Early Access Sale. Right now, you can score tons of deeply discounted hardside luggage, including this Samsonite 25-inch medium checked bag for nearly half off at $142, this large 29-inch checked suitcase from Delsey Paris for 46 percent off, and this Rockland 20-inch carry-on that has more than 24,000 five-star ratings for just $64 right now (that’s a markdown of 55 percent!). There are also plenty of softside suitcases on sale, including luggage from Travel Select, SwissGear, and U.S. Traveler for less than $100.



Best Luggage Set Deals

A cohesive luggage set is the key to organized travel, and there’s just something about a sturdy matching luggage set that makes you feel stylish and put together. But, considering each one comes with two or more pieces, sets can get quite expensive. That’s why snagging them on sale is the way to go — and lucky for you, right now you can get your hands on this Samsonite two-piece set for less than $300 and this set of three hardside suitcases from Showkoo for just $152, down from its original price of $300 (that’s nearly half off!). Both three-piece softside sets and three-piece hardside sets from Coolife are included in the sale with markdowns up to 52 percent. And, you can score tons of sets for less than $60, including this one from U.S. Traveler and this Wrangler set with a built-in cupholder and USB port.



Best Travel Backpack Deals

Thanks to the Early Access Sale, dozens of travel backpacks are marked down at Amazon right now. Some of our favorites include this laptop backpack with USB charging port for nearly half off and this carry-on travel backpack that includes a packing cube set for just $37 that shoppers say can fit a week’s worth of clothing and items. If you’re looking specifically for a diaper bag, you’re in luck: This multifunctional one is up to 61 percent off, bringing the price tag to less than $40.



Best Duffel Bag Deals

A duffel always makes a great travel companion, and Amazon has plenty on sale today. Some of the best deals include this 32-inch rolling duffel for 44 percent off and this Fila 3-inch rolling duffel for a whopping 58 percent off — bringing both to less than $100. Regular duffel bags are also on major sale, with a 65-liter option from Canway going for 30 percent off.



Best Weekender Bag Deals

Weekender bags are up to 49 percent off today, and you’ll definitely want to take advantage. Be sure to check out this gym-weekender duo, this three-piece weekender set from Ibfun, and this foldable weekender that’s great for smaller airlines like Spirit. If you’re a hardcore bargain hunter, you’ll likely enjoy this weekender bag with separate shoe compartment for nearly half off, bringing its price to a cool $31.



